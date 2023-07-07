2023 QUEENS ATHLETICS AWARDS: Recognizing Outstanding Community Involvement

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics has announced the winners of the Royals Service Award for the 2022-23 season.

The men's swimming team received the award for their outstanding community involvement, accumulating an impressive 1,246 service hours.

The women's rugby team was recognized for their dedication to community service as well, logging 999 hours.

Head coaches Jeff Dugdale and Dana Meschisi emphasized the importance of community involvement for their teams.

The department will continue to release awards throughout June and July, including the Sportsmanship Award and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.