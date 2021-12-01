Cindy Kaiser and Nicholas Royka, Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts

Two Key Additions Expand Weddings and Sales Division at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa and West Wind Island Resort

Nicholas Royka and Cindy Kaiser named Group Sales & Events Managers

Captiva, FL: Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the addition of two key personnel to lead Weddings and Events at Captiva's 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa, and Sanibel's West Wind Island Resort. They are:

Nicholas Royka (Right)

Nicholas Royka has joined the resort as Group Sales & Events Manager. Since 2014, he had served in event production, home fashion consultation, client relations and sales with Bloomingdale's in New York. Prior to that, he gained valuable hospitality marketing experience with Walt Disney World in Orlando, as an events intern. He graduated LIM College in New York in 2016, with an Associates in Arts Degree. "We're absolutely thrilled to have someone with Nicholas' energy, enthusiasm, creativity, personality and work ethic leading our weddings and events efforts," notes Doug Babcock, Chief Executive Officer at Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. "He brings passion and knowledge, and is fully committed to guest satisfaction — from the best weddings ever, to business events that inspire teams and companies."

Cindy Kaiser (Left)

Cindy Kaiser has also been named a Group Sales & Events Manager at the resorts. Her background includes more than 20 years of hotel, resort, special events, catering management and venue management for a variety of hotels, resorts, public radio and consulting services in Utah. She also owned a sports marketing company in New York for 15 years. She is a graduate of the University of Utah in Business Marketing. "With Cindy and Nicholas, we have what I believe is the most creative, intelligent and enthusiastic weddings and events team in Southwest Florida," says Michele Berger, Director of Resort Operations. "Their personalities and professionalism will put smiles on everyone's faces, guaranteed."

About Historic 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa

The legendary 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa is a nationally recognized historic destination, with 90 years of warm island hospitality to offer guests — along with contemporary styling, luxury, amenities, services and satisfaction.

About Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts LLC

Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts LLC is among Southwest Florida’s top and most experienced hospitality marketing organizations. SCBR operates four of Sanibel and Captiva Islands’ top beach resorts that comprise more than 300 quality accommodations, from beachfront suites to classic seaside cottages, offering almost 400 superior lodging choices across Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Florida. The organization also excels in food and beverage service with five dining outlets, plus outstanding banquet services and facilities for weddings, corporate meetings and family reunions. In addition, Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts manages and markets two marinas, numerous recreational amenities (discounted golf, tennis, water sports and more), retail outlets and a day spa.