Writing With Age: Can Businesses Survive in a Post Coronaconomy?

Photo by Jonas Denil on Unsplash

As you navigate through life, it’s likely your goals will change and evolve, both personally and skillfully.

No matter what stage of life you’re in, one thing will always remain the same: you’re never too young — or too old — to write.

The art of writing with the age

Countless people walk through therapy sessions to become mindful and improve their concentration, only to know that the secret lays in writing.

That is why most mature people own their writing habits when they realize it’s a perfect route through life.

But we’re lucky. As we are writers, we write and set our careers in one bowl. It makes writers both mindful while having years of experience to grab the reader’s attention.

But what has writing to do with age?

Unfortunately, we are writers, and we have to write to earn money.

If you are starting to be a writer, keep in mind that there is a limit to success. I know the limit is nowhere near to 2 or 3 blogs, but the limit isn’t stretchy either. If you follow the simple content creation rule by age , you’ll be lucky to chase your writing dreams soon enough.

Why? Writing doesn’t bring a “cheat book” with it. You have to create your own writing schedule and plan your craft. But using your age (or a nearby range) can be a helpful guidepost when calculating an estimate of how many stories you should write to become an experienced writer before the age of retirement.

Just remember: Don’t get discouraged if you need to hit pause or fall behind. You can always get back on track to write.

Whether you’re fresh out of school, well into your career, or forging your path through life, it’s never too late to get started writing or to check to see if you’re heading in the right direction.

So here are the rules of content creation by the age group:

1. Starting out

The conundrum: you are supposed to write fearlessly, taking big risks so that you can reap big rewards down the road.

For example, during the Great Recession, the generation that came of age hasn’t had an easy time making use of their skills. After graduating into the weakest job market in memory, you’ve found yourselves saddled with record amounts of student-loan debt, as well as soaring rents and home prices. But the world is changing and people are now more into passive incomes than they were before. Now writing has become one of the easiest jobs in the market — Megan DeMatteo from CNBC.

As a result, many young start their careers by writing. It doesn’t mean that they get successful in a week. Meaning that when you are in your early 20s, you’ll see many people as writers. Hence, not all of them are your competition.

Writers usually get afraid seeing all those new writers along the way. Many think it’s absolutely foolish to begin writing.

Let me tell you: all jobs in the world are in a rush place. In every other profession, it’s you who have to stand out. Writing is a peaceful and easy job for those who are made for it.

Every Millennial and Gen-Z who are ready to write their heart out should begin their writing first thing. Blame, perhaps, won’t be there if you already have lots on your portfolio.

The one thing we forget is that the recruiters still value “ Quantity over Quality. ” I, for example, have written over 160 stories for now in 3 months. This is the greatest milestone when describing how farther you can go in a limited time.

If you keep writing daily, you’ll know where you lack. Time would be your mentor and teacher. And it’s the greatest gift one could get out of their own career.

How to begin?

The solution: Write just a little to get started. While you’re ready to write, start with short forms.

Honestly, over 7(k) stories were listed in the poetry and short stories on Medium the past month. More and more people have begun to write even with their smaller goals. If you are writing every day, nothing is stopping you from succeeding.

While you might not have all the money at first, but step by step, you’ll have it. Most writers at the age of 20s are studying. So it doesn’t matter if they earn even $50 out of their writings. It’s worth the sacrifice if you are building your portfolio.

2. Mid-Career

The conundrum: By the time you’ve reached your thirties, there are two possibilities:

Either you’ll be a famous writer & an author.

Or you have stepped on your writing skill and let that rot in the basement.

Either way, mid-career has all the chances to upside down your life and retake risks. On Medium, I have seen many writers who left their job to write on Medium when a voice sparked within them.

What’s that voice? The voice is when something keeps leaping on you that the money you’re earning isn’t the money you could earn.

Hence, if you are in your 30s, you have lots of knowledge to inspire your age below and age above.

As an average, you should have written over 50–100/year stories written at that time.

Think about it. You should have written a good amount of words and gotten skilled as a writer. Writers need to organize their thoughts. As they get older, they use more complex sentence structures and vocabulary. They also have to do more planning, drafting, and revising. — Gail Belsky .

100 stories look like a long list of numbers. But either way, mid-life can make your career shine bright or shut the shutter down. That means you still have plenty of time — especially before you have the urge to become a successful writer . So don’t lose the ground on writing. Just do it!

How to begin?

History suggests that often people who kept writing in their 30s are yanked to make more billions than ever . Such as JK Rowling — the author of Harry Potter started writing her book at the age of 32 and later became the richest author. As an approximate, the 30s is the age considered being young around the globe — hence, easier to make the leaps and write.

