The U.S. Economy’s GDP Keeps Shrinking As the Country Approaches Recession

The U.S. economy is going through a period of hardship. Its gross domestic product (GDP) - the total value of produced goods and provided services - shrank by 1.6% in the first quartal of 2022. And now, in the second quartal, it decreased by an additional 0.9%.

There are conflicting opinions as to whether the U.S. economy is in sufficiently bad shape to be described as being in recession. Officially, it is up to the National Bureau of Economic Research to determine if that’s the case based on a number of factors.

One of those factors is the unemployment rate. In June, it was sitting at the low 3.6 percent of the overall population. Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said that almost 400,000 new jobs are created each month. According to Yellen, consumer spending is also on the rise, and the credit quality is solid.

The White House is downplaying the proportions of economic difficulty that Americans find themselves in. However, that’s to be expected as we are approaching the midterm elections, wherein people’s opinions about the economic crisis will play a decisive role.

On the other hand, along with the GDP dropping, the Federal Reserve has made borrowing more demanding due to the increased interest rates aimed at combating inflation.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates for the fourth time this year, now by 0.75%, which brings them between 2.25% and 2.50%. This is one of the key reasons why the cryptocurrency industry is currently facing the consequences of a major market crash .

Consumer prices are up 9% since last year. Because of the rapid increase in prices, it is expected that the interest rates will keep growing and will reach more than 3% by 2023. Moreover, the rising mortgage rates have negatively affected the housing market, which constitutes 70% of all U.S. economic activity.

While it is debatable whether the U.S. is technically suffering a recession, what matters is its citizens’ economic well-being. And, according to a poll organized by Morning Consult and Politico, 65% of registered voters do believe that the U.S. is, in fact, in the middle of a recession.