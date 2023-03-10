The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the Mattress

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgSZq_0lEQPAsv00
The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the MattressPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

This is the story of one of the creepiest urban legends around. The basis of the story is this: a man and woman on their honeymoon go back to their hotel room to get down and dirty when they begin to smell something incredibly foul. The stench was coming from right below them, under the bed. What they would find when they lifted the covers would be beyond anything they could have imagined. While this is simply an urban legend, the truth may even be far more sinister.

The Dark History of Hotels

Hotels can be incredibly creepy on their own. According to an article on listverse.com, hotels are death hot spots. People commonly decide to take their own lives at hotels so that their families don’t have to clean up the mess, or maybe they want to do it in a nicer place than their home. Either way, it’s very common. In fact, the more hotels a city has, the higher the rate of suicide in that area. It’s strange but true.

Also, some of the biggest crimes in history have happened in hotels, and hotel crime is rising. A lesser-known little factoid is that people hide a disturbing amount of corpses in hotel rooms. It usually gets “swept under the rug”, so to speak. That’s where this urban legend comes from — because as most urban legends go, this one is based on some truth.

The Basis of the Urban Legend

A man and woman went to Las Vegas for their honeymoon as many do. They checked into a suite at an unnamed hotel and pretty much immediately when walking into their room they both detected a bad odor. They figured maybe it was coming from the plumbing, or maybe there was a piece of food left behind and missed by the cleaners. Either way, the couple tried to ignore it at first but it was pretty unbearable. It smelled absolutely putrid.

The husband called down to the front desk and asked to speak to the manager. He explained that the room smelled very bad and they would like another suite. The manager apologized and told the man that they were all booked because of a convention. Great. However, the manager did offer to send them to a restaurant of their choice for lunch compliments of the hotel and said he was going to send a maid up to their room to clean and to try and get rid of the odor.

The couple decided to take the lunch gift card and hope that the cleaner would be able to get rid of the stench.

After lunch, they went back to their room but when walked in they could both still smell the same odor. Again the husband called the front desk and told the manager that the room still smelled really bad. The manager explained that there wasn’t really anything else they could do, they had cleaned the room thoroughly and didn’t have any other rooms to move them to, but he offered them a refund if they didn’t want to stay there. The couple decided they would try to book elsewhere. The newlywed husband called every hotel on the strip, but every hotel was sold out because of the convention.

They asked the manager if he could once again have the room cleaned while they went out to gamble, maybe a third time would be a charm. The manager agreed and the couple went out to enjoy a night out on the town.

While the couple was out, the manager and all of the housekeeping staff went to the room to try to get to the bottom of what was making the room smell so bad. When they walked in, they also smelled the horrible stench. But when they searched the entire room they found nothing. The maids changed the sheets, changed the towels, took down the curtains and put new ones up, cleaned the carpet, and cleaned the suite again using the strongest cleaning products they had.

The couple came back two hours later to find the room still had a bad odor. At this point, the husband was furious, rooms didn’t come cheap in Vegas. He was determined to find whatever this smell was himself. So he started tearing apart the room, lifting up cushions and furniture. Looking behind the desk, the chair, the bed. Finally, he pulled the top mattress off the box spring. He screamed when he discovered the source of the foul smell. There, under the box spring, was the body of a dead woman.

While this urban legend is set in the city of sin, the real stories happened outside of Las Vegas.

In 1988, at a motel in Mineola, New York, a body turned up in a box spring. The remains of 29-year-old Mary Jean DeOliviera were found at the Oceanside Motel. Again, the body was discovered days later and only after other patrons complained about the smell. At least two other guests unknowingly cohabited with the body before it was found, and at least one guest refused to stay in that room because of the smell.

Cornelius Walls, 49, of Hempstead, N.Y. was arrested for this particular murder and at the time of the arrest, Walls was holding a 26-year-old woman captive in the back of the car, who he had kidnapped three days earlier. It’s likely she would have faced the same fate as Mary Jean DeOliviera if the police had not captured Walls.

In 1989, in Virginia, Jerry Lee Dunbar disposed of the remains of two victims this way: 27-year-old Deirdre Smith, who was discovered in May under the floor of a motel room on Route 1, and 29-year-old Marilyn Graham, who turned up in June under a bed in the Alexandria Econo Lodge.

In March 1994, the body of 24-year-old Josefina Martinez was found underneath a bed at the Traveler’s Hotel near Miami International Airport. A tourist had complained to the management of a foul odor in his room. A maid trying to find the source of the smell found Martinez’s body under the bed. It doesn't appear that Josefina’s killer was ever caught.

