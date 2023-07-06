Durham, NC

Homicide on Guthrie Avenue: Arrest Made and Investigation Underway

North Carolina Updates
Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on July 5, 2023. Responding to a report of an overdose on North Guthrie Avenue, officers found a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old female shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but the 5-year-old was pronounced dead.

Brian Deshan Luster, 42, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and firearm possession. The incident appears to be isolated, and the investigation is ongoing.

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Union County, NC

Scott Clark Toyota Donates Hybrid Prius to Boost Electric Vehicle Education at CATA

The donation of a Toyota Prius to the Transportation Systems Academy, part of the Automotive Service pathway courses, will serve as a significant learning tool for students. The initiative is targeted at 10th and 11th-grade students, with the objective of providing hands-on experience with hybrid and electric vehicle technology. The unveiling ceremony was attended by key figures including UCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan, school principal Kevin Beals, representatives from Scott Clark Toyota, and devoted teachers and students from the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Summer Accelerator Camp.

Oxford, NC

Extended Public Comment Period for CertainTeed's Proposed Oxford Facility Air Quality Permit

The Division of Air Quality (DAQ), part of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, has extended the public comment period for a draft air quality permit related to CertainTeed, LLC’s Oxford Facility. The extension adds three weeks to the original deadline, with comments now being accepted until August 18, 2023. The DAQ has also expanded the channels through which it will accept comments, now including telephone conversations in addition to email and postal mail.

Dare County, NC

Dare County Swimming Advisory Lifted after Water Quality Improvements

State recreational water quality officials have announced the lifting of a water quality swimming advisory at a site in Dare County. The decision was made after water testing revealed that bacteria levels had fallen below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The advisory, initiated on May 2 at the Jockey's Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head, was due to elevated levels of the bacteria enterococci.

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Public Library Announces 'The Carolina Table' as Selection for One City, One Book 2023 Event

The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and local community partners, hosts a bi-annual event called One City, One Book. This event honors Greensboro's rich literary heritage through a community-wide reading venture. For the fall of 2023, the chosen book is The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food, a compilation of essays that delve into the state's heritage through food-related narratives. The book explores the profound influence of food on community, family, meals, and regional traditions, and features contributions from several of North Carolina's celebrated writers.

Asheville, NC

Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency Board to Convene in Hybrid Meeting on July 31

The Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency Board is scheduled to convene for a meeting on a predetermined date. The session will occur in a meeting room at the Buncombe County Permit Office. The event will also be available for virtual viewing as it will be live-streamed on the Engage Buncombe platform.

Asheville, NC

Code Orange Air Quality Restricts Activities and Burning Above 4000 Feet; Advice for Sensitive Groups

The air quality forecast for Wednesday, July 26, is code ORANGE, indicating that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. These groups, including children, active adults, and individuals with heart or respiratory diseases such as asthma, are advised to limit their outdoor activities.

North Carolina State

North Carolina Superintendent Testifies on State's COVID-19 Education Recovery Strategies at U.S. House Hearing

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt testified on North Carolina’s approach to COVID-19 pandemic recovery at a hearing convened by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education. Truitt highlighted the work of the state's Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration (OLR), created in 2021 to help local school districts and charter schools navigate the path to recovery. The focus was on research and data, and initiatives enacted by the state's Department of Public Instruction to address lost instructional time.

Kannapolis, NC

Five Charged in Illicit Activities at Club Lounge Following North Carolina ALE and Police Investigation

Following a joint investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and Kannapolis Police Department have charged five individuals with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. The charges stemmed from complaints received from community members about the illicit sales of controlled substances, alcoholic beverages, and firearm violations taking place within an illegal business. The joint investigation culminated in the execution of a search warrant at the Club Lounge, resulting in the seizure of alcoholic beverages for illegal sale, illicit drugs, and three guns.

Rockingham, NC

Consent Judgment Resolves Nuisance Abatement Case in Rockingham, North Carolina: Property Owner Agrees to Demolition and Prevention of Future Nuisance Activities

A consent judgment was signed by Richmond County Superior Court Judge for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against a property owner in Rockingham, North Carolina. This judgment was the end result of a civil nuisance abatement case initiated by the City of Rockingham on behalf of the State of North Carolina. The North Carolina General Statutes' Chapter 19 outlines “nuisance” activities and offers a civil remedy to curb such illegal acts and their negative effects on the community.

Greensboro, NC

Carolina Panthers’ Challenger League Opens Registration for Adaptive Flag Football and Cheerleading Program

The Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit of the Parks and Recreation Department is currently enrolling people aged between 10-35 for the Carolina Panther’s Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading program. This is a fall activity offered in collaboration with the Arc of Greensboro and NC Fusion. The program is entirely free of charge, but slots are limited so early registration is encouraged.

Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick County Health Services Honored with Reaccreditation from North Carolina Local Health Department

Brunswick County Health Services (BCHS) has been granted the Reaccredited with Honors designation from the North Carolina Local Health Department (NCLHD) Accreditation Board. This prestigious award was conferred after a thorough review process, and was formally accepted by the county health officials. The Health Services team's dedication to providing quality services to the community was lauded by Health Director David Howard. He expressed his pride in the team's continued commitment to improving the health and wellness of Brunswick County residents.

Southport, NC

Southport Board of Aldermen Amends Noise Ordinance to Protect Outdoor Workers During Extreme Heat

The City of Southport Board of Aldermen recently held an emergency meeting where they decided to amend the City Noise Ordinance. This change will permit the City Manager to alter the start and end times for outdoor private contractors to work, particularly during extreme weather conditions or emergency situations. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of individuals whose jobs require them to work outside, particularly in the current excessive heat conditions.

Cornelius, NC

Town's Technology Operations Fully Recovered After Cyber Incident, Further Enhancements Underway

The Town's Technology Operations Department has successfully recovered all functions and services post a cyber incident. The emergency dispatch system is now fully operational, with restored access to essential services. The town staff have regained their typical routine functions, thanks to the restoration of servers.

Pinehurst, NC

Pinehurst Village Council Accepting Applications for Vacant Council Seat

The Village of Pinehurst is seeking a replacement for a council seat left vacant by the recent death of Councilmember Jane Hogeman. As per North Carolina law, the Village Council will appoint a new member to complete the remainder of Hogeman's term which is set to expire November 30, 2023. The Council is currently accepting applications from Pinehurst residents interested in the position. Applicants will undergo an interview process during a public meeting scheduled for either August or September. The final selection will be made by the Council through a majority vote.

Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough's Annual Water Quality Report: Insights on Treatment, Contaminants, and Safety Measures

The Town of Hillsborough released its latest annual water quality report, detailing the treatment and composition of the 543 million gallons of drinking water processed in the last year. The report is available online and by request, and includes information on the substances monitored in the drinking water. It also sheds light on the unregulated and emerging contaminants present in the water, such as PFAS, PFOS, GenX, and 1,4 dioxane.

North Carolina State

North Carolina Health Department Prepares for Medicaid Expansion, Awaiting Legislative Approval

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is proceeding with Medicaid expansion, expecting it to commence by Oct. 1, 2023. This move is part of an agreement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, allowing the NCDHHS to continue with public notifications for beneficiaries, counties, and providers even while waiting for approval from the NC General Assembly. The department is currently working on reducing the original implementation period from 90-120 days to 30 days to expedite the enrollment process once they receive legislative authority.

Brunswick County, NC

Water Boil Advisory Lifted in Shallotte After System Returns to Normal Operations

Lab results from water samples recently collected have led to an announcement that Brunswick County Public Utilities water users no longer need to boil or use bottled water for consumption. The affected areas included specific addresses on Shallotte Avenue, Milliken Avenue, and Main Street.

Southport, NC

2023 Brunswick County Tax Bills: Key Details, Deadlines, and Impact of Recent Revaluation

The Brunswick County Tax Office is soon to deliver the 2023 tax bill information to property owners. The bill sent may be a combined one for both county and municipal taxes, depending on the location of the property. The tax office is responsible for collecting taxes in several municipalities including Bald Head Island, Belville, Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Caswell Beach, Leland, Navassa, Northwest, Sandy Creek, Shallotte, Southport, St. James, Sunset Beach, and Varnamtown. However, the towns of Holden Beach, Oak Island, or Ocean Isle Beach are not under the purview of Brunswick County for tax collection. Property owners can also expect to see taxes or fees from other public entities or districts that serve their property included in their bill.

Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem Provides Cooling Centers and Emergency Shelters for Residents Amidst Heatwave

The city of Winston-Salem is offering its community and neighborhood centers as cooling centers to the public. These spaces allow anyone to escape the heat and cool off in lobby areas. The city has published a list of center locations on its official website.

