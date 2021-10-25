This New Instagram Feature Is A Social Media Growth Hack

NA

Last week Instagram rolled out a new feature and it’s a true growth hack for creators and companies on the platform.

If you haven’t heard already the new feature is ‘Invite a collaborator’. This will literally change the entire social media game forever.

When looking at social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok. Oftentimes, when the creator collaborator creates this masterful piece of content but posts it on separate accounts. This means creators don’t have a direct benefit or metrics accessibility when collaborating. This New Feature makes collaboration so much more meaningful.

“When you invite a collaborator, they can share their post to their profile grid and with their followers in their feed. If they do, they will be shown as another author on the post.”

Here’s why this is so meaningful

On Instagram I have 2 account my personal account @iamderontecraig and the company page @nine27.co . For the past few months, I’ve been growing the following, but what makes it difficult is that I wanted the majority of the follower who supports my personal page to also support the business page.

If I begin to post the same content I share on the business page to my personal account, this gives the followers no incentive to go follow Nine27. So, I usually don’t post Business and marketing content on @iamderontecraig but I do share the content to my story, so followers can go back to Nine27, and like, comment, share, follow, and gets a view. Furthermore, Nine27 doesn’t get the benefit or the ability to track the data and link back to Nine27 when our content is posted on a different account. And More views and engagement with users help the page grow through Instagram’s algorithm.

Luckily, with this new growth hack. I’m now able to share the content on both pages, simultaneously, sharing the metrics. So, when content is posted, the Instagram algorithm we both benefit from this. Account A benefits and get following from Account B and account B gets the following from Account A.

One might ask, why is this important?

Well, @iamderontecraig has over 8k followers and @nine27.co has just over 500. So, the effect of an account with 500 followers instantly getting access to over 8k followers helps the algorithm tremendously! Instagram will automatically share your post with more people interested in the content you create. Because more views deem you more relevant.

In just 2 hours, we saw a 200% increase in content views and performance. So, if you needed a sign to do this, this is your sign now trust me it’s worth it.

I’m excited to see what comes out of this new Instagram feature and how many more people will collaborate knowing both parties will get direct benefits from it.

Influencer Marketing

As a Digital Marketing Agency, it makes us even more excited to see this because some of the services we provide are Influencer Marketing, and Social Media Marketing and Advertising. Outside of running ads, we find the right influencers and manage the relationships between the brands and content creators. Having this feature, allows us to not only grow the account with influencers but to be able to track the performance of each influencer we collaborate with simultaneously under one account. We also can track brand awareness as accurately as we do sales.

If you want to learn how to do this, hear’s how:

Go to the Instagram app

Click on the box with the plus that is located at the top of the page on the home feed and profile page.

Once there,

select what type of creative you want to post (Photo, Carousel, Video, Reel, IGTV, etc)

Click ‘Next’,

Make your edits if you Use Instagram Filters

After that,

Click ‘Tag People’

You will see 2 options,

one says to add a ‘tag’, the other ‘Invite a collaborator.

Select ‘Invite a collaborator’

Add the collaborator account, then they will be added as a collaborator.

But, just like paid promotions, you need to have permission.

Once, it is approved they will begin to appear on both accounts!

This is awesome!

