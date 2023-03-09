The Story of the Lost Boys of Pickering; Vanished Without a Trace

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3Asu_0lD8rIu700
The Story of the Lost Boys of PickeringPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

We often hear of people going missing, one or two here and there, but this is the story of six young men who vanished one night without a trace. They have yet to be found and their families have been met with every road black imaginable in the search for answers.

This story is a bit complex as it involves the disappearance of six young men and various law enforcement agencies. It has been 28 years since six teenagers disappeared on Lake Ontario near Pickering, Ontario. They’ve been dubbed the lost boys, because they seem to have just vanished in thin air, without a trace, and appears that even after all of this time has passed, we are no closer to finding out what happened to them.

Jay Boyle, Michael Cummins, Daniel Higgins, Chad Smith, Robbie Rumboldt and Jamie Lefebvre, were last seen walking together towards the East Shore Marina in Pickering, Ontario on March 17, 1995. They were all young men, between the ages of 17 and 18 years old at the time. It was March break so the group was out doing what a lot of other teenage boys do — they were drinking, smoking, partying — and decided to head towards the marina for a little more adventure. The boys told one friend they were going to “goof around” on a boat.

Video surveillance caught three of them — Michael, Jamie and Robbie, breaking into a marina on Frenchman’s Bay at about 1:48 am. In another video, they are seen taking beer from one of the boats that were docked there. This was the last time the group was seen, on videotape or otherwise.

The next morning, the boys did not return home, they hadn’t made contact with friends or families, and a few of their girlfriends who were worried sick, contacted the police to report them missing. At first, the police didn’t really take the missing reports seriously. These were six young men, who were last seen partying together and having a great time. They figured, they had likely stayed the night somewhere, got into some shenanigans, and maybe were continuing the fun elsewhere. But two days later, when the young men were still missing, police decided it was time to look into the disappearance seriously.

“At first I wasn’t too worried because Jay had a tendency — not that he’d take off — but he had friends in Toronto too. He would go to Toronto, but he always kept in touch,” said Jay’s sister Amanda. | Source: StCatharinesStandard

By 2 p.m. Saturday , 36 hours after the boys were last seen ,  a massive search was underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abCKb_0lD8rIu700
Surveillance footage from that nightPhoto byFacebook

Police went down to the marina to look around and chat with the people who had their boats stored there. It was stated that between 2:30 and 3 a.m., of the day in question, some marina residents heard a motorboat out on the lake. The next morning, two boats were reported stolen from two marinas, including a four-metre imitation Boston Whaler motorboat and a three-wheeled paddle boat. Actually, the paddle boat literally looks like a giant tricycle that floats in the water. This led the police to believe that the boats may have capsized and the boys were likely without lifejackets. Even if they were able to swim, it’s March in Canada so the water was so cold that they would have been paralyzed by hypothermia within minutes.

Durham police were joined by the Toronto police marine unit, the Coast Guard, Hercules C-130 aircraft and a helicopter from the air-sea rescue unit at Canadian Forces Base Trenton. Thousands of volunteers from across southern Ontario then joined the hunt. But there was literally no sighting of the boys or the missing boats.

There was actually nothing at all found — including no pieces of clothing. You would think that if the boys had taken the boats and gone on a joy ride, even if they could have capsized the boats, which looks incredibly difficult to do — there would be some sign of them. Bodies do sink initially, but once decomposition begins to happen, they float. Unless they were trapped by some brush, but it was all searched. If the boats had gone capsized, at this time you’d think it would still be partially visible and not fully submerged, or you would be able to post it under the water. The only item found on the lake was a gas can that is believed to have belonged to the 4-metre Boston Whaler.

The lake was fairly calm that evening. It’s kind of strange that six boys, who were used to boating and used to the water, would have capsized and gone into the water. They would have all had to have gone in the water about the same time for all six to have drowned as the police thought.

Although the boats and bodies of the boys were never recovered, police still believe this to be the main theory as to what could have happened to the boys. Though the two boats were reported missing the following day, there is no confirmation that the boys actually were the ones who took the boats out. There was no video footage of this, and since neither the boys or the boats were ever found, this cannot be confirmed as 100% true.

On April 10th, 1998, three years after the boys went missing, two sets of human remains were pulled out of Niagara river. One of these sets was just bones, but the 2nd set had a bit of clothing still intact. The first police to report on the clothing identified it as being a pair of red Levi denim jeans with a size 32 waist, and 31 inseam. There was also a brown belt, black wallet and white socks.

On the day that Jay Boyle, his mother noted that he was seen wearing a pair of red Levi denim jeans. Jay’s sister also claimed that the belt that was found also looked like Jay’s belt. When Jay Boyle’s family requested that the police investigate these remains that were found because they might actually be Jay’s, the Durham police refused, claiming that the cost would be too high.

