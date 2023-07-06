Former Duke Player Amile Jefferson Joins Boston Celtics as Assistant Coach

Former Duke basketball player and assistant coach, Amile Jefferson, has been hired as an assistant coach by the Boston Celtics.

Jefferson, who played for Duke from 2012-2017 and won a national championship in 2015, joined the coaching ranks as the Blue Devils' director of player development in 2021 and was promoted to assistant coach this past season.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer praised Jefferson as a rising star in the coaching profession and described him as a hardworking, passionate, and dedicated individual.

Jefferson will be coaching his former Duke teammate, Jayson Tatum, who currently plays for the Celtics.

Jefferson expressed gratitude for his time at Duke and called the Celtics an elite professional franchise.

Prior to coaching, Jefferson had a professional playing career with the Celtics, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Galatasaray.

During his time at Duke, Jefferson played in a program-record 150 games and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team four times.