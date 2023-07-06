High Point, NC

High Point City Council to Hold Special Meeting Chaired by Mayor Wagner to Discuss Personnel Matters

North Carolina Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mukPj_0nIUSijq00

The High Point City Council will hold a Special Meeting on July 10, 2023, to discuss personnel matters in a closed session. The meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of the High Point Municipal Building located at 211 S. Hamilton Street. This notice is in accordance with N.C. General Statute §143-318.11(a)(6).

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in North Carolina

1K followers

More from North Carolina Updates

Wake Forest, NC

Volunteers Sought for Wake Forest's Annual Good Neighbor Day Celebrating Diversity and Community

Good Neighbor Day (GND), an annual event hosted by the Human Relations Council (HRC), is slated to take place once again at E. Carroll Joyner Park. The event is an opportunity for Wake Forest residents from all walks of life to come together for a day of free food, fun, and family entertainment. By assembling a mix of cultures, music, ages, and ethnicities, GND celebrates diversity and promotes goodwill among all Wake Forest citizens.

Read full story
Wake Forest, NC

Children's Pool at Holding Park Aquatic Center Floods After Heavy Rain, Operations Remain Unaffected

Following a heavy downpour, erosion control measures at Holding Park failed, leading to the flooding of the children's pool at the park's Aquatic Center. The control measures were part of the construction of an inclusive playground.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding on Smith Creek and Sanford Creek Greenways, Public Advised to Exercise Caution

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding along parts of Smith Creek and Sanford Creek Greenways. The public has been warned to exercise caution and not attempt to cross any areas of the greenway system that are covered by flood waters.

Read full story
Boiling Springs, NC

Former National Champion Tina Murphy Appointed as New Head Coach for Gardner-Webb’s Women’s Soccer

Tina Murphy, a former standout and four-time national champion at the University of North Carolina, has been named the new head coach of Gardner-Webb’s women’s soccer program, as announced by University President Dr. William M. Downs. Prior to this appointment, Murphy served as the head coach at the University of South Carolina Aiken for two seasons, leading the Pacers to their best finish in the Peach Belt Conference since 2006, and a one-year jump in program history. The team also tied a program record with eight combined shutout wins and draws in 2022 under her leadership, and featured two all-conference players.

Read full story
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Tax Department Outlines Key Information for Upcoming Tax Season

The Guilford County Tax Department is preparing to mail approximately 225,000 tax notices in mid-July. The department wants to ensure that property owners are aware of what to expect, the important due dates, and the resources available to certain populations. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has maintained the property tax rate at $0.7305 for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024.

Read full story
High Point, NC

Police Department Handling Complex Cases: Homicide, Officer-Involved Shooting, and Traffic Fatality Investigations Underway

The Police Department has been actively investigating and responding to a variety of incidents as per their media releases. Some of the notable cases include a murder-suicide investigation, a homicide case, an officer-involved shooting, and a traffic fatality. Each case represents a distinct set of challenges and demonstrates the complexities of law enforcement work.

Read full story
Bolivia, NC

Board of Elections Announces Detailed Agenda for July 18 Meeting

The Board of Elections has announced the agenda for its organizational and regular meeting to be conducted on July 18, 2023. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners' Chambers of the David R. Sandifer Building, with the public given the option to observe either in-person or via a live video feed online using Zoom. For the online option, no registration or passcode is required, but Zoom needs to be installed on the device.

Read full story
Carrboro, NC

Celebrate Local Agriculture at Tomato Day at Carrboro Farmers’ Market this Weekend

This Saturday, the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is set to host its biggest annual event, Tomato Day, celebrating the bounty of locally-grown tomatoes. The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m., offering samples of different tomato varieties, a town-wide raffle, tomato dishes and recipes, live music performed by the Sugaree String Society, and much more. The event, located at the Carrboro Town Commons, is free and open to the public. Farmers at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market grow over 70 different types of tomatoes, ranging from popular varieties like Sun Gold and Cherokee Purple to lesser-known types like Black Krim and Chef’s Choice.

Read full story
Orange County, NC

Uproar Festival of Public Art: A Platform for Artists and Interactive Experience for Visitors in Orange County

The Uproar Festival of Public Art has commenced in Orange County, showcasing 60 outdoor works of art in the downtown communities of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough. The festival, which runs from July 14 through August 12, features bold and impactful works from artists across the Southeast. To facilitate the public's access to these artworks, the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau is offering free trolley transportation in Chapel Hill and Carrboro on Saturdays.

