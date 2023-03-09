The Story of the Lost Boys of Pickering; Vanished Without a Trace

The Story of the Lost Boys of Pickering Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

We often hear of people going missing, one or two here and there, but this is the story of six young men who vanished one night without a trace. They have yet to be found and their families have been met with every road black imaginable in the search for answers.

This story is a bit complex as it involves the disappearance of six young men and various law enforcement agencies. It has been 28 years since six teenagers disappeared on Lake Ontario near Pickering, Ontario. They’ve been dubbed the lost boys, because they seem to have just vanished in thin air, without a trace, and appears that even after all of this time has passed, we are no closer to finding out what happened to them.

Jay Boyle, Michael Cummins, Daniel Higgins, Chad Smith, Robbie Rumboldt and Jamie Lefebvre, were last seen walking together towards the East Shore Marina in Pickering, Ontario on March 17, 1995. They were all young men, between the ages of 17 and 18 years old at the time. It was March break so the group was out doing what a lot of other teenage boys do — they were drinking, smoking, partying — and decided to head towards the marina for a little more adventure. The boys told one friend they were going to “goof around” on a boat.

Video surveillance caught three of them — Michael, Jamie and Robbie, breaking into a marina on Frenchman’s Bay at about 1:48 am. In another video, they are seen taking beer from one of the boats that were docked there. This was the last time the group was seen, on videotape or otherwise.

The next morning, the boys did not return home, they hadn’t made contact with friends or families, and a few of their girlfriends who were worried sick, contacted the police to report them missing. At first, the police didn’t really take the missing reports seriously. These were six young men, who were last seen partying together and having a great time. They figured, they had likely stayed the night somewhere, got into some shenanigans, and maybe were continuing the fun elsewhere. But two days later, when the young men were still missing, police decided it was time to look into the disappearance seriously.

“At first I wasn’t too worried because Jay had a tendency — not that he’d take off — but he had friends in Toronto too. He would go to Toronto, but he always kept in touch,” said Jay’s sister Amanda. | Source: StCatharinesStandard

By 2 p.m. Saturday , 36 hours after the boys were last seen , a massive search was underway.

Surveillance footage from that night Photo by Facebook

Police went down to the marina to look around and chat with the people who had their boats stored there. It was stated that between 2:30 and 3 a.m., of the day in question, some marina residents heard a motorboat out on the lake. The next morning, two boats were reported stolen from two marinas, including a four-metre imitation Boston Whaler motorboat and a three-wheeled paddle boat. Actually, the paddle boat literally looks like a giant tricycle that floats in the water. This led the police to believe that the boats may have capsized and the boys were likely without lifejackets. Even if they were able to swim, it’s March in Canada so the water was so cold that they would have been paralyzed by hypothermia within minutes.

Durham police were joined by the Toronto police marine unit, the Coast Guard, Hercules C-130 aircraft and a helicopter from the air-sea rescue unit at Canadian Forces Base Trenton. Thousands of volunteers from across southern Ontario then joined the hunt. But there was literally no sighting of the boys or the missing boats.

There was actually nothing at all found — including no pieces of clothing. You would think that if the boys had taken the boats and gone on a joy ride, even if they could have capsized the boats, which looks incredibly difficult to do — there would be some sign of them. Bodies do sink initially, but once decomposition begins to happen, they float. Unless they were trapped by some brush, but it was all searched. If the boats had gone capsized, at this time you’d think it would still be partially visible and not fully submerged, or you would be able to post it under the water. The only item found on the lake was a gas can that is believed to have belonged to the 4-metre Boston Whaler.

The lake was fairly calm that evening. It’s kind of strange that six boys, who were used to boating and used to the water, would have capsized and gone into the water. They would have all had to have gone in the water about the same time for all six to have drowned as the police thought.

Although the boats and bodies of the boys were never recovered, police still believe this to be the main theory as to what could have happened to the boys. Though the two boats were reported missing the following day, there is no confirmation that the boys actually were the ones who took the boats out. There was no video footage of this, and since neither the boys or the boats were ever found, this cannot be confirmed as 100% true.

On April 10th, 1998, three years after the boys went missing, two sets of human remains were pulled out of Niagara river. One of these sets was just bones, but the 2nd set had a bit of clothing still intact. The first police to report on the clothing identified it as being a pair of red Levi denim jeans with a size 32 waist, and 31 inseam. There was also a brown belt, black wallet and white socks.

On the day that Jay Boyle, his mother noted that he was seen wearing a pair of red Levi denim jeans. Jay’s sister also claimed that the belt that was found also looked like Jay’s belt. When Jay Boyle’s family requested that the police investigate these remains that were found because they might actually be Jay’s, the Durham police refused, claiming that the cost would be too high.

Jay’s family offered to pay for the investigation. They truly believed that these remains could be their boys. With the help of a private detective they hired, they put in a request for the documentation. Now it all gets incredibly suspicious here. There were issues back and forth with the police agencies that were working on the case in regards to who actually had the remains, what file number should be used when requesting access to the remains, just a bunch of absolute nonsense and back and forth. The family had to jump through so many hoops to try and get access to the remains. Ultimately, when the investigator did get his hands on the reports in relation to the remains, a ton of it was redacted, including the notes and many names.

When they finally got access to the remains and had them sent over to the coroner, they were told that there wasn’t enough evidence to actually put together a DNA profile and that the pants were actually misidentified. They weren’t red Levi denim jeans at all — they were a light material of pants in orange color. They didn’t allow the investigator to see the pants and the coroner said that the reason it took so long to get the remains was that the police had misplaced the remains for some time.

The family put pressure on the coroner's office to put together a DNA profile and after being incredibly reluctant, they did — which they compared to the DNA that Jay’s mother had from his umbilical cord. When the results came back, the coroners stated that it was not a match to Jay.

Newspaper clipping Photo by archives

This wasn’t the only weird thing to happen in this case. Remember that video footage of the three boys entering the marina? It has since gone missing. When the private investigator requested to see this video, they were told it doesn’t exist. But clearly, it did exist at one point, the families all remember seeing it. They watched it and were able to identify three of the boys in the video. Now that footage has simply disappeared.

There are just so many unanswered questions in this case. The video that captured the boys at the marina the morning they disappeared, did not provide many answers.

Where is the boat? Why haven’t the bodies, or at least one of them, surfaced? This is still an unsolved mystery. How do six boys go missing without a trace?

