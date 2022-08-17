Liz Cheney braces herself for defeat as Donald Trump's clout is tested in Wyoming and Alaska

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican opposition to former President Donald Trump, is battling to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday, as voters weigh in on the GOP's direction.

Liz Cheney-Can the unpopular politician convert a defeat into a victory? (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images on Libertynation.com)

Cheney's campaign is prepared for defeat against a Trump-backed candidate in the state he won by the widest margin during his 2020 campaign.

In deep-red, Wyoming, you either win or lose. The 56-year-old daughter of a vice president has vowed not to fade from national politics as she considers a presidential run in 2024. In the near term, though, Cheney faces a severe threat from Republican opponent Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne ranching business attorney who has channeled the full wrath of the Trump movement in her effort to force Cheney's resignation from the House.

"I'm still hoping the polls are incorrect," said Landon Brown, a Wyoming state legislator and fervent Cheney supporter. "It will be a sad pity if she loses." It demonstrates how tightly Donald Trump controls the Republican Party."

The elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday will be one of Trump's final litmus tests before the general election in November. So far, the former president has mostly dominated the battle to remake the Republican Party in his image, helping to install allies in important general election contests ranging from Arizona to Georgia to Pennsylvania.

Cheney, Wyoming House Republican (Photo from Chris Cillizza-CNN.com)

This week's events come only eight days after the FBI raided Trump's Florida resort, collecting 11 sets of secret documents. Some were labeled "sensitive compartmented information," a unique category designed to safeguard the nation's most sensitive secrets. The Republican Party originally rallied around the former president, but as more information surfaced, the mood became more divided.

According to CNN.com, in Alaska, a new change in state election law allows a frequent Trump critic, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, to avoid the former president's fury, despite voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

The top four Senate candidates in Alaska, regardless of party affiliation, will progress to the general election in November, when voters will rank them in order of preference.

In the days following his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to recognize President Joe Biden's victory, seven Republican senators and ten Republican House members joined every Democrat in calling for Trump's impeachment.

Only two of the ten House members won GOP primaries this year. The remainder have either lost or declined to run for reelection. If Cheney defies predictions on Tuesday, she will be just the third president to return to Congress.

Republican Liz Cheney (Photo from Nbcnewyork.com)

And Murkowski is the only senator standing for reelection this year who supports impeachment.

In her bid to keep a seat she has held for over 20 years, she has 18 opponents, the most notable of which is Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been sponsored by Trump. Trump slammed Murkowski on social media and in her home state of Alaska, where he held a rally with Tshibaka last month in Anchorage.

In contrast to vulnerable Republican candidates who embraced Trump this summer in other states, Murkowski has maintained her nonpartisan credentials.

"What lasts past administrations, beyond changes in leadership, is when you get ideas from both sides coming together, a little bit of compromise in the middle," the Republican senator said in a video released on social media over the weekend. "This is what provides stability and assurance." And it is achieved via bipartisanship."

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential contender, aims to begin a political comeback on Tuesday.

She placed top among 48 candidates to qualify for a special election to replace Rep. Don Young, who died in March at the age of 88 after serving as Alaska's lone House member for 49 years. Palin is on the ballot twice on Tuesday: first for a special election to finish Young's term and again for a full two-year House term beginning in January. In the special election, she will face Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola, as well as a broader field in the primary.

"I've always said that ranked-choice voting was designed to benefit Democrats and RINOs, specifically Sen. Lisa Murkowski (who had no chance of winning the Republican nomination) and other political dynasty family members in Alaska," Palin said in a recent statement calling for the law to be repealed. (CNN, 2022)

Palin, ever the outsider, has spent the last several days criticizing Murkowski, a fellow Republican, and those responsible for instituting the open primary and ranked-choice voting system in 2020.

Liz Cheney confronted Trump. Will she be able to defeat a Trump-backed rival in Wyoming? Cbsnews.com

Cheney: "We cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence"

Back in Wyoming, Cheney's political survival may hinge on convincing enough Democrats to vote in her Republican primary. While several Democrats have come out in support of her, it's uncertain if there are enough in the state to make a difference. In 2020, Biden received only 26% of Wyoming's vote.

Because of her open criticism of Trump, many Republicans in the state — and around the country — have effectively ostracized Cheney. Last year, the House GOP deposed her as the No. 3 House leader. Recently, the Wyoming GOP and the Republican National Committee both condemned her.

In recent weeks, anti-Trump organizations such as U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger's Country First PAC and the Republican Accountability Project have attempted to persuade independents and Democrats to back Cheney. They are plainly dissatisfied with the likely outcome of Tuesday's election, yet some are optimistic about her political future.

"What's surprising is that she has never once faltered in the face of very inevitable defeat," said Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. "We've been seeing the formation of a national American figure." It's strange how little the Wyoming election feels since she feels greater than it now."

Cheney Shutterstock

Since the insurgency, Cheney appears to have relished defeat, putting nearly every resource at her disposal to terminating Trump's political career.

She emerged as a leader in the congressional committee probing Trump's participation in the Jan. 6 attack, lending true bipartisan legitimacy to the Democrat-led body. She has also committed the great bulk of her time on the committee rather than the campaign road back home, a choice that has sparked criticism from her Wyoming loyalists. And she has ended her primary campaign with a vehement anti-Trump message.

"There has never been a greater threat to our country than Donald Trump in our nation's 246-year existence," former Vice President Dick Cheney stated in a recent commercial prepared by his daughter's campaign.

"There is nothing more essential she will ever do than lead the campaign to ensure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office," he concluded.