Read full story
Carrboro, NC

Carrboro Police Department Invites Community to Participate in National Night Out Event

The Carrboro Police Department is welcoming the community to the National Night Out event at Carrboro Town Commons. The event will take place on Tuesday and will last from 6 to 8 p.m. It will feature games, free food, activities, a dunk tank, a youth bike skills course, and several organizations in attendance with tables.

Read full story
Carrboro, NC

Carrboro’s Community Safety Task Force Seeks Community Input on Policing and Racial Equity

The Town of Carrboro’s Community Safety Task Force is set to hold a Listening Session. The aim of this session is to gather community perspectives on policing as part of their ongoing efforts to promote racial equity in law enforcement and the criminal legal system.

Read full story

Workshop to Review Draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is set to host an in-person workshop with the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee. The objective of the workshop is to review and discuss draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. The meeting will take place over the course of three days at a community college venue, and it will involve the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team working collaboratively.

Read full story
Pittsboro, NC

Chatham County Board of Commissioners Announces Public Meeting on July 17 with Online Participation Options

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners in Pittsboro, North Carolina is set to meet on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the local Agriculture and Conference Center. The day will be divided into a Work Session starting from 2:00 p.m., followed by a Regular Session at 6:00 p.m. Residents are invited to participate by signing up through the county's website, or alternatively, submit their comments in writing if they prefer not to speak in person.

Read full story
North Carolina State

North Carolina Unveils Enhanced Vendor Portal to Modernize Procurement and Boost Efficiency

The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Purchase & Contract Division has launched a new advanced electronic Vendor Portal (eVP) for its eProcurement system. The enhanced portal integrates the functionality of three state procurement applications into a single cloud-based system. This aims to improve efficiency among North Carolina businesses and state procurement professionals. The new portal is designed to streamline the procurement process and modernize the way vendors conduct business with the state, thereby saving time and taxpayer dollars.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Asheville's Recreation Park Pool Set to Open for Summer Season Following Repairs

The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department has announced the completion of repairs on Recreation Park’s pool. The facility is set to open for the summer season on a specified date.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Public Invited to Review and Provide Feedback on Pack Square Plaza Vision Plan in Asheville: Upcoming Dates Announced

The City and County have invited the public to review and provide feedback on the draft Pack Square Plaza Vision Plan, which will be released on July 21, 2023. The plan will be available on the City’s engagement hub and the Pack Square Plaza Vision Project Page. The city encourages online feedback on the engagement hub around the clock and will also be welcoming feedback at upcoming engagement events. The finalized plan, which is based on ten guiding principles developed over nine months of community engagement, is set to go before Asheville City Council on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Read full story
Emerald Isle, NC

Emerald Isle Announces Resumption of Lee Avenue Culvert Construction; Seeks Public Patience Amid Traffic Disruptions

The Town of Emerald Isle announced the resumption of construction work on the Lee Avenue culvert project, with repairs potentially starting as early as July 17, 2023. The exact commencement date is contingent on factors such as weather, availability of materials, and labor. The construction is expected to continue until mid-August. The remaining work on the culvert necessitates the closure of Lee Avenue, with traffic officially redirected to Bogue Inlet Drive. Increased traffic flow is anticipated on Bogue Inlet and other alternate routes during the construction period.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Webinar Announcement: 2023 HUD Continuum of Care Funding Opportunity and Application Process

The U.S Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has announced that the 2023 Annual NOFO Competition is now open. Interested applicants have until late September to submit proposals that aligns with the goals of HUD. These submissions will be reviewed, scored, and ranked according to the competition schedule.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

International Soccer Match and Community Events Liven Up Chapel Hill; New Art Bus Hits the Streets

International soccer is on its way with Chelsea set to face Wrexham at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 19. The match is expected to draw fans from across the country and around the globe for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Heavy traffic is anticipated on game day, so fans are advised to allocate extra travel time. Safety measures for drivers and pedestrians are also underscored, encouraging mindful driving in areas with high foot traffic. The Chapel Hill Transit Tar Heel Express shuttles will commence at 5:30 p.m. on game day, with round-trip tickets costing $5 per person.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Asheville's Initiative to Address 'Missing Middle Housing': How Renters Can Participate and Influence Change

The City of Asheville’s Community and Economic Development staff is currently engaged in an initiative to address the issue of housing in the city. The focus is on what they have termed the “missing middle housing” which refers to housing types like duplexes, triplexes, or townhomes. These housing types can be regarded as the middle ground between two popular housing options: single-family homes and large-scale multi-family housing apartment buildings. Over the past 70 years, these types of housing have been notably absent from the residential housing market in Asheville.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy