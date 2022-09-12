The Cast of Dancing with the Stars Now Includes Teresa Giudice, Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, and More

The celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 have been unveiled, and they include Teresa Giudice, Charli D'Amelio, Wayne Brady, and other well-known celebrity figures.

On DWTS, new celebs will enter the ballroom. Credit: ImageCollect.com

News regarding the teams for the forthcoming season of the popular reality TV program, which moves to Disney+ after 30 Seasons and 16 Years on ABC, surfaced earlier this week.

The cast includes a variety of well-known figures; the ballroom will be filled with reality TV stars, A-list actresses, and TikTok wonders.

Additionally, a drag queen and a mother-daughter team will be competing on the show for the first time ever.

To judge the dance competition, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba are back.

So, who are the celebrities that are taking part in DWTS?

Season 31 cast of Dancing with the Stars

The Mirrorball Trophy will be up for grabs when the program returns in a few weeks, with 16 celebrities vying for it.

Selma Blair and Cheryl Ladd, two actors, have committed to the project. The actors Jason Lewis, Daniel Durant, and Trevor Donovan are also putting on their dance shoes.

Along with Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette, there will also be performers Jordin Sparks and Jessie James Decker in the ballroom.

The Season 31 lineup is completed by Let's Make a Deal presenter Wayne Brady, Sam Champion from Good Morning America, drag queen icon Shangela, Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, and her mother Heidi D'Amelio.

Cheryl Burke, Mark Ballas, Artem Chigvintsev, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Koko Iwasaki, Louis van Amstel, Gleb Savchenko, and Brandon Armstrong are among the professional dancers who will be back for the next installment of the show.

What else about Season 31 of DWTS should fans be aware of?

The program will move from ABC to Disney+, as previously reported, with the Disney+ launch scheduled for September 19 in less than two weeks.

Tyra Banks will once again serve as the program's host, but this time she'll be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro, a former cast member of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The shows will still stream live, but since DWTS won't be on network television, there won't be any advertisements. The show's air date and hour have not yet been made official.

Without a doubt, Dancing with the Stars on Disney + will have some changes. However, the list of celebrities joining the event is as strong as ever.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+.

