The Brotherhood Podcast: Exclusive Interviews with Duke Basketball Players, Starting with Kyle Filipowski

Duke men's basketball has launched the Brotherhood Podcast, a players-focused podcast hosted by current members of the team.

The podcast, hosted primarily by graduate forward Ryan Young, releases new episodes every Tuesday.

It is available on various platforms, including iTunes and the DukeMBB YouTube channel.

The debut episode featured sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who discussed last season, his decision to return for his sophomore year, and his rehab after off-season hip surgery.

The podcast is produced by the DukeMBB Creative Team, with Nolan Elingburg as the producer.