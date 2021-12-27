Mystical Sunsets by the Riverside

Photo by Marco De Hevia on Unsplash

As I walked past the bridge to get help when my car broke down, I arrived at a place near the bridge's cliff. The place was not an ordinary one but a mixture of rainbows.

For a moment, it looked like I maybe saw a dream. The sky looked like a mix of cocktails. A mixture of orange, pink, purple, and black was spinning around the sky as they would never let the sky go.

It's like these colors were holding the sky and making it look more glorious. Not just me but many people around the cliff started to come out of their cars to view this glorious moment.

The day was not a lunar or solar eclipse. It was a typical day, and the sunset was quite pretty.

A person asked if I come here every day, and I said no. he further said that these sunset cocktail views rarely come when the weather is between the summer and winter. So basically, the cocktail sky results from weather changes.

The sunset looked beautiful more than the rainbow. Vast lines of colors were fading in the sky like it was meant to be here.

I saw many children and families capturing this scene and making it memorable. I wished if I had someone in my life from whom I'd capture this fantastic scenery.

But I did. I captured a scene and saved it on my mobile. The fantastic scene reminds me of our nature's luck, moment, and beautifulness.

It reminds me of how beautiful our life is if we see it with our eternal soul.

