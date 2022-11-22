New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Foodie

NOLA Chic

There was no escaping being a foodie growing up in New Orleans and having several family members involved in the culinary field, from working as a chef or being passionate about cooking. My grandfather and Daddy were passionate cooks and deserving of the title chef. Both had careers and worked long hours, but they cooked delicious meals and tasty baked desserts when they were home. On the weekends, my grandfather, Papa, would get up earlier to go fishing, come back, and cook a delicious breakfast spread all before 9 am. We would be awakened by the aroma of fresh coffee and chicory brewing, buttery buttermilk biscuits, thick slices of ham sizzling in the cast iron skillet, red eye gravy, pan-fried salmon croquettes, and thick buttery grits. Most of the women in my family were chefs at various restaurants in the French Quarter. My Mama worked evenings at the French Market restaurant and would bring home leftovers such as gumbo, turtle soup, pasta dishes with various sauces, seafood, and all sorts of desserts. I enjoyed waking up to those doggie bags and eating whatever it was; my little one would turn her nose at items such as Oysters, Rockefeller, and Banana Foster.

I inherited the love of cooking and feeding people at five years old. My first kitchen experience with the help of my Mama was baking cheese curls made from commodity cheese and powdered eggs. It was tastier than I thought, but I made it. I have been hooked since. When I was older, I opened a home catering business, followed by a brick-and-mortar restaurant. I enjoyed every minute, but the work wore on my body. I injured my wrist flipping frying baskets and piping icing on cakes and I hurt my back. The long hours away from home, wrist surgery, and the death of one of my business partners resulted in the restaurant’s closure.

Finally, after years of working in the culinary business and being the family cook, I deserve to indulge in someone else’s cooking. And I have been doing just so. I love all kinds of food and am open to trying new foods. But I absolutely love New Orleans cuisine. You can not duplicate New Orleans’s flavors, making it hard to be away from my city. When I’m out of town, I seek out New Orleans-style restaurants, but I am usually disappointed. When I travel, I find that seeking out that city is known for a better dining experience. I would leave food reviews only if the food were delicious. It is not okay with me to leave a bad restaurant review because there are several reasons that the cook or chef sent out low-quality food. I do not feel that food is “nasty” if you dislike that particular item or dish. A staffing issue often happens on the busiest days or a new cook is on the line. Now, I am a believer in good customer service. If restaurant staff provides poor service, I will report it to the owner or corporate.

But whether I’m home partaking of my New Orleans favorites or traveling, I dine out and take pictures of my meals. So with that being said, here are a few pictures of what I devoured in two New Orleans months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aMu8_0jGncuEd00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

Cafe Du Monde

Homepage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9XdW_0jGncuEd00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

Ruby Slipper

https://www.therubyslippercafe.net/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSiVC_0jGncuEd00
Shrimp Boogaloo Benedict. I looked so good I couldn’t resist eating before taking a pic; it was worth it too.Photo byDeatra Hollins

Anita’s Grill

A New Orleans local favorite known for serving authentic soul and comfort food at affordable prices. Locals go after a night of partying for the breakfast specials featuring thick, creamy hot buttery grits. The grits, OMG, I do not know how grits can be so good!

http://worldfamousanitasgrill.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGaU1_0jGncuEd00
Steak, grits, and eggs, red bean & rice, over easy eggs, grits, and hot sausage patty.Photo byDeatra Hollins

Cafe Bienville

Permanently closed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfxzx_0jGncuEd00
Eggs Bienville: Crab Cake BenedictPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6JFW_0jGncuEd00
Baked Meringue Nest with BerriesPhoto byDeatra Hollins

FULTON ST. BISTRO

https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront/dining/fulton-st-bistro-bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R98su_0jGncuEd00
Seafood Pasta, Crabmeat dip, crawfish beignets, and pomme FritesPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Essence Festival Vendor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWsvb_0jGncuEd00
Seafood NachosPhoto byDeatra Hollins

JAEGER’SAnita’s SEAFOOD & OYSTER HOUSE

https://jaegersseafood.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty5nY_0jGncuEd00
Go on Sundays for the $24.99 lobster special- it comes with potatoes, corn & a side salad.Photo byDeatra Hollins

New Orleans Creole Cookery

http://neworleanscreolecookery.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMIo8_0jGncuEd00
Bayou Shrimp Pasta with Fried Shrimp and a crawfish mushroom sauce. I usually get my sautéed, you know, the traditional way, but the fried SPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FmH8_0jGncuEd00
My favorite Hickory Bacon Blue Cheese Burger with garlic herb friesPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nVM7_0jGncuEd00
Crabmeat and Eggplant Stack, fried eggplant, crabmeat stuffing, and fried green tomatoes covered with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce.Photo byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMk02_0jGncuEd00
Blackened Redfish, Jambalaya, and string beansPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Basil’s Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2jU6_0jGncuEd00
Crab Dip at Basil’s is my favorite. It’s loaded with crab meat!Photo byDeatra Hollins

Chef Rodney

https://www.instagram.com/rodchefing/?hl=en

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxhQr_0jGncuEd00
Stuffed Bell PeppersPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H33GZ_0jGncuEd00
French Toast Bites w/Berries at Biscuits & Buns w/Chef RodneyPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Deanie’sIt’s Seafood

Deanie’s is a must for locals and tourists!

http://www.deanies.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEvUu_0jGncuEd00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

Chef Linda Green

https://m.facebook.com/ChefLindaGreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPIAs_0jGncuEd00
Ms. Linda’s Shrimp & Beef Yaka MeinPhoto byDeatra Hollins

https://fritai.com/

Fritai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ms9KZ_0jGncuEd00
Fried Redfish Rice & Beans, Vegetables, Green Plantains, and creole sauce.Photo byDeatra Hollins

Biscuits & Buns on Banks

https://biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com/home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwLB6_0jGncuEd00
Big Breakfast: Buttermilk Waffles, Grits, Bacon, and Scrambled EggsPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFXDy_0jGncuEd00
Fried Chicken Tenders on Buttermilk Biscuits and Home FriesPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Café Dauphine

Temporarily closed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnwCB_0jGncuEd00
Fried Catfish, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and Red Beans & RicePhoto byDeatra Hollins

Desire Oyster Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xls7E_0jGncuEd00
Bread Pudding with Sweet Cream SaucePhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlXTa_0jGncuEd00
Soft Shell Crab BLTPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Crawfish Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmepB_0jGncuEd00
CrawfishPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Danielle’s New Orleans Style Snowballs

https://danielles-new-orleans-style-snoballs.business.site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQF40_0jGncuEd00
Photo byDeatra Hollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USdpF_0jGncuEd00
Brandy w/condensed milk & Tiger blood w/ice cream condensed milk and whipped creamPhoto byDeatra Hollins

NOLA PoBoy’sDanielle’s

https://www.facebook.com/NolaPoboys/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDlFb_0jGncuEd00
Creole Cream Cheese Ice Cream SandwichPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://centralgrocery.com/
Central Grocery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzvzC_0jGncuEd00
MuffulettaPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KESKS_0jGncuEd00
King CakePhoto byDeatra Hollins
Marrow’s New Orleans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00buWo_0jGncuEd00
New Orleans BBQ ShrimpPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Melba’s New Orleans

https://www.melbas.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN9gR_0jGncuEd00
Shrimp PoBoyPhoto byDeatra Hollins

The Rum House
https://www.therumhouse.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUj1k_0jGncuEd00
TACO TRIFECTA: Blackened Mahi Mahi, JERK CHICKEN & CURRY-ROASTED CAULIFLOWER with Fried PlantainsPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Grand Isle Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f68Xn_0jGncuEd00
Seafood Boil: Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn, and MushroomsPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEspZ_0jGncuEd00
Almost gone GumboPhoto byDeatra Hollins
Charbroiled OystersPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Willie Mae’s Scotch House


Willie Mae’s Scotch House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EONSP_0jGncuEd00
Red Beans & Rice with Smoked Sausage and CornbreadPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6xfV_0jGncuEd00
Fried Chicken, French Fries, Fried Okra, and CornbreadPhoto byDeatra Hollins

THE COUNTRY CLUB New Orleans Restaurant

https://thecountryclubneworleans.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfWYP_0jGncuEd00
SHRIMP ALA PLANCHA Louisiana white shrimp, falafel, pickled vegetables & mint chutneyPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oos3s_0jGncuEd00
Photo byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bw4AF_0jGncuEd00
TASTING OF CHOCOLATES cuffed banana with sweet cream ice cream White chocolate mousse, Brazilian Brigadeiro & mini moon piesPhoto byDeatra Hollins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWreo_0jGncuEd00
Fried Bananas and Ice CreamPhoto byDeatra Hollins

Dooky Chase Restaurant

https://www.dookychaserestaurants.com/

Z’herbes GumboPhoto byDeatra Hollins

THE HALF SHELL ON THE BAYOU

http://halfshellonthebayou.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBJfm_0jGncuEd00
Seafood GumboPhoto byDeatra Hollins

