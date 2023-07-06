High Point City Council to Hold Special Meeting Chaired by Mayor Wagner to Discuss Personnel Matters

The High Point City Council will hold a Special Meeting on July 10, 2023, to discuss personnel matters in a closed session. The meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of the High Point Municipal Building located at 211 S. Hamilton Street. This notice is in accordance with N.C. General Statute §143-318.11(a)(6).

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.