Jay’s family offered to pay for the investigation. They truly believed that these remains could be their boys. With the help of a private detective they hired, they put in a request for the documentation. Now it all gets incredibly suspicious here. There were issues back and forth with the police agencies that were working on the case in regards to who actually had the remains, what file number should be used when requesting access to the remains, just a bunch of absolute nonsense and back and forth. The family had to jump through so many hoops to try and get access to the remains. Ultimately, when the investigator did get his hands on the reports in relation to the remains, a ton of it was redacted, including the notes and many names.

When they finally got access to the remains and had them sent over to the coroner, they were told that there wasn’t enough evidence to actually put together a DNA profile and that the pants were actually misidentified. They weren’t red Levi denim jeans at all — they were a light material of pants in orange color. They didn’t allow the investigator to see the pants and the coroner said that the reason it took so long to get the remains was that the police had misplaced the remains for some time.

The family put pressure on the coroner's office to put together a DNA profile and after being incredibly reluctant, they did — which they compared to the DNA that Jay’s mother had from his umbilical cord. When the results came back, the coroners stated that it was not a match to Jay.

Newspaper clippingPhoto byarchives

This wasn’t the only weird thing to happen in this case. Remember that video footage of the three boys entering the marina? It has since gone missing. When the private investigator requested to see this video, they were told it doesn’t exist. But clearly, it did exist at one point, the families all remember seeing it. They watched it and were able to identify three of the boys in the video. Now that footage has simply disappeared.

There are just so many unanswered questions in this case. The video that captured the boys at the marina the morning they disappeared, did not provide many answers.

Where is the boat? Why haven’t the bodies, or at least one of them, surfaced? This is still an unsolved mystery. How do six boys go missing without a trace?

Sources

https://www.stcatharinesstandard.ca/local-pickering/news/2018/04/12/the-mystery-of-the-lost-boys-part-1.html

https://www.facebook.com/lostboys95/

https://www.durhamregion.com/news-story/10590362-still-missing-march-17-marks-27-years-since-six-boys-disappeared-in-pickering/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# missing# unsolved# cold case

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Killer Clown, Sheila Keen, Finally Goes to Trial in Decades-Old Murder Case

Most of us know the story of the other infamous killer, John Wayne Gacy, however, this is the story of the lesser-known killer clown, Sheila Keen. Sheila would kill a woman by the name of Marlene Warren while wearing a clown costume and holding balloons. It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of, but the worst part is — this villain wouldn’t be brought to justice for 30 years.

Read full story

The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the Mattress

The Real-Life Urban Legend Story of the Body Under the MattressPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. This is the story of one of the creepiest urban legends around. The basis of the story is this: a man and woman on their honeymoon go back to their hotel room to get down and dirty when they begin to smell something incredibly foul. The stench was coming from right below them, under the bed. What they would find when they lifted the covers would be beyond anything they could have imagined. While this is simply an urban legend, the truth may even be far more sinister.

Read full story
Odessa, FL

Woman Goes Missing After Bizarre Phone Call; Only Severed Finger is Found

This is a 23-year-old unsolved disappearance story and has no shortage of crazy findings along the way. Diane Augat disappeared on April 10, 1998, never to be seen again. However, what is even more bizarre than her disappearance would be the evidence collected relating to what happened to her. Yet, even with a ton of things found and collected, there haven’t been any leads on suspects to this day.

Read full story

The Story of the Doomsday Cult that Drank the Kool-Aid

This is the story of the Heaven’s Gate cult, which operated on America’s West Coast for around 22 years until the members took part in the largest mass suicide in American history. The infamous alien-obsessed spiritual group would somehow lead 39 members to commit mass suicide, with one aspect of the event leading to an interesting fashion trend.

Read full story

She Fell in Love With a Killer and Became His Next Victim

Aspiring writer and journalist Louise Ellis would fall in love with an unlikely person in an unlikely place and situation. While writing a novel about a convicted murderer and gathering information for her research, she spent a lot of time with this particular inmate. But she didn’t see a hardened criminal in front of her, she felt like there was much more to this man — she helped to get him an early release and she fell in love along the way. Unfortunately, following her heart would be the very thing that would get her killed — when her lover turned on her and she became another one of his victims.

Read full story

She Captured Her Killer’s Voice on Audio — The Unsolved Murder of Amber Tuccaro

Amber Alyssa Tuccaro was a 20-year-old from Mikisew Cree First Nation who went missing on the evening of August 18th, 2010. Her remains wouldn’t be discovered until two years later and many blame law enforcement. Incredibly, even though there is audio that Amber was able to record in the presence of her killer, her killer has never been caught.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Was This a Freak Car Accident or Murder? The Case of Todd Kendhammer

Do you remember that infamous scene from the movie Final Destination with the logs in the back of the truck that become loose, fall off the truck bed, and kill the person in the car driving behind it? It’s horrific — the stuff that nightmares are made of. The story of Todd Kendhammer begins with a total freak accident that is far too similar. At first, it appeared to be a total fluke, however, when investigators took a closer look, not everything was as it looked.