On 10 June 1999, the remains of 64-year-old Saul Hernandez were discovered inside the bed in Room 112 at the Burgundy Motor Inn in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hernandez’s body lay undiscovered for two days until two German tourists who rented Room 112 complained about the smell. They stayed in the $36/night room anyway, and they were moved to a different room the next day.

Housekeepers cleaned the room but couldn’t eliminate the smell, prompting them to look under the bed, where the body was lodged in a wooden platform that supported the mattress and box spring. A 17-year-old girl was charged with killing Hernandez. The pair got into an argument and she stabbed him before stuffing his body in the box spring.

Those are just a few of the numerous accounts of dead bodies being stashed under hotel beds. It’s not surprising that the majority of these hotels are actually low-budget motels, for under $40 a night.

In addition to these murders, there are a few stories of hotel stays gone wrong that resulted in a person winding up under a mattress.

In Rosedale, Maryland in 1987, an unidentified man died of a drug overdose after one of the thirty-four balloons of heroin he’d swallowed burst. Not wanting to get caught with the heroin in his partner’s body, his buddy stashed the corpse under their motel bed, then split. Three days later, the room that was being rented next door complained about the odor, and this led to the body’s discovery.

While many urban legends seem to somewhat be based upon true stories, this urban legend is straight out of real life. So, here's a tip: Always look under the bed.

Sources:

https://murderpedia.org/male.D/d/dunbar-jerry-lee.htm

https://listverse.com/2021/09/05/top-10-hotel-rooms-with-a-dark-past/

https://www.local10.com/news/2016/11/09/guests-unknowlingly-sleep-in-hotel-with-dead-body-under-bed/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# murder# urban legend# hotels

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Killer Clown, Sheila Keen, Finally Goes to Trial in Decades-Old Murder Case

Most of us know the story of the other infamous killer, John Wayne Gacy, however, this is the story of the lesser-known killer clown, Sheila Keen. Sheila would kill a woman by the name of Marlene Warren while wearing a clown costume and holding balloons. It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of, but the worst part is — this villain wouldn’t be brought to justice for 30 years.

Read full story

The Story of the Lost Boys of Pickering; Vanished Without a Trace

We often hear of people going missing, one or two here and there, but this is the story of six young men who vanished one night without a trace. They have yet to be found and their families have been met with every road black imaginable in the search for answers.

Read full story
Odessa, FL

Woman Goes Missing After Bizarre Phone Call; Only Severed Finger is Found

This is a 23-year-old unsolved disappearance story and has no shortage of crazy findings along the way. Diane Augat disappeared on April 10, 1998, never to be seen again. However, what is even more bizarre than her disappearance would be the evidence collected relating to what happened to her. Yet, even with a ton of things found and collected, there haven’t been any leads on suspects to this day.

Read full story

The Story of the Doomsday Cult that Drank the Kool-Aid

This is the story of the Heaven’s Gate cult, which operated on America’s West Coast for around 22 years until the members took part in the largest mass suicide in American history. The infamous alien-obsessed spiritual group would somehow lead 39 members to commit mass suicide, with one aspect of the event leading to an interesting fashion trend.

Read full story

She Fell in Love With a Killer and Became His Next Victim

Aspiring writer and journalist Louise Ellis would fall in love with an unlikely person in an unlikely place and situation. While writing a novel about a convicted murderer and gathering information for her research, she spent a lot of time with this particular inmate. But she didn’t see a hardened criminal in front of her, she felt like there was much more to this man — she helped to get him an early release and she fell in love along the way. Unfortunately, following her heart would be the very thing that would get her killed — when her lover turned on her and she became another one of his victims.

Read full story

She Captured Her Killer’s Voice on Audio — The Unsolved Murder of Amber Tuccaro

Amber Alyssa Tuccaro was a 20-year-old from Mikisew Cree First Nation who went missing on the evening of August 18th, 2010. Her remains wouldn’t be discovered until two years later and many blame law enforcement. Incredibly, even though there is audio that Amber was able to record in the presence of her killer, her killer has never been caught.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Was This a Freak Car Accident or Murder? The Case of Todd Kendhammer

Do you remember that infamous scene from the movie Final Destination with the logs in the back of the truck that become loose, fall off the truck bed, and kill the person in the car driving behind it? It’s horrific — the stuff that nightmares are made of. The story of Todd Kendhammer begins with a total freak accident that is far too similar. At first, it appeared to be a total fluke, however, when investigators took a closer look, not everything was as it looked.

