The Psychology Behind Money and Happiness

Noorain Hassan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRq6I_0dOrwtiK00
Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

They say you need money to be happy. But honestly, they say a lot of things — and not all of them are true.

When it comes to income, there’s a certain allotted amount that makes you happy. Anything greater or less than the amount can make you feel depressed, and you may never feel satisfaction.

A 2010 study shows that the participants who earned over $75,000/year reported higher emotional well-being. Less than this amount showed an alarming situation.

But as I said, they said a lot of things that are now untrue.

Then vs. now

No one decides the exact universal amount that makes us happy. It’s us who does!

“It’s surprising to see a transition of social news before vs. now that tells us about the importance of money for happiness. But we now see times have changed,” — explains psychologist Andrew T. Jebb.

Now researchers are more sure than ever. It finds out that the more money a person has, the happier they are. A digit income was only a myth. Essentially, people who earned $75,000 back then were comfortable spending it until people started questioning their choices.

The exact magic number:

A research team analyzed data from the Gallup World Poll — a survey of 1.7 million individuals from 164 countries.

Upon examining participants’ responses, they discovered the magic number of “income satisfaction — subjective well-being (SWB)” varies considerably worldwide.

“An exemplary income point is $95,000 for living your best life [overall life satisfaction] and $50,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being [day-to-day happiness],” According to Jebb from the research team.
“Yet, this amount is for individuals and for families.”

According to sciencealert.com, life satisfaction costs:

  • $125,000 in Australia
  • $105,000 in North America
  • $100,000 in Western Europe
  • but only $70,000 in Southeast Asia
  • $45,000 in Eastern Europe, and
  • $35,000 in Latin America

Is happiness with money “gender-oriented?”

Umm… yes!

It turns out men get easily self-satisfied with their lives (est. +$90,000) rather than women (est. +$100,000) — says Peter Dockrill.

Globally, it’s also because women and men respond differently to competition. For men, they don’t generally compete with their environment. But for women, it’s likely a blunt YES when they find themselves under a proving radar — proving to be enough.

It gels with the idea that’s money (somehow) buys happiness for both genders, but only if they have free time to enjoy it by spending it on the right things.

Unluckily, high incomes are usually accompanied by high demands (workload, duty, and so on) that limit the opportunities for positive experiences (for example, leisure activities).”

Which sounds great in theory, but: “if you are working 45 hours a week and can’t enjoy the money you are making, then what is the point?”

When doesn’t money buy happiness?

More money doesn’t always equal more happiness because of “lifestyle ugliness.”

Perhaps, your expenses often go up when you are making more money. For instance, you:

  • pay for a club membership only to go once in a while
  • took an expensive and gorgeous tie but can’t wear it every day
  • always ask your friends to dine out

A study suggests that when people start being extraordinary in their group, they tend to outgrow it. Now it becomes impossible for them to have a competitor.

Perhaps, the best thing is to stay neutral and stop being the “spoiled rich brat.” The rich brat might have a meaning in the dictionary, but it’s not a personality or lifestyle.

It completely dulls you from inside.

And kills your healthy growth.

Bottom line:

There are multiple ways to boost “feelings of happiness” in your daily existence. But make sure you don’t stall into the most common misconceptions about where smiles come from.

  • There are no enjoyable shortcuts to being happy.

Either you try hard to make yourself comfortable or become the lonely version of yourself. Only the things you can not control affect your life.

Things don’t hear, speak or move. If you give them the power to do, they’ll steal your happiness.

Disclaimer:

This article is originally published elsewhere under a different title.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
self improvementmental healthculturelife lessonsmoney

Comments / 1

Published by

Noorain Hassan is a 19-year-old writer and a content creator. She started writing when she was only 16 and continually wishes to grow.

Toronto, IA
197 followers

More from Noorain Hassan

A Two Minute Guide on Weather Conditions and Necessary Precautions

The weather is an essential factor in many aspects of our lives. It impacts the way we dress and live and what we eat, drink, do for fun, and even how we feel. According to Laurie Brenner, “weather forecasting has been an essential part of our daily lives since ancient times.” We all want to be prepared for the weather. With today’s technology, we can have accurate weather forecasts in a matter of seconds. But with that, knowing each move of the weather is crucial.

Read full story
Toronto, IA

A Lovely Child and a Lesson

Walking on a cold evening, I saw a small kid lying on the side of the bench. The bench was situated in the Riverdale park near east Toronto. Chills started running down my spine. I reached the child in a matter of minutes. I asked if she needed some food.

Read full story

Win Friends and Influence People Like a Professional

The book "How to Win Friends and Influence People" is one of the most popular books of all time. The book was written by Dale Carnegie, who had a background in public speaking and salesmanship. He used his life experiences to create a proven system for developing relationships and building strong connections with people.

Read full story
4 comments

A Sunny Winter Day

Today, as I started walking on the forest road, I heard sounds of flakes and snow. I moved past trees, planks, and weeds to escape the noise but failed. As I moved past loads of trees, gathering and looking at me in silence while I was rushing past each with a heavy lump in my heart. The lump won't go away. It stood still in the corner of my heart, telling me I needed to run some more, move past some more trees to reach my destination.

Read full story

Learn Meditation Benefits in Under Two Minutes

Meditation is a practice that dates back thousands of years. It has been practiced in various forms and for multiple purposes, but the most common modern usage is to achieve inner peace and relaxation. Meditation involves sitting still in silence for an extended period, allowing your thoughts to wander freely without judgment or analysis. The goal is to quiet all of the internal voices you've accumulated over the years and clear your mind. Meditating benefits are as follows:

Read full story

Steps to Predict the Weather Explained

Weather is a very important part of our day-to-day lives. Weather forecasts can help us in many ways, from knowing when you can wear your favourite outfit without getting frostbite to planning an outdoor event.

Read full story

Attract Good Luck To Live Peacefully

Have you ever looked at somebody and caught yourself saying, “He is incredibly fortunate? What a great job he has!”. If you have ever known somebody who appears to be blessed with good fortune consistently, you should know that luck is something you can draw to yourself. But ever considered what makes some luckier than others?

Read full story
6 comments

Does the Moon and Earth We Share Make Us One?

Sharing constellations doesn't make us one, but something does. We call ourselves humans because we share the same earth. Luckily or unlucky, we are bound to live on one platform and are the right of this earth that we were born into.

Read full story
6 comments

Writing With Age: Can Businesses Survive in a Post Coronaconomy?

As you navigate through life, it’s likely your goals will change and evolve, both personally and skillfully. No matter what stage of life you’re in, one thing will always remain the same: you’re never too young — or too old — to write.

Read full story

A Letter to My Fearless Being

I know it's been hard. Changing from a jolly person to someone who judges the other person by looking them in the eye. I know it hurts. Sometimes, when you know more, it increases your chances to get upset quickly. But believe me, the world dies to get mature, and you, you got it for free from cruel people, problems, and infinite struggles.

Read full story

Next Top Model Prize vs. Nobel Prize: How America Has Changed the Thinking of Generations

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded once a year. The Top Model award can be awarded to anyone. In a new study quoted from the book Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, author Lisa Bloom reveals that 25 percent of young American women would rather win America’s Next Top Model than going for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy