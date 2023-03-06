She Fell in Love With a Killer and Became His Next Victim

Louise Ellis

Aspiring writer and journalist Louise Ellis would fall in love with an unlikely person in an unlikely place and situation. While writing a novel about a convicted murderer and gathering information for her research, she spent a lot of time with this particular inmate. But she didn’t see a hardened criminal in front of her, she felt like there was much more to this man — she helped to get him an early release and she fell in love along the way. Unfortunately, following her heart would be the very thing that would get her killed — when her lover turned on her and she became another one of his victims.

Louise Ellis was known to be a very special person to everyone who loved her. Born on June 23rd, 1948 to a middle-class family in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, as a little girl, she loved to dance — so much so, that her family noted she would wear out the carpet she danced on. She was the middle child of three and was honestly truly born to be a writer. Louise had a way with words, particularly when interacting with children and younger people — she was able to communicate with them in a way that made them feel heard and seen. So it was a natural move for her to write and illustrate a children’s book, which was called “The Alphavegetabet”, which would go on to win several awards. But this was just one of her many talents.

She was an avid organic gardener who also loved to cook the most delicious vegetarian meals made from produce right out of her garden. She was also fluent in Tai Chi — and it really felt like Louise could accomplish just about anything she put her mind to, including writing for the very prestigious Canadian Geographic magazine.

Louise Ellis

But her real passion — was in fairness and justice for all. She would fight passionately for the things that she believed in — to the point where it would sometimes get her into hot water with friends, family, and even her bosses. But whatever she was fighting for always came from the goodness of her heart. This is why she jumped at the opportunity to cover a story on the wrongful conviction of David Milgaard while she was working as a freelance journalist in Ottawa.

The David Milgaard Trial

The David Milgaard case was a very high-profile Canadian murder investigation.

In 1969, David Milgaard was a 16-year-old boy who had embarked on a road trip with two of his friends to drive across Canada. While the three teen boys were visiting a friend, named Albert, in Saskatoon, there happened to be a 20-year-old nursing student named Gail Miller who was found deceased on a snowbank in the area close to the home they were staying at. She had been assaulted and stabbed to death — so as you can imagine, the murder received a lot of media attention.

The police very quickly honed in on David and his friends as possible suspects and it appeared that they wanted to get the case solved quickly — so they were really putting the pressure on these boys. They maintained they had nothing to do with it, however, the friend whose house they were staying at —Albert guy, went to the police to say that David had been acting suspiciously on the morning of Gail’s murder. He also claimed to remember seeing blood on David’s clothes. With this information in hand, police arrested David for the murder of Gail Miller.

The two friends who had travelled with David and had actually been with him at the time of the murder turned on him and gave false statements regarding David’s guilt after they were threatened with being thrown in jail if they didn’t cooperate. We’re talking about teenage boys, who are being interrogated with regard to murder — it’s easy enough to think that innocent people don’t falsely confess, but we see it happen all of the time.

David Milgaard was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison when he was just 17 years old. While in prison, he said he was beaten and assaulted and later attempted to take his own life. He tried to appeal his sentence several times, claiming he was innocent, but he was always denied an appeal. He was basically convicted only with his friend's statements . There was no physical evidence to actually connect him to the murder. And in fact, in 1997 when DNA technology caught up and they were able to test semen samples on the victim’s clothing, it came back as not a match to David Milgaard, but rather a match to a man named Larry Earl Fisher, who had been renting the basement apartment at the home of David’s friend. At that point, David Milgaard had spent 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

With all that said, David’s story would have been absolutely compelling to Louise   and as a journalist, it was a huge story to tell. In 1993, David was still going through the process of trying to have his charges overturned.  The DNA evidence had not been tested yet, so everything was still very much in the preliminary stages with many court hearings. It was at one of these hearings that Louise heard a man named Brett Morgan testify against Larry Fish, the true killer of Gail Miller. Brett had been cellmates with Larry and he claimed that Larry had confessed to him that he killed Gail.

David Milgaard

Whatever Brett said during his testimony really affected Louise on an emotional level. After the hearing, she met him aside and told him that she was touched by his courage and bravery in testifying against his former cellmate. It’s unclear to me if Louise knew Brett’s history at that time, but I’d like to think not — because Brett was an incredibly violent man, and  he likely only testified against his cellmate because there was something in it for him.

Either way — there seemed to be a connection, a spark — if you will — between Louise and Brett. But Brett was still incarcerated at the time, so the two exchanged addresses and began writing letters back and forth while he remained behind bars. I have to wonder if Louise maybe had a feeling in the pit of her stomach, wondering if maybe she was making a mistake by communicating with this man. If there were alarm bells, warning bells going off in her head, that she ignored. Or if perhaps she was completely blinded by love. We’ll never know.