Read full story

Accidental Fire or Murder? The Story of Cameron Todd Willingham

The date is December 23, 1991, and 23-year-old Cameron Todd Willingham has fallen asleep while caring for his three young daughters, two-year-old Amber Louise Kuykendall and one-year-old twins Karmen Diane Willingham and Kameron Marie Willingham. He’s exhausted and to keep them safe, he has put them in their room, each in their own crib while he takes a nap. Cameron’s wife, Stacy, is out shopping for Christmas presents at a thrift shop.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Her Ghost Haunted Her Killer to a Confession: The Story of Carrie Ann Jopek

More than three decades after 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek went missing after a house party, her killer would come forward to confess , saying that Carrie’s ghost had been haunting him ever since that fateful day. Her disappearance and death went unsolved for 30 years until the perpetrator said he just could not handle being haunted by her spirit any longer. What’s crazy, is that this case would likely have never been solved if he did not come forward and admitted to what had happened.

Read full story

A Tragic Tinder Date and a Controversial Fall: The Story of Warriena Wright

26-year-old Warriena Wright decided to meet up with a Tinder date while she was staying on the Gold Coast in Australia for a wedding. Warriena’s date would turn out to be 28-year-old Gable Tostee, and by the end of the evening, one of them would stand accused of causing the other to fall off a 14-floor apartment balcony. The events that unfolded in the early hours of August 8th, 2014, almost sound too insane to be true, however, the audio of the entire thing was captured on a cell phone recording. This is a story where the elements that make up the law don’t necessarily match up with how we expect an innocent person to act. The outcome of the trial has been highly debated and is controversial.

Read full story

He Disappeared From a Popular Ski Resort Town: The Story of Ryan Shtuka

This is the story of the unsolved disappearance of 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka, who vanished on his way home from a party located in a small resort town known as Sun Peaks, in British Columbia Canada. It has been five years since Ryan seemingly disappeared  and we still don’t know what happened to Ryan.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, PA

A Missing Woman Showed up 14 Years Later as the Suspect of A Murder Case: Kimberly Kessler

This is the very bizarre story of two very different women, Kimberly Kessler and Jolene Cummings, whose lives would come crashing into one another. A disappearance and a murder would lead detectives to the startling truth of who Kimberly Kessler was and the life that she may have been secretly leading.

Read full story
Saginaw, TX

Opal Jennings: The Unsolved Abduction and Murder of a Texas Darling

Opal Jo Dace Jennings was born on November 24, 1992, and she was just six years old at the time of her murder. If you look at the photos of her, you’ll just melt - she has the sweetest little face. Opal had dark brown hair, bright blue eyes and these little chubby cheeks with freckles. The idea of someone being able to harm her in any way is just incomprehensible.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Taken From Her Crib: The Disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. A 10-month-old baby disappeared from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Baby Lisa Irwin was reportedly snatched from her home overnight while asleep in her crib. Despite the hard work of the police, a cash reward for information, and the hiring of a private investigator — it’s been over 10 years since she was taken and she has still never been found.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenville, AL

Conspiracies, a Pig Farm and Other Theories: The Disappearance of Sherry Marler

Sherry Marler disappeared in 1984 and 39 years later, we are no closer to finding out what happened to her, however, there is an abundance of theories, including one involving a pig farm.

Read full story
Clay, NY

The Story of the Black Widow and Mommy Dearest: Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor suddenly lost her first husband to a heart attack and her second husband to suicide. Then, as if her life had not been dealt enough tragedy, her eldest daughter Ashley would attempt to take her own life, leaving behind a suicide note filled with shocking confessions. But, Ashley would survive the attempt, and what she would say when she gained consciousness would shock everyone. This is the story of someone who was, in my opinion, pure evil.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

The Boy on the Back of the Milk Carton: The Story of Johnny Gosch

In the U.S., it used to be fairly common for you to see the names and photos of missing people on the back of milk cartons. This practice became obsolete when the Amber alert system was created in 1996, but prior to this, it was a way to alert the public of missing people, particularly missing children.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

She Used to Help Find Missing People…Until She Went Missing: Andrea Knabel

Andrea Knabel is a single mother of two, who worked as a private investigator as a member of Missing in America, a volunteer organization that devoted its time to finding missing adults and children. In a cruel twist of fate, Andrea herself would become a missing person. It has been two years since she seemingly vanished without a trace — are we any closer to finding the truth of it all?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy