After allegations of domestic abuse, a deputy was reinstated with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA — The Lee County Sheriff's Office verifies that Deputy Christopher Doughty, a former officer with the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) who was fired following an arrest will not face charges.

Prior to being dismissed of law enforcement responsibilities by Sheriff Carmine Marceno in an early July news conference, Deputy Christopher Doughty worked as a school resource deputy at Palm Acres Charter High School in Lehigh Acres, where he was assigned to the youth services division.

It was revealed during the press conference that the termination was the result of a domestic incident.

Doughty worked for the LCSO for 14 years, 13 of those in the youth division in schools. Doughty has previously been penalized for leaving school early and for texting while working, according to Marceno.

However, LCSO will not confirm if Deputy Doughty was returning as a school resource deputy on Wednesday.

A review of Doughty's personnel file reveals that he had no history of difficulty and there were no investigations, only pages and pages of commendations.

His file is loaded with letters from parents, neighbors, and bosses praising Doughty's performance as a school resource officer at Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral. "You continue to represent our agency and professionalism to the utmost degree," one remarked.

The state attorney's office stated that on July 18th, a state attorney's office prosecutor decided not to pursue a charge in this matter after evaluating the case file.

Sheriff Marceno stated during the press conference in July that Doughty had minor disciplinary difficulties in the past, but nothing that had disturbed the Sheriff's office prior to the event.

This article was written by Nikyee Clough. You can reach Nikyee here or email Nikyee at Nikyeeclough@gmail.com