Who is Brett Morgan?

Maybe it was his eyes or his smile that made Louise believe there was kindness him in. But Brett Morgan was a monster. As a little boy growing up in Edmonton, Alberta, he was described as a bad kid. He started getting into criminal trouble very early on in life when he stole money, vandalized his neighbor’s home, and even threatened his mother with a knife against her throat.

Things only got worse as he grew older and bigger. He clearly had something against women. He didn’t like them showing any sort of resistance or independence.

His first wife was a woman named Sandra, who married Brett when she was only 16 years old. She was very pregnant with his child and felt like getting married was her only option. Brett was 15 years old at the time, though he lied to her and told her that he was 18.

Almost immediately after they were married, Sandra alleges that Brett began to get very violent with her. She described several instances where she really thought he was going to kill her, including an incident where he tried suffocating her with a pillow and another incident where he caused her to have a miscarriage after he repeatedly punched her while she was pregnant.

She made plans to try to leave him  but he caught her red-handed, overhearing a conversation she was having with her grandmother. He became enraged. He punched her, dragged her by her hair, and pointed a shotgun at her. In order to save her life, as well as their young son’s life, she promised to stay so that he would calm down. The next day, she escaped with their son with nothing but their lives and the clothes on their backs.

Brett remarried. This time to a woman named Christine. Christine would say that she didn't really want to marry him but he coerced her into the whole thing so that he could claim his aunt’s inheritance money. Again, as soon as they were married — Brett became violent. While driving in their car, Christine told him that she was leaving him and he immediately became enraged. He pulled the car over and started choking her, yelling out things like “If I can’t have you, no one will” and “Nobody leaves Brett Morgan”. By some miracle, there was a road blocked off up ahead by RCMP because there had been an accident and Christine was able to escape the vehicle and get to the police.

Brett Morgan

It’s unclear if Louise knew the extent of his violent past marriages. These stories would only come out later when it was much too late to save Louise.

At the time Brett and Louise had their encounter, he was serving a 10-year sentence for strangling 21-year-old Gwen Telford in her hotel room. She was a sex worker who had the unfortunate experience of meeting Brett Morgan. For her death, he was charged with manslaughter. It was a pretty open-and-shut case, but somehow he was able to convince Louise that he was reformed. She believed him and she fought for him. While many of her colleagues were fighting for David Milgaard to be let out of prison, because he was honestly truly innocent, Louise fought for Brett, because she was in love and she believed his lies.

And after serving only 8 years of his 10-year prison sentence, Brett Morgan was given an early release and he moves into Louise’s Ottawa South home. This was their chance to start fresh together and Louise was more than willing to help him begin a new life. She assisted him in starting up his own business, she gave him a roof over his head, and she supported just about whatever he wanted to do. And they quietly carried on. On the outside looking in, everything appeared to be going well. Louise was quiet about her relationship, but she was a pretty private person. No one had any clue what was happening behind closed doors.

Later, it would be discovered that Louise kept a diary where she wrote about some of the things she was experiencing. It wasn’t long after Brett got out of prison that the couple started having violent altercations. Brett would punch holes in the walls of her home if he became angry. At one point they got into a fight and he poured a beer over her head. The spunky, happy, dynamic Louise that everyone had known and loved was stressed out, and miserable.

She noticed that money began to go missing from her bank account — including a forged check for $7.000 out of her personal line of credit, and another forged check for $5400 the following month. According to some of her closest friends, Louise needed space to breathe and she had confided in them that she wanted out of the relationship.

Unfortunately, she would never get the chance. On April 22nd, 1995, Louise vanished without a trace. According to Brett, the evening before, the couple had been watching a movie together when Louise’s ex-boyfriend called. They talked on the phone for about an hour and he invited her to go to his daughter’s birthday party the following day. So the next day, Louise left early to go to Wakefield, Quebec where the party would be happening. He wasn’t concerned until the ex-boyfriend called to tell him that Louise never made it to his house.

Two days later, on April 24th, Louise’s vehicle was found abandoned on the side of the road in Chelsea, Quebec. In a strange twist of events, it was actually one of her friends who discovered the abandoned car. It contained her purse and overnight bag locked inside, however, there was no sign of Louise. And there didn’t appear to be any reason for the vehicle to just be abandoned like that. There wasn’t a flat tire or any sort of mechanical failure, and the car still had gas on it.

Almost immediately, Brett becomes the worried husband. He’s seen pleading for her safe return on all of the most popular news outlets.

