The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the Mattress Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

This is the story of one of the creepiest urban legends around. The basis of the story is this: a man and woman on their honeymoon go back to their hotel room to get down and dirty when they begin to smell something incredibly foul. The stench was coming from right below them, under the bed. What they would find when they lifted the covers would be beyond anything they could have imagined. While this is simply an urban legend, the truth may even be far more sinister.

The Dark History of Hotels

Hotels can be incredibly creepy on their own. According to an article on listverse.com, hotels are death hot spots. People commonly decide to take their own lives at hotels so that their families don’t have to clean up the mess, or maybe they want to do it in a nicer place than their home. Either way, it’s very common. In fact, the more hotels a city has, the higher the rate of suicide in that area. It’s strange but true.

Also, some of the biggest crimes in history have happened in hotels, and hotel crime is rising. A lesser-known little factoid is that people hide a disturbing amount of corpses in hotel rooms. It usually gets “swept under the rug”, so to speak. That’s where this urban legend comes from — because as most urban legends go, this one is based on some truth.

The Basis of the Urban Legend

A man and woman went to Las Vegas for their honeymoon as many do. They checked into a suite at an unnamed hotel and pretty much immediately when walking into their room they both detected a bad odor. They figured maybe it was coming from the plumbing, or maybe there was a piece of food left behind and missed by the cleaners. Either way, the couple tried to ignore it at first but it was pretty unbearable. It smelled absolutely putrid.

The husband called down to the front desk and asked to speak to the manager. He explained that the room smelled very bad and they would like another suite. The manager apologized and told the man that they were all booked because of a convention. Great. However, the manager did offer to send them to a restaurant of their choice for lunch compliments of the hotel and said he was going to send a maid up to their room to clean and to try and get rid of the odor.

The couple decided to take the lunch gift card and hope that the cleaner would be able to get rid of the stench.

After lunch, they went back to their room but when walked in they could both still smell the same odor. Again the husband called the front desk and told the manager that the room still smelled really bad. The manager explained that there wasn’t really anything else they could do, they had cleaned the room thoroughly and didn’t have any other rooms to move them to, but he offered them a refund if they didn’t want to stay there. The couple decided they would try to book elsewhere. The newlywed husband called every hotel on the strip, but every hotel was sold out because of the convention.

They asked the manager if he could once again have the room cleaned while they went out to gamble, maybe a third time would be a charm. The manager agreed and the couple went out to enjoy a night out on the town.

While the couple was out, the manager and all of the housekeeping staff went to the room to try to get to the bottom of what was making the room smell so bad. When they walked in, they also smelled the horrible stench. But when they searched the entire room they found nothing. The maids changed the sheets, changed the towels, took down the curtains and put new ones up, cleaned the carpet, and cleaned the suite again using the strongest cleaning products they had.

The couple came back two hours later to find the room still had a bad odor. At this point, the husband was furious, rooms didn’t come cheap in Vegas. He was determined to find whatever this smell was himself. So he started tearing apart the room, lifting up cushions and furniture. Looking behind the desk, the chair, the bed. Finally, he pulled the top mattress off the box spring. He screamed when he discovered the source of the foul smell. There, under the box spring, was the body of a dead woman.

While this urban legend is set in the city of sin, the real stories happened outside of Las Vegas.

In 1988, at a motel in Mineola, New York, a body turned up in a box spring. The remains of 29-year-old Mary Jean DeOliviera were found at the Oceanside Motel. Again, the body was discovered days later and only after other patrons complained about the smell. At least two other guests unknowingly cohabited with the body before it was found, and at least one guest refused to stay in that room because of the smell.

Cornelius Walls, 49, of Hempstead, N.Y. was arrested for this particular murder and at the time of the arrest, Walls was holding a 26-year-old woman captive in the back of the car, who he had kidnapped three days earlier. It’s likely she would have faced the same fate as Mary Jean DeOliviera if the police had not captured Walls.

In 1989, in Virginia, Jerry Lee Dunbar disposed of the remains of two victims this way: 27-year-old Deirdre Smith, who was discovered in May under the floor of a motel room on Route 1, and 29-year-old Marilyn Graham, who turned up in June under a bed in the Alexandria Econo Lodge.

In March 1994, the body of 24-year-old Josefina Martinez was found underneath a bed at the Traveler’s Hotel near Miami International Airport. A tourist had complained to the management of a foul odor in his room. A maid trying to find the source of the smell found Martinez’s body under the bed. It doesn't appear that Josefina’s killer was ever caught.

On 10 June 1999, the remains of 64-year-old Saul Hernandez were discovered inside the bed in Room 112 at the Burgundy Motor Inn in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hernandez’s body lay undiscovered for two days until two German tourists who rented Room 112 complained about the smell. They stayed in the $36/night room anyway, and they were moved to a different room the next day.

Housekeepers cleaned the room but couldn’t eliminate the smell, prompting them to look under the bed, where the body was lodged in a wooden platform that supported the mattress and box spring. A 17-year-old girl was charged with killing Hernandez. The pair got into an argument and she stabbed him before stuffing his body in the box spring.

Those are just a few of the numerous accounts of dead bodies being stashed under hotel beds. It’s not surprising that the majority of these hotels are actually low-budget motels, for under $40 a night.

In addition to these murders, there are a few stories of hotel stays gone wrong that resulted in a person winding up under a mattress.

In Rosedale, Maryland in 1987, an unidentified man died of a drug overdose after one of the thirty-four balloons of heroin he’d swallowed burst. Not wanting to get caught with the heroin in his partner’s body, his buddy stashed the corpse under their motel bed, then split. Three days later, the room that was being rented next door complained about the odor, and this led to the body’s discovery.

While many urban legends seem to somewhat be based upon true stories, this urban legend is straight out of real life. So, here's a tip: Always look under the bed.

