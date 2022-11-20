The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA

The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.

The Half Shell on the Bayou, located in the 7th Ward/Bayou St. John area of New Orleans, is a black-owned, husband-and-wife business serving great food, service, and ambiance that you can only find in New Orleans. It is a seafood restaurant servings some of the freshest and tastiest New Orleans seafood and cuisines. All of the seafood options are made with 100% Louisiana seafood. The Half Shell stands up to its name by shucking out the best high-quality, plump, salty, creamy oysters in New Orleans served Chargrilled, fried, or raw all served on the half shell.

Customer favorites are Voodoo Oysters and gumbo. The Voodoo oysters are charbroiled oysters with blue cheese and bacon. It may sound simple, but it’s a mouth explosion! My favorite is the Seafood Gumbo. Thanks to the dark roux that brings all the amazing flavors that give the Half Shell layers of savory deliciousness. Every spoonful was loaded with chicken, smoked sausage, hot sausage, gizzards, shrimp, and crab. The flavor profile could fool me in a blind tasting.

There’s an outdoor patio for dining, hosting an event, or watching the games. The restaurant walls adorn magnificent local artwork representing the New Orleans culture and musical icons. Locals frequent the Half Shell for after-work networking happy hour, great drinks, and menu specials. There are $2 drink specials, and buy one dozen oysters and get a half dozen free during happy hour. On certain nights you can dine while listening to a live DJ or Jazz band.

The Half Shell on the Bayou will not disappoint your tastebuds.

Click the link for the original article.

Deatra Hollins

Deatra Hollins

Deatra Hollins

Deatra Hollins

Deatra Hollins