He took a really active role in trying to search for her, putting together his own crew of volunteer search parties. Still — the police were very much aware of his criminal and violent past, so he remained a person of interest. Especially when a month into the investigation, he requested access to her estate. Police were also keeping a close eye on Louise’s ex-boyfriend, the one she was supposedly on her way to visit. But they didn’t really have any solid leads or evidence to follow.

While the search for Louise entered the 2nd month and Brett continued to play the role of concerned husband, this story caught the eye of a woman named Marie Parent, a mother of four who was working as an investigator at the time. She was immediately suspicious of Brett’s story, particularly because of his past and the way he seemed to be overdramatizing in the media. She knew she wanted to help — so she called him up and offered her services, stating she wanted to help him find Louise. Of course, what she really wanted to do was go gain his trust and hopefully get some more information from him. But Brett was happy and willing to continue to play the worried husband — so he gratefully accepted her help.

When she visited Louise’s home to interview Brett, one of the first things that she notices is that there were no female toiletries in the bathroom. Much of Louise’s jewelry and clothing was gone. Brett had sold a lot of her belongings. Which of course, didn’t sit right with her. His overall demeanour and the strange things he was saying prompted her to go to the police where she offered to kind of go undercover for them. She would wear a wire during her chats with Brett to try to pull any information she could come from.

This part of the story is really incredible. Marie had to maintain her composure while Brett said some really disturbing things to her. At one point he mentioned that carrying a dead body was like shifting a sack of potatoes. It was very clear to her that Brett was a dangerous man and she was putting her life in danger every minute she was with him. But she pressed on, even though it was far from easy.

Marie would later speak of one incident where Brett came onto her sexually. She said,

“At one point, he kissed me. I wanted to throw up, but I didn’t push him away because that would have made him suspicious. We kissed four or five times. The police were angry, telling me I was getting too close. They threatened to pull me out. But it was all part of my master plan.”  | Source: Cinemaholic

Sometimes they would go out together and search for Louise. During one of these searches, Brett took Marie to a secluded wooded area in Quebec. Suddenly he took out a bandana and slipped it around her neck and Marie immediately thought he was going to kill her. She knew from reading his file that he had served time in prison for strangling a person and she truly thought this was the moment he was going to strangle her to death. But, he told her that it was present to keep her cool.

I can’t imagine the pure panic she must have felt at that moment. Here she is in a secluded area with a man who has been convicted of strangling a woman to death and he has a missing wife. At that moment she likely thought of her children at home and wondered what they would do without her. Thankfully, she would live to see another day.

And her hard work, determination, and commitment would pay off. A few days later, Brett would take Marie to that same secluded area again and this time, they would stumble upon Louise’s body. It was almost as if Brett had led her right to it, however, it was Marie who spotted the body first and pointed it out.

Brett acted shocked, horrified. The grieving husband act was back. He cried, wailed even — putting on a show, while Marie attempted to keep her composure and comfort him.

Lousie had been there for months and by this point, she was badly decomposing. Her body had been dumped in this wooded area, which is located in close proximity to Louise’s ex-boyfriend's home. Police believed the plan all along was for Brett to pin this on the ex-boyfriend. That’s why he had created this whole story  of Louise leaving for the ex’s house and never coming back. He ditched her vehicle on a road that was en route and then dumped her body in a wooded area near the home.

However, when police were taking too long to find the body, Brett needed to move things forward by showing Marie where the body was. Either way, his plan didn’t work. With all Marie’s recorded interviews, with Brett’s phone records and now even leading them to the body — they had all the evidence that they needed to charge Brett Morgan with first-degree murder. They theorized that Louise was getting ready to leave Brett, with him stealing money from her being the absolute last straw. Brett didn’t like when women tried to leave him, but even worse — he was at risk of going back to prison if Louise decided to turn him in to the police.

Louise and Brett

So he suffocated her while she was in the bathroom, wrapped her body up in the shower curtain, and dumped her body. In 1997, Morgan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He could have been eligible for parole after 25 years but died about two months into his sentence due to hepatitis C.

Police offered Marie Parent $4,600 for her great work on the case. This woman was able to crack the case in just six weeks while the police couldn’t. Marie kind of took this offer as an insult, but I think the greatest reward for her was being able to find Louise’s body so that her family could lay her to rest, and give police the evidence they needed to arrest her killer.

As women, we often see far too much of the good in people   even to our own detriment. I don’t know why we think we can fix evil people, I guess it’s just a part of our nature. Unfortunately for Louise, her openness and kind heart would lead to her downfall.

