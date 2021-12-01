Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals Expands Owner and Guest Experiences with Michael Laperuta

Michael Laperuta, Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals

Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals has announced the addition of Michael Laperuta to its growing team of Owner Relations Concierges.

Laperuta has excelled in sales positions since 2008 at the New York Sports Club, where he was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2012. He then joined Bloomindale's in 2015 as Brand Manager for Hugo Boss. He is a graduate of St. Francis College with a B.A. in communications, and relocated to Southwest Florida this summer to be closer to family and friends,

In his position at Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals (SCIVR), Laperuta will develop new owner relationships while serving as the primary owner concierge for existing clients. "We're extremely excited to have someone with Michael's sales background join our growing team," notes Jackie Royka, Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals General Manager. "His addition to our staff will be a plus for all of us, as we continue toward our goal of becoming the largest and most successful — for our clients, as well as our company — vacation rental firm on the islands."

Laperuta will serve prospects and guests out of both the Sanibel and Captiva SCIVR offices. He can be reached at 877.388.5050.

