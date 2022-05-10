Sanibel, FL

Captiva Island Resort Announces First Pride Celebration This June

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa to Host First Celebration of Pride This June

Captiva Pride Weekend at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa

A well-known resort is hoping to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment by hosting Captiva Island’s first celebration of pride this summer.

Each June, Pride Month is celebrated nationally, which honors and represents members of the LGBTQIA+ community. “Growing up, Sanibel and Captiva Islands were my second home,” says Nicholas Royka, Group Sales and Events Manager of Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. “Being out since my teen years, I always felt a sense of community and belonging on the islands.”

To continue providing that same atmosphere for each guest, ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa is hosting its first inaugural Pride Weekend this upcoming June. CEO of Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Doug Babcock says, “Establishing an environment where all are welcome, regardless of background, is vital to us.”

Captiva Pride Weekend is set to take place Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 at ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. The event will feature a variety of performers and entertainment, including a pool party, DJs, drag queens, contests, and exclusive pride merchandise. Royka says, “We are dedicated to making this an annual event with community representation. All talent is from the local LGBTQIA+ community.”

Individual Pride Passes will be available for $60 per person to gain access on Saturday, June 4. Full weekend Pride Passes will be available for an additional $40 per person. People can also attend Pride Weekend free of charge if they choose to stay the weekend at one of the four top-rated resorts or vacation rentals on Sanibel and Captiva Island, which can be found on the event website.

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa (formerly known as ‘Tween Waters Inn) has served Captiva Island’s locals and visitors as a historic resort for over 90 years. Babcock says, “Comfort and hospitality for everyone is something we take seriously at each of our resorts and strive to make sure it's achieved." Royka says, “We hope to host a weekend of fun and celebration... Above all, this is a weekend to celebrate.” For more information about the event, Pride Passes, and hotel stay, visit www.CaptivaPride.com.

