Teen Mom Star Corey Wharton Punches Another Reality Star in the Face and Jokes about It

Nikyee Clough

When "Teen Mom" is not in production, Cory Wharton is occupied with other projects. The act of punching other reality TV stars in the face is one of such activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEIex_0hrcRSSI00
Corey WhartonCredit: Youtube

In a celebrity boxing bout on September 10, Cory squared off against Chase De Moor, the star of "Too Hot to Handle."

For months, the MTV celebrity has teased the battle by assuring his supporters that he is eager to get back in the ring.

Prior to fighting in the ring, things got tense between the two stars.

Corey Wharton Punches Chase De Moor in the face

A "Teen Mom" fan account posted a film of Cory and Chase just prior to their altercation, in which Cory can be seen jabbing at Chase.

Chase removed Cory's cap at the beginning of the video. Chase received a facial blow from Cory in retaliation.

On Instagram on September 10, a story was uploaded by a "Teen Mom" account; Cory remarked on his altercation with Chase.

After the incident, Cory said in the opening of the video that he was returning to filming "Teen Mom."

"Just came home", he stated.

"back to it. Yes sir" Corey said.

“One minute, I’m punching somebody in their face. The next minute, I’m filming a show about parenting. What’s going on?” He continued.

So, who won the fight?

No official score was maintained because it was an exhibition match, according to a Sporting News story. However, according to Monsters & Critics, the live stream commentators appeared to praise Cory's performance in the battle, implying that he had greater stamina.

Corey took his daughter on an adorable "daddy-daughter date"

On September 2, Cory captured the attention of his followers when he uploaded a video on Instagram of his daddy-daughter date with his eldest daughter, Ryder.

The father of three uploaded a video of himself picking up his daughter for their date while holding some flowers and a plush animal. He also uploaded a video showing the two having a lovely supper.

“I wanted to take Ryder out on a date so she can say her dad was the first person she went out on a date with ✅,” Corey wrote in a caption. “I think one on one time with your kids is important! I can’t wait to do this with all my other ones. You guys can expect more pranks, challenges, interviews, vlogs, all that good stuff ❤️‍🔥.”

In the comments section, viewers marveled over the adorable video and praised Cory for being such a fantastic father.

"Role model for sure," as one admirer remarked.

“Great job Cory!!!! I wish more dads did things like this 🤗,” another fan commented.

“This is so sweet,” a third fan added. “She will remember this forever. Ryder is one lucky little girl to have so many people that love her. Her parents and bonus parents are great co-parenting examples of making sure the kids come first.”

On his YouTube account, Cory posted an entire video of his date with Ryder. Check out the video HERE.

