Lee County Domestic Animal Services Hosting - Clear the Shelters Event!

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will join with NBC-2 and Edison National Bank for this year’s Clear the Shelters event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5600 Banner Drive.

To add to the day’s festivities, Dyanmite, Street Eatz, and Three Dog Bakery of Fort Myers will be onsite. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force will join in the fun, and Hill’s Science Diet will provide free adoption “swag” bags to all adopters.

All adoption fees will be waived with an approved application on the event day. Staff strongly encourages anyone wishing to adopt to get their application approved ahead of the event. Find the application at www.leelostpets.com where adoptable pets also are displayed.

Since 2015, the NBCUniversal-owned television stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 700,00 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Animal Services Regular Business Hours & Contact Information:

Apart from the Clear the Shelter Event, the Adoption Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am- 3:30 pm, and Lost & Found is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am- 4:00 pm.

Due to high call volume, please send requests by email, and you will receive a response within 24 hours.

Contact Information:

Adoption center: petadoptions@leegov.com

Lost or missing pets: lostandfound@leegov.com

Licensing: license@leegov.com

Fostering: fostering@leegov.com

Clinic: spay@leegov.com

Field Service Calls: (239) 533-7387

