Killer Clown, Sheila Keen, Finally Goes to Trial in Decades-Old Murder Case

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQFIc_0lHHgjpd00
Sheila KeenPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

Most of us know the story of the other infamous killer, John Wayne Gacy, however, this is the story of the lesser-known killer clown, Sheila Keen. Sheila would kill a woman by the name of Marlene Warren while wearing a clown costume and holding balloons. It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of, but the worst part is — this villain wouldn’t be brought to justice for 30 years.

Who is Marine Warren?

Marlene Mae McKinnon Warren was born on 15 Apr 1950 in Mount Clemens, Macomb County, Michigan to her mother Shirley Twing and father Bill Twing. They described her as being very friendly, loving, and respectful of everyone she encountered.

After surviving her first failed marriage, she met and married a man by the name of Michael Warren in 1972 when she was just 22 years old. At the time all of this happened, the couple was doing really well financially. Husband Michael owned Bargain Motors in West Palm Beach, which was a used car dealership. The couple also owned and managed several duplexes and apartment rentals, so they were very well off.

They lived in a Ritzy Wellington Aero Club home, a gated community full of other wealthy people — the kind who owned fancy cars and private plans. The homes had airplane hangars built like garages and private taxiways to each house. It would have been considered a very safe, affluent community. The Warrens shared their home with Marlene’s son from her first marriage, 21-year-old Joseph Ahrens.

Killed in Broad Daylight

The date is May 26, 1990. Marlene was at home with her son Joseph and a group of his friends who were over hanging out on this beautiful sunny day in Palm Beach Florida. Around 11 am that morning, the doorbell rings and Marlene is surprised to find a clown standing there when she opens the front door. The clown was wearing a red wig, a red nose, and gloves, and had a red-painted smile on their white face. They were standing there holding a bouquet of flowers and balloons, one of them reading “You’re the Greatest” and the other featuring snow white and the seven dwarves on it. Oddly enough, this clown was not wearing clown shoes, but rather black lace-up boots. But nonetheless, Marlene said, “How nice” as she reached for her gifts, but in turn, was shot directly in the face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163MDU_0lHHgjpd00
Marelene and Michael WarrenPhoto byCourtesy Bill and Shirley Twing

Joseph was sitting in the living room at the time and turned towards the front door when he heard the gunshot. Seeing his mother fall to the floor bleeding from a gun wound, he ran to the door to help and watched as a clown “calmly” walked back to a parked white Chrysler LeBaron convertible, with no license plate that was sitting in their driveway before driving off.

Police and an ambulance were called and Marlene was rushed to the hospital. She really fought for her life. Unfortunately two days after being shot, she died in the hospital. This was now a murder investigation and police were baffled. This had to be a targeted attack because nothing was taken from the home. This was a really safe upscale neighborhood and it all seemed very personal. But they had very little actual evidence to go on.

Joseph and his friends would give very interesting descriptions of this clown. Three out of the four witnesses described the clown as being a tall, skinny male. Joseph would describe the clown as being a skinny, 6’1 inch tall man, with dark brown eyes wearing a clown costume and mask. He said he couldn’t see any hair, no arms, no skin, nothing, just that the clown had dark eyes. He was also adamant that the clown had a mask on.

The descriptions were interesting but not a whole lot to follow up with.

Police knew they needed to locate the getaway car — a white Chrysler LeBaron convertible, and on May 30th, they found it. In the car, police found a brown paper bag from Publix, and orange fibres, similar to the orange wig the killer clown was wearing. They also found a few strands of human hair. They didn’t have the DNA technology at the time to be able to identify who this hair belonged to, but they still collected it. Strangely there were no fingerprints found on or in the car. The car was reported stolen from a car rental agency run by none other than Michael Warren, Marlene’s husband.

What a strange coincidence, obviously a coincidence that led police to look further into Michael Warren, who he was, and what the Warren marriage was like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhngm_0lHHgjpd00
A photo from outside of the homePhoto byMark Randall/TNS

Michael had an alibi for the day of the murder. He told authorities he was on his way to a Miami racetrack when the fatal shooting occurred, and they were able to confirm that. But the police still believed that he knew more than he was letting on.

Through the course of the investigation, they interviewed family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who could provide any more insight into Warren’s life.

Marlene’s parents told them that before her death she had confided in them she suspected Michael had a mistress. Not only that, but Marlene also told her parents, “If something happens to me, Michael did it.”

The police were beginning to find that behind the walls of the beautiful home in the upper-class neighborhood was a marriage that was falling apart.

Michael Meets Sheila

They followed Michael around, watched where he spent his time and who with, and they found that he was regularly seen at the apartment of a business associate named Sheila Keen. Sheila ran a car repossession company that did work for Michael Warren’s car rental company. Sheila was described as a rather rough and tough kind of woman, and you’d have to be in order to drive up to someone’s house, hitch their car to your ruck and toe it away.

Sheila was married, but estranged from her husband, living in this apartment away from their marital home. Michael had been seen at her place so often that the neighbors believed the two were married. And the police would later find out that Michael was the one paying for Sheila’s apartment.

Sheila’s estranged husband Richard Keen also told investigators that he suspected Michael Warren was having an affair with Sheila. And other employees at the car dealership said they would take extra-long lunch breaks together. But of course, they both denied any romantic involvement and claimed that they only spent so much time together for business. Even though it was pretty clear that the two were romantically involved, this of course didn’t mean that Michael had killed his wife. Police had more work to do.

They began focusing on the whole clown costume element. Why would anyone decide to show up in a clown costume and what did it all mean? They started looking at costume stores in the area, and luckily enough there were only three in palm beach county. This was before the Internet, so it was very likely that whoever committed the murder bought their clown costume in one of these three stories. They started interviewing the clerks at the shops, and think they found a match when they spoke with Deborah Offord and Barbara Castricone, two clerks at one of the costume shops.

They told the police about a very persistent customer they had who was absolutely adamant that she buy a costume. She arrived at the shop after closing hours, and when they asked her to come back the following day when they were open, she insisted that she needed the costume now. They allowed her in, and the costume she picked out. A clown outfit, with a bright orange wig, clown makeup, and a red sponge nose. They described her to police as being around 5’8, with brown eyes, long chocolate hair, and wearing a pair of jeans and a men’s work shirt. She had paid cash.

Now, remember the balloons that this clown killer had brought to Marlene’s doorstep? One of them happened to be a unique balloon, that read “You’re the greatest” and only one Publix grocery store in the area carried this particular balloon. When police spoke to the staff at Publix, they told them there was a woman who had purchased it and she also bought a bouquet of flowers that day. This was about 90 minutes before the murder, so this person had to be the murderer. The costume store clerks and the grocery store clerks were shown a lineup of photos and who did they pick out as the woman they saw? None other than Sheila Keen.

Also little known fact - Sheila was known to wear a clown costume to entertain the kids of the owner of a local auto parts shop that she frequented.

These eyewitness statements were enough for police to get a search warrant for Sheila Keen’s apartment. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to find the clown costume, the weapon, or anything at all that would link Sheila to the murder. They did take a pair of Sheila’s boots — black lace-up boots similar to the ones described by Marleen’s son, that appeared to have some orange hair in the tread of the shoe. But again, this is before forensics was really any good, so it was collected and not much else was done with it. Though the hairs appeared to be similar, they couldn’t confirm it. Everything they had, in this case, was hypothetical. They didn’t have any concrete black-and-white evidence to connect either Sheila or Michael to the crime.

Police believe the motive behind the murder was so that Sheila and Michael could be together. Why murder instead of divorce? Because Michael had a lot to lose in a divorce. It would have gotten really messy. They owned a ton of properties that were in Marlene’s name, meaning Michael would have lost a ton of money. In this case, he was able to keep all of his assets, all of his money, AND profit off of the life insurance.

But even with the costume shop clerk's testimony, the purchase of the balloons and flowers seemingly matching the description of Sheila, and the getaway car being connected back to Michael - the actual eyewitness testimony from Marlene’s son made it difficult. In many cases, he contradicted himself. And in fact, he would go on to say that it would shock him if Sheila was a prime suspect. He just couldn’t imagine her doing such an evil thing.

Justice Catches Up

With all of that said, the case actually went cold. They didn’t have enough to pursue charges against Sheila. But during their investigation, they did discover that Michael was shady in a lot of other ways that didn’t include cheating on his wife. They learned that he had been rolling back odometers at his car rental agency, in order to obtain warranty repairs for free and to sell used cars for more than they were actually worth.

They moved forward in trying to charge him with whatever they could to get some form of justice.

In August of 1992, a jury found him guilty of racketeering, 21 counts of odometer fraud, 11 counts of grand theft, and 10 counts of petty theft. He faced up to 237 years in prison. But the judge sentenced Warren to only 20 years of probation, saying that the only reason this case had even made it this far was that they were really trying to get justice for the clown killing and the two should be completely separate. On appeal, in 1994, prosecutors were able to obtain a nine-year prison sentence. Off to jail Michael Warren went, and he wasn’t released from prison until 1997.

Meanwhile, Sheila Keen carried on with her life as a free woman. When Michael was released from prison, Sheila and Michael moved to Virginia together. Sheila divorced her husband Richard in 2000 and officially married Michael in a quiet ceremony in Las Vegas in 2002. The pair started a new life together, running a fast-food restaurant called “The Purple Cow”.

The couple lived in a three-bedroom house on 1.89 acres in Abingdon, Virginia, according to property records. The residence has two large brick columns and no trespassing signs.

Marlene Warren’s case remained a cold case for almost 27 years until 2014 when the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office decided to reopen it. Advancements in DNA and forensics allowed investigators to analyze old clues originally found at the scene. In 2017 Sheila Keen Warren, now 54 years old was arrested. She was charged with first-degree murder, and officials said that she was very “nonchalant” after the arrest was made, and smiled for her mugshot.

Sheila's mug shotPhoto byWashington County Sheriff's Office

Of course, Sheila maintains her innocence. She’s been in prison since her arrest in 2017.

Sheila Goes to Trial in 2023

There are new updates in this case just this year as it has finally gone to trial.

There will be testimony from two Publix employees who recalled a woman with the same physical description as Sheila purchasing the exact flower and balloon ensemble found at the scene less than two hours before the murder. This Publix grocery store was about a mile away from where Sheila lived at the time.

Then there are the two costume store employees, who will testify that a woman purchased a clown costume there two days before the shooting. In their statements, they claim she told them that she quote on quote “needed enough white makeup to cover the entire face and that the costume would be for a female.”

There’s also the LeBaron convertible vehicle that was found abandoned, assumed to be the getaway car used. Inside the getaway car was hair from the wig that matched the hairs found on Sheila’s black lace-up boots. They were now able to confirm that these hairs were in fact a match. Remember there was also human hair found in the getaway car, even though they had no way of making a match at the time, police now say that the DNA on that real human hair is a match to Sheila.

Just this week it was revealed that an inmate who had formerly and allegedly confessed to being the killer clown will be allowed to testify in the trial, which the defence team believes will help bolster their case.

Sources:

https://www.wpbf.com/article/former-inmate-confessed-killer-clown-will-testify-sheila-keen-warren-murder-trial/43252896#

https://abcnews.go.com/US/killer-clown-suspects-husband-insists-shes-falsely-accused/story?id=50536783

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/son-woman-gunned-killer-clown-recalls-murder-article-1.3947209

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/killer-clown-cold-case-leads-arrest-woman-center-florida-love-n805016

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# murder# cold case# clown

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Anchorage, AK

The Alaskan Avenger: He Targeted Convicted Child Predators

Do you believe in vigilante justice, particularly when the one receiving the justice is a child predator? Is murder more acceptable when the victim has violated and hurt other people? I ask this because we’re going to be talking about Jason Vukovich, who goes by the nickname, “the Alaskan avenger”. This man would use the sex offender registry to hunt down sex offenders and enact revenge. Revenge for the victims, revenge for his own personal experience as a child. Or — was this simply an excuse for violence?

Read full story

He Earned the Nickname Dr. Death: The Story of Harold Shipman

Harold “Fred” Shipman was an English doctor who is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in modern history. His unethical actions would earn him the nickname, Dr. Death, but what would compel a medical professional sworn to protect life to turn on his patients?

Read full story

The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the Mattress

The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the MattressPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. This is the story of one of the creepiest urban legends around. The basis of the story is this: a man and woman on their honeymoon go back to their hotel room to get down and dirty when they begin to smell something incredibly foul. The stench was coming from right below them, under the bed. What they would find when they lifted the covers would be beyond anything they could have imagined. While this is simply an urban legend, the truth may even be far more sinister.

Read full story

The Story of the Lost Boys of Pickering; Vanished Without a Trace

We often hear of people going missing, one or two here and there, but this is the story of six young men who vanished one night without a trace. They have yet to be found and their families have been met with every road black imaginable in the search for answers.

Read full story
Odessa, FL

Woman Goes Missing After Bizarre Phone Call; Only Severed Finger is Found

This is a 23-year-old unsolved disappearance story and has no shortage of crazy findings along the way. Diane Augat disappeared on April 10, 1998, never to be seen again. However, what is even more bizarre than her disappearance would be the evidence collected relating to what happened to her. Yet, even with a ton of things found and collected, there haven’t been any leads on suspects to this day.

Read full story

The Story of the Doomsday Cult that Drank the Kool-Aid

This is the story of the Heaven’s Gate cult, which operated on America’s West Coast for around 22 years until the members took part in the largest mass suicide in American history. The infamous alien-obsessed spiritual group would somehow lead 39 members to commit mass suicide, with one aspect of the event leading to an interesting fashion trend.

Read full story

She Fell in Love With a Killer and Became His Next Victim

Aspiring writer and journalist Louise Ellis would fall in love with an unlikely person in an unlikely place and situation. While writing a novel about a convicted murderer and gathering information for her research, she spent a lot of time with this particular inmate. But she didn’t see a hardened criminal in front of her, she felt like there was much more to this man — she helped to get him an early release and she fell in love along the way. Unfortunately, following her heart would be the very thing that would get her killed — when her lover turned on her and she became another one of his victims.

Read full story

She Captured Her Killer’s Voice on Audio — The Unsolved Murder of Amber Tuccaro

Amber Alyssa Tuccaro was a 20-year-old from Mikisew Cree First Nation who went missing on the evening of August 18th, 2010. Her remains wouldn’t be discovered until two years later and many blame law enforcement. Incredibly, even though there is audio that Amber was able to record in the presence of her killer, her killer has never been caught.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Was This a Freak Car Accident or Murder? The Case of Todd Kendhammer

Do you remember that infamous scene from the movie Final Destination with the logs in the back of the truck that become loose, fall off the truck bed, and kill the person in the car driving behind it? It’s horrific — the stuff that nightmares are made of. The story of Todd Kendhammer begins with a total freak accident that is far too similar. At first, it appeared to be a total fluke, however, when investigators took a closer look, not everything was as it looked.

Read full story

Accidental Fire or Murder? The Story of Cameron Todd Willingham

The date is December 23, 1991, and 23-year-old Cameron Todd Willingham has fallen asleep while caring for his three young daughters, two-year-old Amber Louise Kuykendall and one-year-old twins Karmen Diane Willingham and Kameron Marie Willingham. He’s exhausted and to keep them safe, he has put them in their room, each in their own crib while he takes a nap. Cameron’s wife, Stacy, is out shopping for Christmas presents at a thrift shop.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Her Ghost Haunted Her Killer to a Confession: The Story of Carrie Ann Jopek

More than three decades after 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek went missing after a house party, her killer would come forward to confess , saying that Carrie’s ghost had been haunting him ever since that fateful day. Her disappearance and death went unsolved for 30 years until the perpetrator said he just could not handle being haunted by her spirit any longer. What’s crazy, is that this case would likely have never been solved if he did not come forward and admitted to what had happened.

Read full story

A Tragic Tinder Date and a Controversial Fall: The Story of Warriena Wright

26-year-old Warriena Wright decided to meet up with a Tinder date while she was staying on the Gold Coast in Australia for a wedding. Warriena’s date would turn out to be 28-year-old Gable Tostee, and by the end of the evening, one of them would stand accused of causing the other to fall off a 14-floor apartment balcony. The events that unfolded in the early hours of August 8th, 2014, almost sound too insane to be true, however, the audio of the entire thing was captured on a cell phone recording. This is a story where the elements that make up the law don’t necessarily match up with how we expect an innocent person to act. The outcome of the trial has been highly debated and is controversial.

Read full story

He Disappeared From a Popular Ski Resort Town: The Story of Ryan Shtuka

This is the story of the unsolved disappearance of 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka, who vanished on his way home from a party located in a small resort town known as Sun Peaks, in British Columbia Canada. It has been five years since Ryan seemingly disappeared  and we still don’t know what happened to Ryan.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, PA

A Missing Woman Showed up 14 Years Later as the Suspect of A Murder Case: Kimberly Kessler

This is the very bizarre story of two very different women, Kimberly Kessler and Jolene Cummings, whose lives would come crashing into one another. A disappearance and a murder would lead detectives to the startling truth of who Kimberly Kessler was and the life that she may have been secretly leading.

Read full story
Saginaw, TX

Opal Jennings: The Unsolved Abduction and Murder of a Texas Darling

Opal Jo Dace Jennings was born on November 24, 1992, and she was just six years old at the time of her murder. If you look at the photos of her, you’ll just melt - she has the sweetest little face. Opal had dark brown hair, bright blue eyes and these little chubby cheeks with freckles. The idea of someone being able to harm her in any way is just incomprehensible.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Taken From Her Crib: The Disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. A 10-month-old baby disappeared from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Baby Lisa Irwin was reportedly snatched from her home overnight while asleep in her crib. Despite the hard work of the police, a cash reward for information, and the hiring of a private investigator — it’s been over 10 years since she was taken and she has still never been found.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenville, AL

Conspiracies, a Pig Farm and Other Theories: The Disappearance of Sherry Marler

Sherry Marler disappeared in 1984 and 39 years later, we are no closer to finding out what happened to her, however, there is an abundance of theories, including one involving a pig farm.

Read full story
Clay, NY

The Story of the Black Widow and Mommy Dearest: Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor suddenly lost her first husband to a heart attack and her second husband to suicide. Then, as if her life had not been dealt enough tragedy, her eldest daughter Ashley would attempt to take her own life, leaving behind a suicide note filled with shocking confessions. But, Ashley would survive the attempt, and what she would say when she gained consciousness would shock everyone. This is the story of someone who was, in my opinion, pure evil.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy