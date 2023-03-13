Killer Clown, Sheila Keen, Finally Goes to Trial in Decades-Old Murder Case

Sheila Keen Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Most of us know the story of the other infamous killer, John Wayne Gacy, however, this is the story of the lesser-known killer clown, Sheila Keen. Sheila would kill a woman by the name of Marlene Warren while wearing a clown costume and holding balloons. It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of, but the worst part is — this villain wouldn’t be brought to justice for 30 years.

Who is Marine Warren?

Marlene Mae McKinnon Warren was born on 15 Apr 1950 in Mount Clemens, Macomb County, Michigan to her mother Shirley Twing and father Bill Twing. They described her as being very friendly, loving, and respectful of everyone she encountered.

After surviving her first failed marriage, she met and married a man by the name of Michael Warren in 1972 when she was just 22 years old. At the time all of this happened, the couple was doing really well financially. Husband Michael owned Bargain Motors in West Palm Beach, which was a used car dealership. The couple also owned and managed several duplexes and apartment rentals, so they were very well off.

They lived in a Ritzy Wellington Aero Club home, a gated community full of other wealthy people — the kind who owned fancy cars and private plans. The homes had airplane hangars built like garages and private taxiways to each house. It would have been considered a very safe, affluent community. The Warrens shared their home with Marlene’s son from her first marriage, 21-year-old Joseph Ahrens.

Killed in Broad Daylight

The date is May 26, 1990. Marlene was at home with her son Joseph and a group of his friends who were over hanging out on this beautiful sunny day in Palm Beach Florida. Around 11 am that morning, the doorbell rings and Marlene is surprised to find a clown standing there when she opens the front door. The clown was wearing a red wig, a red nose, and gloves, and had a red-painted smile on their white face. They were standing there holding a bouquet of flowers and balloons, one of them reading “You’re the Greatest” and the other featuring snow white and the seven dwarves on it. Oddly enough, this clown was not wearing clown shoes, but rather black lace-up boots. But nonetheless, Marlene said, “How nice” as she reached for her gifts, but in turn, was shot directly in the face.

Marelene and Michael Warren Photo by Courtesy Bill and Shirley Twing

Joseph was sitting in the living room at the time and turned towards the front door when he heard the gunshot. Seeing his mother fall to the floor bleeding from a gun wound, he ran to the door to help and watched as a clown “calmly” walked back to a parked white Chrysler LeBaron convertible, with no license plate that was sitting in their driveway before driving off.

Police and an ambulance were called and Marlene was rushed to the hospital. She really fought for her life. Unfortunately two days after being shot, she died in the hospital. This was now a murder investigation and police were baffled. This had to be a targeted attack because nothing was taken from the home. This was a really safe upscale neighborhood and it all seemed very personal. But they had very little actual evidence to go on.

Joseph and his friends would give very interesting descriptions of this clown. Three out of the four witnesses described the clown as being a tall, skinny male. Joseph would describe the clown as being a skinny, 6’1 inch tall man, with dark brown eyes wearing a clown costume and mask. He said he couldn’t see any hair, no arms, no skin, nothing, just that the clown had dark eyes. He was also adamant that the clown had a mask on.

The descriptions were interesting but not a whole lot to follow up with.

Police knew they needed to locate the getaway car — a white Chrysler LeBaron convertible, and on May 30th, they found it. In the car, police found a brown paper bag from Publix, and orange fibres, similar to the orange wig the killer clown was wearing. They also found a few strands of human hair. They didn’t have the DNA technology at the time to be able to identify who this hair belonged to, but they still collected it. Strangely there were no fingerprints found on or in the car. The car was reported stolen from a car rental agency run by none other than Michael Warren, Marlene’s husband.

What a strange coincidence, obviously a coincidence that led police to look further into Michael Warren, who he was, and what the Warren marriage was like.

A photo from outside of the home Photo by Mark Randall/TNS

Michael had an alibi for the day of the murder. He told authorities he was on his way to a Miami racetrack when the fatal shooting occurred, and they were able to confirm that. But the police still believed that he knew more than he was letting on.

Through the course of the investigation, they interviewed family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who could provide any more insight into Warren’s life.

Marlene’s parents told them that before her death she had confided in them she suspected Michael had a mistress. Not only that, but Marlene also told her parents, “If something happens to me, Michael did it.”

The police were beginning to find that behind the walls of the beautiful home in the upper-class neighborhood was a marriage that was falling apart.

Michael Meets Sheila

They followed Michael around, watched where he spent his time and who with, and they found that he was regularly seen at the apartment of a business associate named Sheila Keen. Sheila ran a car repossession company that did work for Michael Warren’s car rental company. Sheila was described as a rather rough and tough kind of woman, and you’d have to be in order to drive up to someone’s house, hitch their car to your ruck and toe it away.

Sheila was married, but estranged from her husband, living in this apartment away from their marital home. Michael had been seen at her place so often that the neighbors believed the two were married. And the police would later find out that Michael was the one paying for Sheila’s apartment.

Sheila’s estranged husband Richard Keen also told investigators that he suspected Michael Warren was having an affair with Sheila. And other employees at the car dealership said they would take extra-long lunch breaks together. But of course, they both denied any romantic involvement and claimed that they only spent so much time together for business. Even though it was pretty clear that the two were romantically involved, this of course didn’t mean that Michael had killed his wife. Police had more work to do.

They began focusing on the whole clown costume element. Why would anyone decide to show up in a clown costume and what did it all mean? They started looking at costume stores in the area, and luckily enough there were only three in palm beach county. This was before the Internet, so it was very likely that whoever committed the murder bought their clown costume in one of these three stories. They started interviewing the clerks at the shops, and think they found a match when they spoke with Deborah Offord and Barbara Castricone, two clerks at one of the costume shops.

They told the police about a very persistent customer they had who was absolutely adamant that she buy a costume. She arrived at the shop after closing hours, and when they asked her to come back the following day when they were open, she insisted that she needed the costume now. They allowed her in, and the costume she picked out. A clown outfit, with a bright orange wig, clown makeup, and a red sponge nose. They described her to police as being around 5’8, with brown eyes, long chocolate hair, and wearing a pair of jeans and a men’s work shirt. She had paid cash.

Now, remember the balloons that this clown killer had brought to Marlene’s doorstep? One of them happened to be a unique balloon, that read “You’re the greatest” and only one Publix grocery store in the area carried this particular balloon. When police spoke to the staff at Publix, they told them there was a woman who had purchased it and she also bought a bouquet of flowers that day. This was about 90 minutes before the murder, so this person had to be the murderer. The costume store clerks and the grocery store clerks were shown a lineup of photos and who did they pick out as the woman they saw? None other than Sheila Keen.

Also little known fact - Sheila was known to wear a clown costume to entertain the kids of the owner of a local auto parts shop that she frequented.

These eyewitness statements were enough for police to get a search warrant for Sheila Keen’s apartment. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to find the clown costume, the weapon, or anything at all that would link Sheila to the murder. They did take a pair of Sheila’s boots — black lace-up boots similar to the ones described by Marleen’s son, that appeared to have some orange hair in the tread of the shoe. But again, this is before forensics was really any good, so it was collected and not much else was done with it. Though the hairs appeared to be similar, they couldn’t confirm it. Everything they had, in this case, was hypothetical. They didn’t have any concrete black-and-white evidence to connect either Sheila or Michael to the crime.

Police believe the motive behind the murder was so that Sheila and Michael could be together. Why murder instead of divorce? Because Michael had a lot to lose in a divorce. It would have gotten really messy. They owned a ton of properties that were in Marlene’s name, meaning Michael would have lost a ton of money. In this case, he was able to keep all of his assets, all of his money, AND profit off of the life insurance.

But even with the costume shop clerk's testimony, the purchase of the balloons and flowers seemingly matching the description of Sheila, and the getaway car being connected back to Michael - the actual eyewitness testimony from Marlene’s son made it difficult. In many cases, he contradicted himself. And in fact, he would go on to say that it would shock him if Sheila was a prime suspect. He just couldn’t imagine her doing such an evil thing.

Justice Catches Up

With all of that said, the case actually went cold. They didn’t have enough to pursue charges against Sheila. But during their investigation, they did discover that Michael was shady in a lot of other ways that didn’t include cheating on his wife. They learned that he had been rolling back odometers at his car rental agency, in order to obtain warranty repairs for free and to sell used cars for more than they were actually worth.

They moved forward in trying to charge him with whatever they could to get some form of justice.

In August of 1992, a jury found him guilty of racketeering, 21 counts of odometer fraud, 11 counts of grand theft, and 10 counts of petty theft. He faced up to 237 years in prison. But the judge sentenced Warren to only 20 years of probation, saying that the only reason this case had even made it this far was that they were really trying to get justice for the clown killing and the two should be completely separate. On appeal, in 1994, prosecutors were able to obtain a nine-year prison sentence. Off to jail Michael Warren went, and he wasn’t released from prison until 1997.

Meanwhile, Sheila Keen carried on with her life as a free woman. When Michael was released from prison, Sheila and Michael moved to Virginia together. Sheila divorced her husband Richard in 2000 and officially married Michael in a quiet ceremony in Las Vegas in 2002. The pair started a new life together, running a fast-food restaurant called “The Purple Cow”.

The couple lived in a three-bedroom house on 1.89 acres in Abingdon, Virginia, according to property records. The residence has two large brick columns and no trespassing signs.

Marlene Warren’s case remained a cold case for almost 27 years until 2014 when the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office decided to reopen it. Advancements in DNA and forensics allowed investigators to analyze old clues originally found at the scene. In 2017 Sheila Keen Warren, now 54 years old was arrested. She was charged with first-degree murder, and officials said that she was very “nonchalant” after the arrest was made, and smiled for her mugshot.

Sheila's mug shot Photo by Washington County Sheriff's Office

Of course, Sheila maintains her innocence. She’s been in prison since her arrest in 2017.

Sheila Goes to Trial in 2023

There are new updates in this case just this year as it has finally gone to trial.

There will be testimony from two Publix employees who recalled a woman with the same physical description as Sheila purchasing the exact flower and balloon ensemble found at the scene less than two hours before the murder. This Publix grocery store was about a mile away from where Sheila lived at the time.

Then there are the two costume store employees, who will testify that a woman purchased a clown costume there two days before the shooting. In their statements, they claim she told them that she quote on quote “needed enough white makeup to cover the entire face and that the costume would be for a female.”

There’s also the LeBaron convertible vehicle that was found abandoned, assumed to be the getaway car used. Inside the getaway car was hair from the wig that matched the hairs found on Sheila’s black lace-up boots. They were now able to confirm that these hairs were in fact a match. Remember there was also human hair found in the getaway car, even though they had no way of making a match at the time, police now say that the DNA on that real human hair is a match to Sheila.

Just this week it was revealed that an inmate who had formerly and allegedly confessed to being the killer clown will be allowed to testify in the trial, which the defence team believes will help bolster their case.

