From Jacksonville to the Hall of Fame: The Journey of Clarkston Hines

Clarkston Hines, a former wide receiver for Duke University, grew up in Chapel Hill but attended high school in Jacksonville, Florida. In 1984, he attended a USFL game between the Jacksonville Bulls and the Tampa Bay Bandits, where he was amazed by Coach Steve Spurrier's offense. Little did he know that Spurrier had been the offensive coordinator at Duke. A few years later, Hines played for Duke and set records that still stand today. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

Hines considered pursuing basketball in college but decided to play football after a backhanded compliment from a basketball coach. He chose Duke because of its reputation for academics and the opportunity to turn the football program around. When Hines arrived at Duke, he tore his ACL and missed the 1985 season. In 1987, Spurrier became the head coach, and Hines was determined to give his all to play in Spurrier's offense.

Under Spurrier's coaching, Hines became one of the nation's top wide receivers. He led the ACC in receiving yards for three consecutive years and was known for his ability to play tough and catch everything. Hines was not afraid to go over the middle and get hit. He credits his success to Spurrier's well-put-together offense and the concept of spacing. Quarterbacks had to adjust to Spurrier's system, while receivers had less adjustment.

Hines had memorable games against the University of North Carolina, beating them in all three games during Spurrier's tenure. He had several standout performances, including a 97-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dave Brown in 1989. Hines ended his college career with 189 receptions and 38 touchdowns, both ACC records at the time.

After college, Hines was drafted by the Buffalo Bills but struggled to overcome his ACL injury and was eventually cut. He played for the Raleigh-Durham Skyhawks in the World League of American Football before transitioning to a career in human resources. Hines worked for Gambro Health Care and eventually became an HR vice-president. He later entered the real estate business and now operates a residential property management franchise in Charlotte.

Throughout his career, Hines has received numerous accolades and honors, including being named one of the ACC's 50 best players of its first half century. He treasures these honors more as he grows older. Hines was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in April 2023, shortly after his 56th birthday. He is grateful for the recognition and considers his Duke career to be something special.