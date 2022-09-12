Teen Mom Star Chelsea Houska Celebrates the 13th birthday of her daughter Aubree

It's Official! MTV's Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska is the parent of a teenager!

Chelsea Houska and daughter Aubree, who turned 13 Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty, Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

On Wednesday, Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska's oldest daughter Aubree turned 13 and the former Teen Mom star, 31, sent a special tribute to her on Instagram.

She captioned the image of the newly-minted adolescent as "My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER."

With winged eyeliner, a purse thrown over her shoulder, bracelets, a silver ring, and a star-shaped turquoise necklace, Aubree sports a boho-rocker ensemble of jeans and a black graphic t-shirt.

Along with her spouse Cole DeBoer, Houska are parents to Walker June, 19 months, Layne Ettie, 4, and Watson Cole, 5.

Houska turned 31 at the end of last month. She and Layne, her other daughter, have the same birthday. In an Instagram post, she honored Layne.

Chelsea Houska and daughter Layne share the same birthday Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The six-episode limited series, which will air in the spring of 2023, will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they start a full-time remodeling and design business and assist other families in remodeling their houses.

Houska revealed that she and DeBoer had finished shooting the new series earlier this summer.

"That's a wrap! Lookout @hgtv," she added to the caption of the photo, which also said, "had the time of my life, built some really sick spaces, and made plenty of memories and new friendships made." She captioned the photos, which showed Layne grinning widely in front of a unicorn cake and kissing Houska, "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi, and animals."

"Love sharing a birthday with my wild child," She said.

Chelsea Houska Discloses the Real Reason She Quit "Teen Mom" Season 2: "It Was a Buildup"

According to an exclusive February report by PEOPLE, Houska and DeBoer will lead a new HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous.