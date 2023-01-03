Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident

Shockwaves are rippling through the Hollywood community today after news that actor Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following a snowplow accident. Fans of the beloved star, who is known for his roles in films like The Avengers, are sending out their prayers and well-wishes as he fights for his life. Get all the details on this tragic story here.

Actor Jeremy Renner on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by People Magazine

After a snowplow accident, actor Jeremy Renner, well known for playing Hawkeye in multiple Marvel films, was in a critical but stable condition, his spokesperson said. Sam Mast, Renner's publicist, said that the actor had been shoveling snow when he sustained significant injuries.

According to Renner's agent, "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after encountering a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." The accident occurred in the Reno, Nevada region.

Mast continued, "His family is with him, and he is getting fantastic care.

According to a news statement from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner was injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital after sustaining a "traumatic" injury. He was the sole participant, and the sheriff's office is looking into it.

For his parts in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," Renner, 51, has received two Oscar nominations.

Additionally, he has made appearances as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in a number of Marvel movies and a current miniseries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner has property close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a region close to Reno, Nevada that has been affected by winter storms.

He recently made a social media post on the harsh weather in the region of Lake Tahoe, which is a well-known skiing resort that borders Nevada and California.

Renner tweeted a picture of a vehicle covered in snow on December 13 along with the remark, "Lake Tahoe snowstorm is no joke."