While you may still be decades from retirement, it’s time to start gradually dialing back your hefty story goals. Chances are you’ve felt pretty good about writing these days.

“Gut check,” on your portfolio: “Ask yourself, How would I feel if I got behind the writing plateau,” Would I be okay?

If you want extra help, one option is to talk to a writer pal. Decide your writing goals and make a chart of how long it would take you to achieve them. Think about all the good things that come with writing — like the ability to speak your thoughts.

3. Make your life in the 40s and beyond

So, if you’re late to the writing party, you can catch up by putting the pedal to the metal.

However, this age is a little bit risky. You might want to take a writing course to set you upfront with new concepts of writing.

For example, writers used prepositions and wrong ellipsis in many stories until they knew modern writing doesn’t follow it. So a good rule of thumb is to always learn the new method of writing.

Once you know what’s in the trend of writing, it would become easier to write every day. By the time you are in your 40s, you won’t even think that your writing quantity matters. You’ll write for yourself. And it’s the most pretty thing about being matured when you know what you write.

You'll be a living and walking library!

Fair point! If you are a writer by the age of a younger self, by the time you reach your 40s, you’ll have written over 1000 articles.

A while ago, Newsbreak came into being not long ago, and lots of new platforms like Vocal . Writers started to move their previous writings that got less engagement to the new platforms. Many writers managed to score a few new thousands with their old stories.

The good news is when you hit that 40s age, you’ll have plenty of portfolios to show. You can alter your previous ones and make them into a new story. There’s nothing better in telling everyone and comparing how bad you used to write and how better you have become now.

How to begin?

By reading many of Sinem Gunel and Zulie Rane’s articles , I have figured out how old stories are a pride.

Learning many things from there makes an MS Excel Sheet review how many stories you’ve written to sustain them into a book. If you have written many new stories, it’s time to pile them into the book .

Always, Prioritize your writings.

An average person should have written more than 20 stories in their life at some point.

Ok, you got me… I am just 19 by now, so I have less experience in writing. But that doesn’t make me have poor wisdom to catch up on worldly affairs through books.

Because so many factors come into play, don’t be discouraged if your writing portfolio doesn’t look like the examples provided.

Everyone is different, but if it’s okay to wonder: “How much should I be writing for my lifestyle?” Let the following listicles by age benchmarks and tools act as a guide to help take some of the guesswork out:

Tom Kuegler is a full-time editor, and he’s already written over 1000 stories

Tim Denning is a blogger; he writes 10 stories per week

Shannon Ashley is a mother; yet a full-time famous writer

Dr. Mehmet Yildiz is an owner of multiple publications; yet both a writer and a technologist

What’s your excuse?

So, how much writing would you’ve done till your death?

Writing is one of the flexible jobs in the world if you are an eligible person for writing. If you write good — — you are a good writer.

Before reaching the retirement age, you’d have plenty of stories. You can send your work to pile up into different books.

By doing that, you’ll receive more recognition than you ever had before. By the time you are retired, you can write 2- 3 stories per week to keep pace with writing as described in a book by Writers Have No Age .

Then and only then, your words would be golden to hear. Then, people would follow you as a mentor. That’s the best part of being retired by honor as a writer.

There is another wrinkle. You can apply for an editorial position in any magazine or publication and let them give you money for the years of experience you have spent.

In general, any person who has so much following can benefit from growing their business.

Here’s how many stories you should have penned down at every age to be a successful writer:

Image by Author

So if you need some motivation to start your writing — it’s above. The best part is you can start anytime soon. The good rule of thumb is to multiply your age by 5 and how many stories you should write each year.

As Hemmingway said : the more regularly you write, the more natural your writing will become. After that, writing will be just like waking up, eating, or exploring your inside voice.

Take away

If there is no struggle in your writing, you are not pushing hard enough.

Millions of people are regretting not following their dreams. You shouldn't be one of them. Keep in mind that you have power, will, and most of all, time and age through which you can make change impossible.

Here are some questions I imagine you might have:

How much is writing good? No pressure! I’d say as much as you like.

No pressure! I’d say as much as you like. Is there some secret up-sell involved here? I’m getting ready to understand many writing tricks like (playing words, references, and commands). But I’ll leave it all up to you to do your own writing tricks and use them wisely.

The writing was and has never been hard. What is hard is that you’re still thinking to write. So wear your writer’s cape and start writing. Don’t sit back before you’ve finished your last paragraph.

Remember, in this writing journey — you’re not alone!

Disclaimer:

This article is published elsewhere under a different title.