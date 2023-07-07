Charlotte, NC

2023 QUEENS ATHLETICS AWARDS: Recognizing Outstanding Community Involvement

North Carolina Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGuiu_0nIiwxS100

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics has announced the winners of the Royals Service Award for the 2022-23 season.

The men's swimming team received the award for their outstanding community involvement, accumulating an impressive 1,246 service hours.

The women's rugby team was recognized for their dedication to community service as well, logging 999 hours.

Head coaches Jeff Dugdale and Dana Meschisi emphasized the importance of community involvement for their teams.

The department will continue to release awards throughout June and July, including the Sportsmanship Award and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around North Carolina

31 followers

More from North Carolina Sports

Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest Baseball: A Pipeline of MLB Talent

Several players from the Wake Forest baseball team are hoping to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, which will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle. Wake Forest had a successful season, winning the regular season ACC title and making it to the Men's College World Series. Head coach Tom Walter has a strong track record of developing players for the MLB, with 44 players drafted or signing pro contracts in the past nine years. Some notable current professional players who played under Walter include Gavin Sheets with the Chicago White Sox and Stuart Fairchild with the Cincinnati Reds. The draft will be streamed online, and updates will be provided on Wake Forest baseball's social media platforms.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest University Achieves Record-Breaking Number of Student-Athletes on ACC Academic Honor Roll

A record-breaking number of 317 student-athletes from Wake Forest University have been named to the 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Honor Roll. This marks the highest number of honorees in Wake Forest history and the fourth consecutive year that over 280 student-athletes have made the list. The honor roll recognizes student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher throughout the academic year.

Read full story
Davidson, NC

Ryan Wilson: Consistency and Determination in Reaching Base in Every Game

Ryan Wilson, a player for Davidson's baseball team, had an impressive streak this season. He reached base in every single one of the team's 54 games. Wilson's success was due to his consistency and determination. He reached base through hits, walks, and being hit by pitches. His on-base percentage was .533, and he struck out less than nine percent of the time.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

University of North Carolina Women's Soccer Announces Challenging 2023 Schedule, Featuring NCAA Tournament Competitors

The University of North Carolina women's soccer team has announced its 2023 schedule, which includes 19 games against teams that competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The season kicks off with a home exhibition match against East Carolina on August 12, followed by a regular season opener against Penn State on August 17.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Maddie Holub Joins UNC Tar Heels Softball as Pitching Coach

Maddie Holub has been named the new assistant coach for the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels softball team. Holub, who previously served as the pitching coach at Marshall, will now take on the role of pitching coach for UNC.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Duke University Dominates NBA Summer League with 10 Blue Devils on Rosters

The 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League is set to begin in Las Vegas, with Duke University well represented by 10 former Blue Devils on various team rosters. One notable player is Dereck Lively II, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 Draft and will be playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Former Duke Basketball Player Will Avery Named Assistant Coach by Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Former Duke basketball player Will Avery has been hired as an assistant coach by head coach Jon Scheyer. Avery, who played for Duke from 1997 to 1999, has been assisting with the program for the past four seasons while completing his undergraduate degree.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

2023 MLB Draft: Dates, Location, and Top Prospects

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9-11, 2023. The draft will consist of 20 rounds and will be held in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field. The first round of the draft will be broadcast live on MLB Network and ESPN on July 9 at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Ultimate Guide to Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Everything You Need to Know Before the Match

On matchday, there are various activities and events taking place before and during the game. The timeline starts with the ticket office and supporters tailgate opening at 3:30PM, followed by the opening of parking lots at 4:00PM. STM early entry is available at the East Gate at 5:30PM, and the team store opens at 6:00PM. Gates open at the same time, and the supporters march begins at 6:30PM. Warm-ups start at 6:49PM, and the pre-match show begins at 7:30PM. The match kicks off at 7:39PM, followed by a fireworks show after the last whistle. Mobile tickets are required for entry.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Injury Concerns and International Duty Impact Availability for Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Match

The availability reports for the upcoming match between Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m. EST have been released. In terms of injuries, Charlotte FC will be without Enzo Copetti and Adilson Malanda due to lower leg injuries, as well as Pablo Sisniega who is dealing with a back injury. On the other hand, FC Cincinnati's Dominique Badji is listed as questionable for the game due to a leg issue, while Gerardo Valenzuela is ruled out with a leg injury. Additionally, it is worth noting that Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga are unavailable for FC Cincinnati as they are on international duty.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Crown Legacy FC: MLS NEXT Pro's Team of the Month for June Continues Dominance

Crown Legacy FC, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been voted as the MLS NEXT Pro's Team of the Month for June. This is the second time the team has received this award in its inaugural season.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Recreating the Magic: Charlotte FC's Determination to End Winless Streak Against FC Cincinnati

This weekend, Charlotte FC will face off against F.C. Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC is determined to end their winless streak and is looking forward to playing in front of a large crowd.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest Baseball Player Rhett Lowder Receives ACC's Anthony J. McKevlin Award for Exceptional Athletic and Academic Achievements

Rhett Lowder, a baseball player for Wake Forest University, has been awarded the 2022-23 Anthony J. McKevlin Award, which recognizes the top male athlete in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Read full story
1 comments
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest Alumnae Compete at Historic U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach

Multiple former Wake Forest women's golfers, Emilia Migliaccio and Jennifer Kupcho, will be participating in the 78th annual U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, California. This is the first time the iconic course will host a women's major championship, and it will be held for the next 25 years.

Read full story
Tar Heel, NC

Former Tar Heel Student-Athlete Joins UNC Women's Basketball Staff as Assistant Director of Video and Recruiting Operations

Jaelynn Murray, a former Tar Heel student-athlete, has been hired as the new Assistant Director of Video and Recruiting Operations for the UNC women's basketball team. UNC coach Courtney Banghart expressed excitement about bringing Murray back to the program, praising her integrity, passion, and positive energy.

Read full story
Davidson, NC

Max Lichtenstein Joins Davidson Men's Soccer Staff as Goalkeeping Coach

Max Lichtenstein has been added to the Davidson Men's Soccer staff as a coach, primarily working with the goalkeepers. Head coach Mike Babst believes Lichtenstein's experience as a player and coach makes him a great fit for the team.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Georgia Pitcher Britton Rogers Transfers to Carolina Softball Team

Britton Rogers, a right-handed pitcher, has joined the Carolina softball team, according to head coach Megan Smith Lyon. Rogers comes to Chapel Hill after playing three seasons at Georgia and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Carolina Volleyball's 2023 Schedule: Home Matches, Tough Opponents, and NCAA Tournament Prospects

The Carolina volleyball team's 2023 schedule includes thirteen home matches in Carmichael Arena. They will open the season against Pacific in Tucson, Arizona, on August 25 at the Cactus Classic.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Former Duke Player Amile Jefferson Joins Boston Celtics as Assistant Coach

Former Duke basketball player and assistant coach, Amile Jefferson, has been hired as an assistant coach by the Boston Celtics. Jefferson, who played for Duke from 2012-2017 and won a national championship in 2015, joined the coaching ranks as the Blue Devils' director of player development in 2021 and was promoted to assistant coach this past season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy