SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.

SOS Children’s Villages Florida, a foster care community in Coconut Creek, FL, held their annual fundraising gala over the Halloween weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL.

THE BLACK BALL brought together a community of over 500 like-minded individuals to generate awareness and benefit foster children. This sold-out event featured mystery and intrigue as guests entered through the deep fog of the black carpet, experienced a medley of oddities, masked guests, and dazzling entertainment.

As per the press release, Dawn Seay, SOS’ Chief Development Officer shared, “We experienced a resurgence of people coming out to support our mission. This is the first time our annual fundraising gala has sold out. People came prepared to bid on the auction items, and the “Gift from the Heart” appeal did not disappoint. The generosity and support from our sponsors and the community has been wonderful.”

The raised over $500,000, which will go towards providing critical programs and services so that SOS children can thrive. The organization’s annual operating budget is $4.2 million, of which half comes from funding coming from the State of Florida. Events such as THE BLACK BALL help provide the additional $2.2 million needed to operate this unique and comprehensive program.

The event was chaired by Sheri and Famous Rhodes of Parkland, Florida, and the presenting sponsor was the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Other top sponsors were RV Retailer, JM Lexus, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Coral Springs Auto Mall, and Diane Lynn Family Foundation. Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) was the official beverage sponsor of THE BLACK BALL, Venice Magazine served as media sponsor, and Event Services Group (ESG) sponsored the décor and entertainment. Calvin Hughes of WPLG Local 10 served as the event Emcee, and Gordon Latz, with the Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation was the auctioneer.