Read full story

Accidental Fire or Murder? The Story of Cameron Todd Willingham

The date is December 23, 1991, and 23-year-old Cameron Todd Willingham has fallen asleep while caring for his three young daughters, two-year-old Amber Louise Kuykendall and one-year-old twins Karmen Diane Willingham and Kameron Marie Willingham. He’s exhausted and to keep them safe, he has put them in their room, each in their own crib while he takes a nap. Cameron’s wife, Stacy, is out shopping for Christmas presents at a thrift shop.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Her Ghost Haunted Her Killer to a Confession: The Story of Carrie Ann Jopek

More than three decades after 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek went missing after a house party, her killer would come forward to confess , saying that Carrie’s ghost had been haunting him ever since that fateful day. Her disappearance and death went unsolved for 30 years until the perpetrator said he just could not handle being haunted by her spirit any longer. What’s crazy, is that this case would likely have never been solved if he did not come forward and admitted to what had happened.

Read full story

A Tragic Tinder Date and a Controversial Fall: The Story of Warriena Wright

26-year-old Warriena Wright decided to meet up with a Tinder date while she was staying on the Gold Coast in Australia for a wedding. Warriena’s date would turn out to be 28-year-old Gable Tostee, and by the end of the evening, one of them would stand accused of causing the other to fall off a 14-floor apartment balcony. The events that unfolded in the early hours of August 8th, 2014, almost sound too insane to be true, however, the audio of the entire thing was captured on a cell phone recording. This is a story where the elements that make up the law don’t necessarily match up with how we expect an innocent person to act. The outcome of the trial has been highly debated and is controversial.

Read full story

He Disappeared From a Popular Ski Resort Town: The Story of Ryan Shtuka

This is the story of the unsolved disappearance of 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka, who vanished on his way home from a party located in a small resort town known as Sun Peaks, in British Columbia Canada. It has been five years since Ryan seemingly disappeared  and we still don’t know what happened to Ryan.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, PA

A Missing Woman Showed up 14 Years Later as the Suspect of A Murder Case: Kimberly Kessler

This is the very bizarre story of two very different women, Kimberly Kessler and Jolene Cummings, whose lives would come crashing into one another. A disappearance and a murder would lead detectives to the startling truth of who Kimberly Kessler was and the life that she may have been secretly leading.

Read full story
Saginaw, TX

Opal Jennings: The Unsolved Abduction and Murder of a Texas Darling

Opal Jo Dace Jennings was born on November 24, 1992, and she was just six years old at the time of her murder. If you look at the photos of her, you’ll just melt - she has the sweetest little face. Opal had dark brown hair, bright blue eyes and these little chubby cheeks with freckles. The idea of someone being able to harm her in any way is just incomprehensible.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Taken From Her Crib: The Disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. A 10-month-old baby disappeared from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Baby Lisa Irwin was reportedly snatched from her home overnight while asleep in her crib. Despite the hard work of the police, a cash reward for information, and the hiring of a private investigator — it’s been over 10 years since she was taken and she has still never been found.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenville, AL

Conspiracies, a Pig Farm and Other Theories: The Disappearance of Sherry Marler

Sherry Marler disappeared in 1984 and 39 years later, we are no closer to finding out what happened to her, however, there is an abundance of theories, including one involving a pig farm.

Read full story
Clay, NY

The Story of the Black Widow and Mommy Dearest: Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor suddenly lost her first husband to a heart attack and her second husband to suicide. Then, as if her life had not been dealt enough tragedy, her eldest daughter Ashley would attempt to take her own life, leaving behind a suicide note filled with shocking confessions. But, Ashley would survive the attempt, and what she would say when she gained consciousness would shock everyone. This is the story of someone who was, in my opinion, pure evil.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

The Boy on the Back of the Milk Carton: The Story of Johnny Gosch

In the U.S., it used to be fairly common for you to see the names and photos of missing people on the back of milk cartons. This practice became obsolete when the Amber alert system was created in 1996, but prior to this, it was a way to alert the public of missing people, particularly missing children.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

She Used to Help Find Missing People…Until She Went Missing: Andrea Knabel

Andrea Knabel is a single mother of two, who worked as a private investigator as a member of Missing in America, a volunteer organization that devoted its time to finding missing adults and children. In a cruel twist of fate, Andrea herself would become a missing person. It has been two years since she seemingly vanished without a trace — are we any closer to finding the truth of it all?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy