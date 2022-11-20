I remember when the community supported us

Deatra Hollins

April 18, 2014 - by MSR News Online

First in a series

By Lovell Oates

Contributing Writer

On February 7th and 8th of 2014, an African American history celebration was held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes. During the two days, there were several prolific and amazing speakers and performers, such as Pastor Arthur Agnew; Portia McClain, professor of African language at the U of M; Tracey Williams-Dillard of the Spokesman-Recorder; Barbara Epps, Bush Fellowship ACES; Angela Stewart, gospel singer; Michelle Horovitz of Appetite for Change; and storytellers Mr. and Mrs. Zulu.

These speakers and singers delivered a message of knowledge of self and redemption to the lost and misguided men. Also, these messages were words of inspiration and affirmation for men who already knew the self and understood their purpose in life.

As I sat in the front row being inspired and affirmed, I began to think it has been a very long time since I’ve felt this good while incarcerated, if ever. Then I started to recognize why I had such a great feeling of elation. It wasn’t just because of the message or how it was being given but because these were my people, community, and family.

I remember when the community came in and checked on the brothers in these institutions to ensure we weren’t being mistreated, misused, or abused. I remember when Kwame and Mitchell McDonald came to Stillwater and spoke words of encouragement to the men.

I remember Natalie [Johnson] Lee came and spoke about her victory to be elected as a member of the Minneapolis City Council against all odds. Also, she told us about the political games the system plays. Such as realigning the Minneapolis North Side and taking downtown out of its district due to the fact the brothers and sisters started to understand their power at the poll.

I remember these things because the times were very different in these institutions when the community would stop by and check on us. Those memories were from around 12 years ago, that’s about how long it’s been since I have seen people from my community come in and give the pure unadulterated truth.

My memories were stimulated because these people came to the joint and kept it so real you would have sworn we were on the corner of Penn and Plymouth at the old McDonalds in ’86. In fact, they went so hard that they had the warden emotional to the point he got up and declared he was “employable,” so if brothers got out and never came back, he would be able to get another job.

As a matter of fact, he encouraged a brother not to come back. Now that is what I would call when keeping it real goes right.

From everything I hear on the radio and TV and read in the newspapers, it is clear the community is putting in work trying to get itself together. There seem to be investments in all aspects of the community. From business, poverty, education, etc., everything except the incarcerated segment of the community.

It doesn’t need major funds to be invested. We need time, righteousness, integrity, dignity, and honesty to be invested simply because these are foreign principles to most brothers incarcerated and, to be honest, most people in our community.

At the time of this article, Lovell Oates was a Lino Lakes Correctional Facility inmate. Lovell has successfully reintegrated into his community. He's a highly sought-after Criminal Justice Reform Public Speaker and Advocates in the Twin Cities.

The original article can be found at MSR News Online