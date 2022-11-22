New Orleans Foodie

There was no escaping being a foodie growing up in New Orleans and having several family members involved in the culinary field, from working as a chef or being passionate about cooking. My grandfather and Daddy were passionate cooks and deserving of the title chef. Both had careers and worked long hours, but they cooked delicious meals and tasty baked desserts when they were home. On the weekends, my grandfather, Papa, would get up earlier to go fishing, come back, and cook a delicious breakfast spread all before 9 am. We would be awakened by the aroma of fresh coffee and chicory brewing, buttery buttermilk biscuits, thick slices of ham sizzling in the cast iron skillet, red eye gravy, pan-fried salmon croquettes, and thick buttery grits. Most of the women in my family were chefs at various restaurants in the French Quarter. My Mama worked evenings at the French Market restaurant and would bring home leftovers such as gumbo, turtle soup, pasta dishes with various sauces, seafood, and all sorts of desserts. I enjoyed waking up to those doggie bags and eating whatever it was; my little one would turn her nose at items such as Oysters, Rockefeller, and Banana Foster.

I inherited the love of cooking and feeding people at five years old. My first kitchen experience with the help of my Mama was baking cheese curls made from commodity cheese and powdered eggs. It was tastier than I thought, but I made it. I have been hooked since. When I was older, I opened a home catering business, followed by a brick-and-mortar restaurant. I enjoyed every minute, but the work wore on my body. I injured my wrist flipping frying baskets and piping icing on cakes and I hurt my back. The long hours away from home, wrist surgery, and the death of one of my business partners resulted in the restaurant’s closure.

Finally, after years of working in the culinary business and being the family cook, I deserve to indulge in someone else’s cooking. And I have been doing just so. I love all kinds of food and am open to trying new foods. But I absolutely love New Orleans cuisine. You can not duplicate New Orleans’s flavors, making it hard to be away from my city. When I’m out of town, I seek out New Orleans-style restaurants, but I am usually disappointed. When I travel, I find that seeking out that city is known for a better dining experience. I would leave food reviews only if the food were delicious. It is not okay with me to leave a bad restaurant review because there are several reasons that the cook or chef sent out low-quality food. I do not feel that food is “nasty” if you dislike that particular item or dish. A staffing issue often happens on the busiest days or a new cook is on the line. Now, I am a believer in good customer service. If restaurant staff provides poor service, I will report it to the owner or corporate.

But whether I’m home partaking of my New Orleans favorites or traveling, I dine out and take pictures of my meals. So with that being said, here are a few pictures of what I devoured in two New Orleans months.

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Cafe Du Monde

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Ruby Slipper

Shrimp Boogaloo Benedict. I looked so good I couldn’t resist eating before taking a pic; it was worth it too. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Anita’s Grill

A New Orleans local favorite known for serving authentic soul and comfort food at affordable prices. Locals go after a night of partying for the breakfast specials featuring thick, creamy hot buttery grits. The grits, OMG, I do not know how grits can be so good!

Steak, grits, and eggs, red bean & rice, over easy eggs, grits, and hot sausage patty. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Cafe Bienville

Permanently closed

Eggs Bienville: Crab Cake Benedict Photo by Deatra Hollins

Baked Meringue Nest with Berries Photo by Deatra Hollins

FULTON ST. BISTRO

Seafood Pasta, Crabmeat dip, crawfish beignets, and pomme Frites Photo by Deatra Hollins

Essence Festival Vendor

Seafood Nachos Photo by Deatra Hollins

JAEGER’SAnita’s SEAFOOD & OYSTER HOUSE

Go on Sundays for the $24.99 lobster special- it comes with potatoes, corn & a side salad. Photo by Deatra Hollins

New Orleans Creole Cookery

Bayou Shrimp Pasta with Fried Shrimp and a crawfish mushroom sauce. I usually get my sautéed, you know, the traditional way, but the fried S Photo by Deatra Hollins

My favorite Hickory Bacon Blue Cheese Burger with garlic herb fries Photo by Deatra Hollins

Crabmeat and Eggplant Stack, fried eggplant, crabmeat stuffing, and fried green tomatoes covered with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Blackened Redfish, Jambalaya, and string beans Photo by Deatra Hollins

Basil’s Restaurant

Crab Dip at Basil’s is my favorite. It’s loaded with crab meat! Photo by Deatra Hollins

Chef Rodney

Stuffed Bell Peppers Photo by Deatra Hollins

French Toast Bites w/Berries at Biscuits & Buns w/Chef Rodney Photo by Deatra Hollins

Deanie’sIt’s Seafood

Deanie’s is a must for locals and tourists!

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Chef Linda Green

Ms. Linda’s Shrimp & Beef Yaka Mein Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fritai

Fried Redfish Rice & Beans, Vegetables, Green Plantains, and creole sauce. Photo by Deatra Hollins

Biscuits & Buns on Banks

Big Breakfast: Buttermilk Waffles, Grits, Bacon, and Scrambled Eggs Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fried Chicken Tenders on Buttermilk Biscuits and Home Fries Photo by Deatra Hollins

Café Dauphine

Temporarily closed

Fried Catfish, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and Red Beans & Rice Photo by Deatra Hollins

Desire Oyster Bar

Bread Pudding with Sweet Cream Sauce Photo by Deatra Hollins

Soft Shell Crab BLT Photo by Deatra Hollins

Crawfish Festival

Crawfish Photo by Deatra Hollins

Danielle’s New Orleans Style Snowballs

Photo by Deatra Hollins

Brandy w/condensed milk & Tiger blood w/ice cream condensed milk and whipped cream Photo by Deatra Hollins

NOLA PoBoy’sDanielle’s

Creole Cream Cheese Ice Cream Sandwich Photo by Deatra Hollins

Central Grocery

Muffuletta Photo by Deatra Hollins

King Cake Photo by Deatra Hollins

Marrow’s New Orleans



New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Photo by Deatra Hollins

Melba’s New Orleans

Shrimp PoBoy Photo by Deatra Hollins

The Rum House

TACO TRIFECTA: Blackened Mahi Mahi, JERK CHICKEN & CURRY-ROASTED CAULIFLOWER with Fried Plantains Photo by Deatra Hollins

Grand Isle Restaurant

Seafood Boil: Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn, and Mushrooms Photo by Deatra Hollins

Almost gone Gumbo Photo by Deatra Hollins

Charbroiled Oysters Photo by Deatra Hollins

Willie Mae’s Scotch House



Willie Mae’s Scotch House

Red Beans & Rice with Smoked Sausage and Cornbread Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fried Chicken, French Fries, Fried Okra, and Cornbread Photo by Deatra Hollins

THE COUNTRY CLUB New Orleans Restaurant

SHRIMP ALA PLANCHA Louisiana white shrimp, falafel, pickled vegetables & mint chutney Photo by Deatra Hollins

Photo by Deatra Hollins

TASTING OF CHOCOLATES cuffed banana with sweet cream ice cream White chocolate mousse, Brazilian Brigadeiro & mini moon pies Photo by Deatra Hollins

Fried Bananas and Ice Cream Photo by Deatra Hollins

Dooky Chase Restaurant

Z’herbes Gumbo Photo by Deatra Hollins

THE HALF SHELL ON THE BAYOU

Seafood Gumbo Photo by Deatra Hollins

