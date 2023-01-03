Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah are overjoyed as they welcome their first child, a beautiful daughter named Brynley!

The couple celebrated the birth of their new baby girl on December 25th by sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

Photo by JEREMIAH DUGGAR/INSTAGRAM

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar (formerly Wissmann) have become parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Brynley Noelle, on Christmas Day. The couple shared a joint Instagram photo of themselves holding their newborn on Sunday.

Brynley, the first child of Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar, is sleeping peacefully in a pink blanket with a light-pink headwrap in a tender moment captured on camera. Her parents watch her lovingly.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" Said the new parents. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in"

In August, the couple revealed their exciting news via heartfelt posts on their individual Instagram accounts.

Duggar, 23, expressed his delight by calling Hannah, 27, and their upcoming baby his "top" blessings in life. Hannah was equally overjoyed and wrote, "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

In October 2021, the former 19 Kids and Counting star publicly confirmed their relationship and proposed to Hannah in January. Just three months later, they tied the knot.

Duggar wrote a post following their engagement: "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are also celebrating the birth of their nephew, Frederick Michael "Freddy" Dillard. He is the third son of Jeremiah's sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, and her husband Derrick.

The news follows a difficult year for the Duggar family in relation to eldest brother Josh's legal situation. In May, Josh was sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

The Dillard's commented in a blog post that it was an emotionally difficult time for them, and they believed God had exacted justice for Josh's criminal activity.

However, Jeremiah and Hannah have remained silent on the matter.