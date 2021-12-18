Learn Meditation Benefits in Under Two Minutes

Noorain Hassan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR5i8_0dQPkB9u00
Photo by Yingchou Han on Unsplash

Meditation is a practice that dates back thousands of years. It has been practiced in various forms and for multiple purposes, but the most common modern usage is to achieve inner peace and relaxation. Meditation involves sitting still in silence for an extended period, allowing your thoughts to wander freely without judgment or analysis. The goal is to quiet all of the internal voices you've accumulated over the years and clear your mind. Meditating benefits are as follows:

1. Away from the world

Meditation is becoming increasingly popular as a relaxation technique. It has also been proven to help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. All of which are very common in today's hectic world. However, the many different types of meditation can make it difficult for the beginner to know where to start.

2. Trend and health benefits

Meditation is one of the most popular health and wellness trends today. And for a good reason: it has a wide range of scientifically proven benefits. From reducing stress to increasing productivity, lowering blood pressure, and improving sleep quality, meditation has something to offer everyone.

3. Effective tool for relieving stress

Meditation is one of the most effective tools for relieving stress. This can be especially important in modern times, as we face more and more demands on our time. The benefits of meditation are many; however, it can be hard to know where to start with all the different types of meditation practices out there.

4. Escape from mental clutter

Meditation is one of the most effective ways to escape from stress and mental clutter. It does a lot more than just help you relax, however. Meditation has been proven to lower blood pressure, calm anxiety and depression, reduce inflammation in the body, and slow down the aging process by reducing cellular damage.

Final Thoughts:

Many people these days are starting to turn towards meditation to relax or even cure anxiety. However, there is so much information on the topic that it can be challenging for someone new to know where to start. In this article, I will show you how easy it is for anyone with a computer and an internet connection (like yourself) to learn how meditation can help your brain focus and give you a sense.

Disclaimer

Thank you for reading my perspectives. This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
mindfulnessmental healthpsychologyself improvementlife lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

Noorain Hassan is a 19-year-old writer and a content creator. She started writing when she was only 16 and continually wishes to grow.

Toronto, IA
173 followers

More from Noorain Hassan

Toronto, IA

Behind the Genuine Faces

Walking on a cold evening, I saw a small kid lying on the side of the bench. The bench was situated in a play park near east Toronto. Other than feeling chills running down my spine, I saw the child looked a bit fetish. I reached to her like I always did and asked if she needed some food.

Read full story

Win Friends and Influence People Like a Professional

The book "How to Win Friends and Influence People" is one of the most popular books of all time. The book was written by Dale Carnegie, who had a background in public speaking and salesmanship. He used his life experiences to create a proven system for developing relationships and building strong connections with people.

Read full story
2 comments

A Sunny Winter Day

Today, as I started walking on the forest road, I heard sounds of flakes and snow. I moved past trees, planks, and weeds to escape the noise but failed. As I moved past loads of trees, gathering and looking at me in silence while I was rushing past each with a heavy lump in my heart. The lump won't go away. It stood still in the corner of my heart, telling me I needed to run some more, move past some more trees to reach my destination.

Read full story

The Psychology Behind Money and Happiness

They say you need money to be happy. But honestly, they say a lot of things — and not all of them are true. When it comes to income, there’s a certain allotted amount that makes you happy. Anything greater or less than the amount can make you feel depressed, and you may never feel satisfaction.

Read full story
1 comments

Steps to Predict the Weather Explained

Weather is a very important part of our day-to-day lives. Weather forecasts can help us in many ways, from knowing when you can wear your favourite outfit without getting frostbite to planning an outdoor event.

Read full story

Attract Good Luck To Live Peacefully

Have you ever looked at somebody and caught yourself saying, “He is incredibly fortunate? What a great job he has!”. If you have ever known somebody who appears to be blessed with good fortune consistently, you should know that luck is something you can draw to yourself. But ever considered what makes some luckier than others?

Read full story
6 comments

Does the Moon and Earth We Share Make Us One?

Sharing constellations doesn't make us one, but something does. We call ourselves humans because we share the same earth. Luckily or unlucky, we are bound to live on one platform and are the right of this earth that we were born into.

Read full story
5 comments

Writing With Age: Can Businesses Survive in a Post Coronaconomy?

As you navigate through life, it’s likely your goals will change and evolve, both personally and skillfully. No matter what stage of life you’re in, one thing will always remain the same: you’re never too young — or too old — to write.

Read full story

A Letter to My Fearless Being

I know it's been hard. Changing from a jolly person to someone who judges the other person by looking them in the eye. I know it hurts. Sometimes, when you know more, it increases your chances to get upset quickly. But believe me, the world dies to get mature, and you, you got it for free from cruel people, problems, and infinite struggles.

Read full story

Next Top Model Prize vs. Nobel Prize: How America Has Changed the Thinking of Generations

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded once a year. The Top Model award can be awarded to anyone. In a new study quoted from the book Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, author Lisa Bloom reveals that 25 percent of young American women would rather win America’s Next Top Model than going for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy