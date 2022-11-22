New Orleans, LA

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

NOLA Chic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xGPv_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.

Spaniards brought Islenos Africans from the Canary Islands who settled in St Bernard District. Other enslaved Africans arrived from the Caribbean and further developed okra, kale, rice, sugar, and peanut growing methods on nearby plantations. Some became slave cooks or earned their freedom as independent caterers. This activity led to Gumbo and Jambalaya, among others. The French returned to control the land by 1800 before selling it in the 1803 Louisiana Purchase to the United States. If only briefly, the French reasserted their preference for the aristocratic presentation of excellent food and a taste for desserts. Those delightful pralines taste like an African cook’s response to a French sweet tooth.

Many free African cooks lived in the backyards of French Quarter homeowners, while enslaved cooks and independent caterers tended to many Garden District aristocrats of the 1800s and early 1900s. Finally, Italians arrived in the 1890s, bringing their gastronomic culture and imported sausage, fruit & vegetables to the mix. The tasty Muffaletta cold-cut sandwich of lettuce, tomato, sausage, and spices is a welcome result.

As the African American presence grew in the 1900s, their influence played a more significant role in Creole cuisine and the emerging hybrid known today as Creole-Soul Food. And today, I’m showcasing some New Orleans Restaurants owned by African Americans; New Orleans Natives own some, and some are not.

I have had the list updated since my last posting in 2020. Sadly, numerous New Orleans bars, restaurants, bakeries, and cafes have closed their doors permanently due to pandemic-related circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXjPY_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo by14 Parishes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEDPe_0jIQ4g9F00
Muamba De Gahlina * chicken stewPhoto byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNyJm_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B3Ib_0jIQ4g9F00
Curry Shrimp topped Catfish, Rice and Peas, Fried Plantain, and sauteed summer veggies.Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfGXm_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Seafood PlatterPhoto byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPsE8_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Babys-Snack-BOX/311565035609133
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9nm4_0jIQ4g9F00
dirty yellow house latte. A healthy blend of espresso, turmeric, honey, oat milk, cinnamon, and gingerPhoto by@baldwinandcompany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA210_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XeLn_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Catfish and Potato Salad.Photo byhttps://barrowscatfish.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OLlz_0jIQ4g9F00
FISH TACOS & SALSA MACHA.Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/BaruBistroTapas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH4Gc_0jIQ4g9F00
Pan-Fried Prawns.Photo byhttps://baronessnola.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E977N_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byBennichian Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS4gE_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r5kQ_0jIQ4g9F00
BBQ Shrimp.Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/BayouSoul/photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9gd5_0jIQ4g9F00
Beaucoup Bowl.Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDrJv_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.bsweetorelse.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiTAt_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://bestlifepharmacy.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWHSS_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttp://www.buttermilkdrop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kKTE_0jIQ4g9F00
Burrata/ Peaches/ Jerk Peanuts/ Croutons/ Soft HerbsPhoto byhttp://bywateramericanbistro.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5paX_0jIQ4g9F00
House-cured capocollo, hummus, pickled vegetables, and olivesPhoto byhttps://cafecarmo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcFzv_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Stuffed Bell Pepper with Crabmeat dressing stuffed shrimp.Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BvTh_0jIQ4g9F00
Stuffed Shrimp.Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zuu3u_0jIQ4g9F00
Shrimp po'boy with a cup of gumbo.Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8WPr_0jIQ4g9F00
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding with a Big Shot Pineapple-glazed banana and Abita Strawberry Lager Praline.Photo byKim Ranjbar *Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1TZ0_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Oysters SbisaPhoto byCafe Sisba *Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xy6Qu_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em0ZE_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/cattycar1340/photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MtSc_0jIQ4g9F00
CrabcakePhoto byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfY8a_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byChicken Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghNab_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.chickenandwatermelonnola.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTrf8_0jIQ4g9F00
Jerk Chicken, Cabbage, and Rice.Photo byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROjGM_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NADp7_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/1683northbroad?ref=page_internal

  • Compere Lapin: ( Caribbean & European with New Orleans inspiration )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQ81H_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lu3Vh_0jIQ4g9F00
Creole Okra Gumbo, Baked Lasagna, Fish or Shrimp plate served w/ baked mac & cheese, peas & potato salad.Photo byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tpHC_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://cupcakefairies.business.site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtUsW_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDakar NOLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqfuQ_0jIQ4g9F00
White Beans & Rice with Fried Catfish and Chicken.Photo byDeatra Hollins

  • Dooky Chase’s Restaurant (Creole-Soul): Baby’s Chase’shase, New Orleans’ matriarch of Creole cuisine, fed civil rights leaders, musicians, and presidents in a career spanning seven decades, passed away last night. She was 96. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Leah Chase.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InyUQ_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uf99x_0jIQ4g9F00
Red Beans Chili Dog.Photo byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp1CV_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/estralitascafe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adrFY_0jIQ4g9F00
CREAMY CRAWFISH AND SHRIMP PASTA.Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Qq7_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnBhO_0jIQ4g9F00
Seafood Gumbo.Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afwyF_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054GBX_0jIQ4g9F00
Pecan Baklava.Photo byhttps://www.keepitheavenlysweet.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRlAp_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.jscreolewings.com/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH7XL_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.icecream504.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v5XO_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://italgardennola.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keTAh_0jIQ4g9F00
Soft Shelled Crab.Photo byJ's Seafood Dock at The French Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LG52a_0jIQ4g9F00
Oxtails, peas, and rice.Photo byhttps://johnnysjamaicangrillonline.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20afRw_0jIQ4g9F00
King CakePhoto byLaurel St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE2jo_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Wing and French Fries with Creole SaucePhoto byFacebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3cG5_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBjSa_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuVk8_0jIQ4g9F00
PralinesPhoto byLoretta's Pralines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSETn_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byMa Momma's House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPoSH_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yO2zH_0jIQ4g9F00
Vegan Hot Sausage PoBoy.Photo byMeals From The Heart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzSg8_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.misterapple.net/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwzLB_0jIQ4g9F00
Bread Pudding with Sweet Cream SaucePhoto byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPiCB_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Catfish and Shrimp PastaPhoto byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fGHa_0jIQ4g9F00
Seafood GumboPhoto byhttps://www.facebook.com/photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHhxy_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063303276070

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD3NX_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried or grilled shrimp over a bed of crab rice.Photo byPra-Lee's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHmQT_0jIQ4g9F00
Seafood Boil.Photo byhttps://www.peeweescrabcakes.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7p7u_0jIQ4g9F00
Hot Sausage PizzaPhoto byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTqQi_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.queentrinilisa.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnUCE_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Chicken and Shrimp.Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/raysontheave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOG47_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/realclevercuisine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYm1L_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook Rolling Fatties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2LSc_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttp://www.redroosternola.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDe4p_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byFacebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceZDA_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttp://www.saladsgalorenola.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAptY_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.instagram.com/sheauxfreshfoods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilfXo_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://snolasnowballs.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLiZP_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.facebook.com/stopjockinsnoball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSfe8_0jIQ4g9F00
Vegan Bread Pudding Topped with Ice Cream.Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6aFf_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byhttps://www.tanjarinekitchen.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNAkW_0jIQ4g9F00
7-Up Pound CakePhoto byThe Royal Cakery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1wm0_0jIQ4g9F00
Sweet Potato Cupcake,Photo byhttps://www.thecupcakecollection.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPBi0_0jIQ4g9F00
Fines Herb Chicken.Photo byThe Munch Factory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZtuL_0jIQ4g9F00
Bell Pepper Plate.Photo byhttps://www.instagram.com/2sistersndaeast/?igshid=njmxxma511yw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HG5fr_0jIQ4g9F00
Onion SoupPhoto byFacebook
Onion Soup.Photo byhttps://www.vyoone.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeBLP_0jIQ4g9F00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIIBs_0jIQ4g9F00
Willie Mae’s Scotch House (Creole-Soul).Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqaar_0jIQ4g9F00
Fried Chicken, Red Beans & Rice with Pickled Meat and Corn.Photo byDeatra Hollins

