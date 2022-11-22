Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

Photo by Deatra Hollins

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.

Spaniards brought Islenos Africans from the Canary Islands who settled in St Bernard District. Other enslaved Africans arrived from the Caribbean and further developed okra, kale, rice, sugar, and peanut growing methods on nearby plantations. Some became slave cooks or earned their freedom as independent caterers. This activity led to Gumbo and Jambalaya, among others. The French returned to control the land by 1800 before selling it in the 1803 Louisiana Purchase to the United States. If only briefly, the French reasserted their preference for the aristocratic presentation of excellent food and a taste for desserts. Those delightful pralines taste like an African cook’s response to a French sweet tooth.

Many free African cooks lived in the backyards of French Quarter homeowners, while enslaved cooks and independent caterers tended to many Garden District aristocrats of the 1800s and early 1900s. Finally, Italians arrived in the 1890s, bringing their gastronomic culture and imported sausage, fruit & vegetables to the mix. The tasty Muffaletta cold-cut sandwich of lettuce, tomato, sausage, and spices is a welcome result.

As the African American presence grew in the 1900s, their influence played a more significant role in Creole cuisine and the emerging hybrid known today as Creole-Soul Food. And today, I’m showcasing some New Orleans Restaurants owned by African Americans; New Orleans Natives own some, and some are not.

I have had the list updated since my last posting in 2020. Sadly, numerous New Orleans bars, restaurants, bakeries, and cafes have closed their doors permanently due to pandemic-related circumstances.

Photo by 14 Parishes

Muamba De Gahlina * chicken stew Photo by Facebook

Photo by Facebook

Curry Shrimp topped Catfish, Rice and Peas, Fried Plantain, and sauteed summer veggies. Photo by Facebook

Fried Seafood Platter Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/pages/Babys-Snack-BOX/311565035609133

dirty yellow house latte. A healthy blend of espresso, turmeric, honey, oat milk, cinnamon, and ginger Photo by @baldwinandcompany

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fried Catfish and Potato Salad. Photo by https://barrowscatfish.com

FISH TACOS & SALSA MACHA. Photo by https://www.facebook.com/BaruBistroTapas

Pan-Fried Prawns. Photo by https://baronessnola.com

Photo by Bennichian Restaurant

Boswell's Jamaican Grill (Jamaican)

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Bayou Soul Food and Spirits (Creole-Soul, Comfort Catering)

BBQ Shrimp. Photo by https://www.facebook.com/BayouSoul/photos

Beaucoup Bowl. Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://www.bsweetorelse.com/

Photo by https://bestlifepharmacy.com

Photo by http://www.buttermilkdrop.com

Burrata/ Peaches/ Jerk Peanuts/ Croutons/ Soft Herbs Photo by http://bywateramericanbistro.com/

House-cured capocollo, hummus, pickled vegetables, and olives Photo by https://cafecarmo.com

Café Dauphine (Creole-Soul/Comfort) Temporarily closed

Fried Stuffed Bell Pepper with Crabmeat dressing stuffed shrimp. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Stuffed Shrimp. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Shrimp po'boy with a cup of gumbo. Photo by Facebook

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding with a Big Shot Pineapple-glazed banana and Abita Strawberry Lager Praline. Photo by Kim Ranjbar *Facebook

Fried Oysters Sbisa Photo by Cafe Sisba *Facebook

Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/cattycar1340/photos

Crabcake Photo by Facebook

Photo by Chicken Kitchen

Photo by https://www.chickenandwatermelonnola.com

Jerk Chicken, Cabbage, and Rice. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/1683northbroad?ref=page_internal

Compere Lapin: ( Caribbean & European with New Orleans inspiration )

Photo by Facebook

Creole Okra Gumbo, Baked Lasagna, Fish or Shrimp plate served w/ baked mac & cheese, peas & potato salad. Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://cupcakefairies.business.site

Photo by Dakar NOLA

Don Villavaso on the Bayou: (Creole-Soul, Oyster & Cigar Bar)

White Beans & Rice with Fried Catfish and Chicken. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant (Creole-Soul): Baby’s Chase’shase, New Orleans’ matriarch of Creole cuisine, fed civil rights leaders, musicians, and presidents in a career spanning seven decades, passed away last night. She was 96. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Leah Chase.

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Diva Dawg Food Truck: (Specializing in Hot Dogs and Creole Soul)

Red Beans Chili Dog. Photo by Facebook

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/estralitascafe

Fire Food & Spirits (Creole Soul and Cajun) * Temporarily closed

CREAMY CRAWFISH AND SHRIMP PASTA. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by Facebook

Halfshell on the Bayou ( Creole-Soul& Seafood) Best Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Pecan Baklava. Photo by https://www.keepitheavenlysweet.com

J’s Creole Wings: (Creole Soul and Wings)

Photo by https://www.jscreolewings.com/

Photo by https://www.icecream504.com

Photo by https://italgardennola.com/

Soft Shelled Crab. Photo by J's Seafood Dock at The French Market

Oxtails, peas, and rice. Photo by https://johnnysjamaicangrillonline.com

King Cake Photo by Laurel St.

Fried Wing and French Fries with Creole Sauce Photo by Facebook

Lil Dizzy’s Cafe (Creole-Soul/Comfort Food) has Good Food and authentic Nola cooking.

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Pralines Photo by Loretta's Pralines

Photo by Ma Momma's House

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Vegan Hot Sausage PoBoy. Photo by Meals From The Heart

Photo by https://www.misterapple.net/

Morrow’s NOLA (Creole Soul & Korean )

Bread Pudding with Sweet Cream Sauce Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Pasta Photo by Deatra Hollins

Seafood Gumbo Photo by https://www.facebook.com/photo

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063303276070

Fried or grilled shrimp over a bed of crab rice. Photo by Pra-Lee's

Seafood Boil. Photo by https://www.peeweescrabcakes.com

Hot Sausage Pizza Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by https://www.queentrinilisa.com/

Fried Chicken and Shrimp. Photo by https://www.facebook.com/raysontheave

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/realclevercuisine

Rolling Fatties NOLA (Mexican) * Temporarily closed.

Photo by Facebook Rolling Fatties

Photo by http://www.redroosternola.com

Photo by Facebook

Photo by http://www.saladsgalorenola.com

Sheaux Fresh Sustainable Foods: (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables)*Catering and PopUp

Photo by https://www.instagram.com/sheauxfreshfoods

Photo by https://snolasnowballs.com

Photo by https://www.facebook.com/stopjockinsnoball

Vegan Bread Pudding Topped with Ice Cream. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by https://www.tanjarinekitchen.com

7-Up Pound Cake Photo by The Royal Cakery

Sweet Potato Cupcake, Photo by https://www.thecupcakecollection.com

Fines Herb Chicken. Photo by The Munch Factory

Bell Pepper Plate. Photo by https://www.instagram.com/2sistersndaeast/?igshid=njmxxma511yw

Onion Soup Photo by Facebook

Onion Soup. Photo by https://www.vyoone.com/

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Willie Mae’s Scotch House (Creole-Soul). Photo by Deatra Hollins