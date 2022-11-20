New Orleans, LA

The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA

NOLA Chic

The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.

The Half Shell on the Bayou, located in the 7th Ward/Bayou St. John area of New Orleans, is a black-owned, husband-and-wife business serving great food, service, and ambiance that you can only find in New Orleans. It is a seafood restaurant servings some of the freshest and tastiest New Orleans seafood and cuisines. All of the seafood options are made with 100% Louisiana seafood. The Half Shell stands up to its name by shucking out the best high-quality, plump, salty, creamy oysters in New Orleans served Chargrilled, fried, or raw all served on the half shell.

Customer favorites are Voodoo Oysters and gumbo. The Voodoo oysters are charbroiled oysters with blue cheese and bacon. It may sound simple, but it’s a mouth explosion! My favorite is the Seafood Gumbo. Thanks to the dark roux that brings all the amazing flavors that give the Half Shell layers of savory deliciousness. Every spoonful was loaded with chicken, smoked sausage, hot sausage, gizzards, shrimp, and crab. The flavor profile could fool me in a blind tasting.

There’s an outdoor patio for dining, hosting an event, or watching the games. The restaurant walls adorn magnificent local artwork representing the New Orleans culture and musical icons. Locals frequent the Half Shell for after-work networking happy hour, great drinks, and menu specials. There are $2 drink specials, and buy one dozen oysters and get a half dozen free during happy hour. On certain nights you can dine while listening to a live DJ or Jazz band.

The Half Shell on the Bayou will not disappoint your tastebuds.

Click the link for the original article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsKza_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edDPm_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV3yB_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g7QU_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObZra_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erVY1_0jGtmNTk00
Deatra Hollins

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Half Shell On Bayou Rd# Oysters# Gumbo# New Orleans# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Dat NOLA Chic is a New Orleans native, persona, and writer who loves her city, cultures, traditions, and especially the people. She believes new Orleans is alive with a loving, resilient mothering soul whose spirit is kept alive within the hearts of

New Orleans, LA
130 followers

More from NOLA Chic

New Orleans, LA

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe Included

RedBeansandRiceMondays.com. One can not think of New Orleans without thinking of Red Beans and Rice. There are many recipes for Red Beans & Rice and various brands of beans that cooks use, but I believe that the best pot of Red Beans and Rice is made with Camellia red kidney beans. Camellia Brand® is a New Orleans company specializing in beans, peas, and lentils.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"

Last week: I remember these things because the times were very different in these institutions when the community would stop by and check on us. Those memories were from around 12 years ago; that's about how long it's been since I have seen people from my community come in and give the pure unadulterated truth.

Read full story
Lino Lakes, MN

I remember when the community supported us

On February 7th and 8th of 2014, an African American history celebration was held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes. During the two days, there were several prolific and amazing speakers and performers, such as Pastor Arthur Agnew; Portia McClain, professor of African language at the U of M; Tracey Williams-Dillard of the Spokesman-Recorder; Barbara Epps, Bush Fellowship ACES; Angela Stewart, gospel singer; Michelle Horovitz of Appetite for Change; and storytellers Mr. and Mrs. Zulu.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Foodie

There was no escaping being a foodie growing up in New Orleans and having several family members involved in the culinary field, from working as a chef or being passionate about cooking. My grandfather and Daddy were passionate cooks and deserving of the title chef. Both had careers and worked long hours, but they cooked delicious meals and tasty baked desserts when they were home. On the weekends, my grandfather, Papa, would get up earlier to go fishing, come back, and cook a delicious breakfast spread all before 9 am. We would be awakened by the aroma of fresh coffee and chicory brewing, buttery buttermilk biscuits, thick slices of ham sizzling in the cast iron skillet, red eye gravy, pan-fried salmon croquettes, and thick buttery grits. Most of the women in my family were chefs at various restaurants in the French Quarter. My Mama worked evenings at the French Market restaurant and would bring home leftovers such as gumbo, turtle soup, pasta dishes with various sauces, seafood, and all sorts of desserts. I enjoyed waking up to those doggie bags and eating whatever it was; my little one would turn her nose at items such as Oysters, Rockefeller, and Banana Foster.

Read full story
2 comments

Hubig's Pies are back

Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, LA

A conversation with a New Orleans Urban Cowboy; Michael A. Hollins aka Dat Ghetto Cowboy

Have you ever been out in the urban neighborhoods of New Orleans and been shocked to see a young black man riding a horse? As they gallop by, you are left with many questions: Where did they come from? Is it legal to ride a horse in the street? Or did they ride in from the country? Some riders are asked if their Horse was some tourist rental fad. In disbelief that these young black men are Urban Cowboys, they would call around inquiring about renting a horse to ride themselves. Sorry, it’s not going to happen.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine

I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.

Read full story
20 comments
New Orleans, LA

Depressed in New Orleans

Words can not express the love and gratitude I have experienced today! I had to bench myself from the game of life after years of fighting to survive physically and mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. It was like one day last year I was sharing what I was continually going through, and the next moment my heart was racing, my chest felt full, sweat dripped from every pore of my body, a sense of doom and failure evaded my mind, and everything seemed to close in on me.

Read full story
4 comments

Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy, and Reconciliation

Only one thing can keep me away from New Orleans, and that would be my family, especially my children and grandbabies. Furthermore, I have been in Minnesota since April, after a heartbreaking two-year estrangement from my oldest daughter and grandchildren due to her being in an abusive, controlling relationship and cult-like religion. My days without them were filled with the profound feeling of loss, shame, rejection, and guilt. The pain was unbearable.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy