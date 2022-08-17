Fort Lauderdale, FL

A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.

Nikyee Clough

A Florida man died of a bacterial illness after eating a raw oyster at Dania Beach's famous Rustic Inn Crab House.

Rustic Inn Crab House at 4331 Anglers Ave. in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday(Rusticinn.com)

The fatality is the second in Florida this month linked to the bacteria Vibrio, which was discovered in an oyster.

The man who died worked at the Rustic Inn roughly two decades ago, according to Gary Oreal, manager. He'd eaten there earlier this month on a day when the Rustic Inn served up to 100 dozen oysters and was the only one who got sick.

"He had that horrible one in a billion," Oreal remarked. "I feel terrible about this"

Official inspectors from the Florida Department of Health were sent to look at the kitchen and review the oyster supply the day after the guy took ill and was hospitalized, according to Oreal, whose father started Rustic Inn in 1955. "We passed with flying colors and were permitted to continue selling oysters," he explained.

The individual who died was not named by the restaurant or the health authorities.

According to Oreal, the oysters served currently originate from Louisiana. "If there was an issue with the oyster bed, we would have known about it because other people would have become ill."

The restaurant does have a notice alerting customers that eating raw shellfish increases their risk of foodborne disease.

"Oysters are at the top of the list of risky things to consume," Oreal remarked. "I've eaten them my entire life and will continue to do so." But you are putting yourself in danger by doing so."

Furthermore, the Florida Department of Health website lists 26 cases in 2022 of persons in the state who became ill with Vibrio vulnificus after eating raw seafood, primarily oysters. Six of those who grew sick died subsequently.

Ten persons died out of the 34 cases of sickness in 2021, and seven of the 36 who fell ill subsequently died in 2020.

Eating raw oysters and other undercooked seafood can put you at risk for infections(Photo by Elle Hughes from Pexels.com)

The Rustic Inn is currently owned by a public corporation but is still run by the family that created it. Known for its garlic crabs, the Fort Lauderdale famous seafood restaurant serves 500 to 1000 guests every day this time of year.

"We've served a couple billion oysters over the span of 60 years and we've never had someone become sick like this guy," Oreal added.

Just last week, the Pensacola News Journal reported that a man in the Pensacola area died from a bacterial illness caused by eating a raw oyster purchased at a market. The oyster was also from Louisiana. Dr. Robert "Wes" Farr of the University of West Florida told the news source that Vibrio illnesses connected to raw seafood and oysters are more likely in the warmer months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Vibrio-infected oyster looks, smells, and tastes the same as any other oyster. The CDC estimates that around 80,000 people in the United States contract Vibriosis each year, with 100 people dying as a result. (Cdc.gov, 2021)

The majority of these infections occur from May through October, when water temperatures are higher.

