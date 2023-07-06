Homicide on Guthrie Avenue: Arrest Made and Investigation Underway

Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on July 5, 2023. Responding to a report of an overdose on North Guthrie Avenue, officers found a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old female shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but the 5-year-old was pronounced dead.

Brian Deshan Luster, 42, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and firearm possession. The incident appears to be isolated, and the investigation is ongoing.