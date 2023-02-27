After breakup, Kylie Jenner Sells Shared House With Travis Scott

The Kardashians and Jenners have been in the public eye for years, sharing their personal lives with the world through their reality TV show, social media accounts, and various business ventures. With their fame and success comes the inevitable scrutiny and criticism, but the family has always managed to persevere through the highs and lows.

Travis Scott hyping the crowd at Nickerson Gardens Photo by Joel Muniz/ Unsplash on Unsplash

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship has been complicated.

The couple finally called it quits recently.

Kylie is currently selling their shared home.

Kylie and Travis seem to really be done now!

Kylie Jenner, has recently been going through a public breakup with her on-off partner Travis Scott. As the exes plan to sell the home they shared, Kylie has turned to her sister Khloé Kardashian for support. According to reports, Kylie is making progress on her $15 million lot that sits next door to Khloé’s $17 million property in Hidden Hills, California.

Kylie’s new property is a massive 18,000 square feet and was purchased in 2020. The purchase came with permits approved for the construction of several amenities, including a guest house, 24/7 security base, pool and sports court, and a 12-car garage. The garage alone is a testament to the extravagant lifestyle that the Kardashian-Jenner family is accustomed to.

While it may seem excessive to some, it’s important to remember that the Kardashian-Jenner family has built their empire on their brand and image. Their lavish lifestyles and over-the-top homes are part of what makes them so appealing to their fans and followers. But beyond the glitz and glamour, the family has also faced their fair share of challenges and setbacks.

In addition to being close to Khloé, Kylie Jenner's new property will also be next to her mother, Kris Jenner's $20 million estate. It's no secret that Kris has a soft spot for her youngest daughter, which may have played a role in Kylie's decision to move closer to her. However, it's not just Kris who will be nearby. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also have homes in the area, with Kim recently being awarded several properties in her divorce from Kanye West.

aerial photograph of the house Photo by Google/Thesun

While it may seem unusual for such a large family to purchase properties so close to each other, it makes sense given their busy schedules and the fact that they have young children who can grow up together. With their popular reality show and various business ventures, it's important for them to be able to easily support each other and spend time together as a family.

As for Kylie's recent breakup with Travis Scott, it remains to be seen how things will play out on the upcoming season of their reality show. However, Kylie can count on the support of her family and the close-knit community they have built in Hidden Hills.

Front view Photo by Google/Thesun

In the end, the Kardashians and Jenners have shown us the importance of family and the strength that can come from supporting each other through thick and thin. Whether they're facing personal challenges or pursuing their business ventures, they always manage to stick together and lift each other up. As fans continue to follow their journey, it's clear that the Kardashian-Jenner family isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

