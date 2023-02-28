Her Ghost Haunted Her Killer to a Confession: The Story of Carrie Ann Jopek Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

More than three decades after 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek went missing after a house party, her killer would come forward to confess , saying that Carrie’s ghost had been haunting him ever since that fateful day. Her disappearance and death went unsolved for 30 years until the perpetrator said he just could not handle being haunted by her spirit any longer. What’s crazy, is that this case would likely have never been solved if he did not come forward and admitted to what had happened.

Who Was Carrie Ann Jopek?

Carrie Ann Jopek was born on August 17, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She lived with her mom Carolyn, stepfather Fred and little sister Maggie in a very friendly family-oriented neighborhood, with homes lined up right beside each other. It was one of those communities where the kids played outside with the other neighborhood kids until the street lights would come on.

Her mother described her as beautiful, artistic, and a great student in school. She also said that she was basically a good girl but if you told her to do something, she would usually do the opposite. She was a bit of a rebel who didn’t like being told what to do — but she was a good girl at heart, which is what really matters. Despite the fact that Carrie was quite hard-headed, she was really close with her mother, although it did sometimes cause issues with her stepfather, who was the disciplinarian of the home.

On March 16th, 1982, Carrie was 13 years old and attended Kosciusko Middle School as a 7th grader. That day her defiance got her into a bit of trouble at school and she was suspended. She was sent home at approximately 1:30 pm to spend the rest of the afternoon at her house, which was only a short walk down the road. Her mother Carolyn would later say that it’s quite possible Carrie got herself suspended on purpose that day because she had bigger plans. Those plans included a party at her best friend Robin Mandt’s house. Robin lived across the street from Carrie, so instead of bothering to go home — Carrie went directly to Robin’s for the party. She would never return home to her mother and stepfather’s house again.

Her parents weren’t immediately concerned, but her mother started to worry when the day turned to night and Carrie still had not returned home. She walked across the street to Robin’s to see if maybe she was there. There were several other kids at Robin’s house, but they all told Carolyn that they had not seen Carrie. She called her other friends and none of them knew where she was. It wouldn’t be until much later that Carolyn would discover that Carrie had gone to a party at Robin’s house.

At around 11 pm that evening, the neighborhood gets together to walk the streets and look for her, thinking that she must be at a friend’s house but they had no luck. The following day, Carolyn reports her daughter missing to the police — but as we often hear, they didn’t really think too much of it or take it seriously, because Carrie was a young, defiant teenager. They assumed she had likely run away or was staying with a friend . Maybe she was afraid of the repercussions she would be facing at home after being suspended from school.

But they did check with Carrie’s biological father who lived nearby. Even though he was no longer with Carolyn, he still kept in close contact with Carrie. However, he had been at work that whole day and said he hadn’t seen or he heard from Carrie. They interviewed friends, family, neighbors and no one had information to offer. Thankfully the media picked up the story and Carrie’s photo would be on the front page of the local newspapers, along with hundreds of missing person posters put up around the city.

What Happened to Carrie?

Her family was firm that something must have happened to her. Yes, Carrie was known to be a bit rebellious but she would not be gone for such an extended length of time without letting her mother know. And with all of this media attention came a ton of tips. People all across the city reported seeing Carrie at different times in different locations. While it gave the family hope that Carrie was still alive and still out there somewhere, the police were not able to substantiate any of these sightings.

Milwaukee at the time was considered to be a very safe place, so police didn’t think that they were looking for a possible abductor or killer. They did however take a close look at her family — in particular, her step-father Fred. Remember the two did not always get along. They would fight a lot because Carrie was defiant. Fred had only been in her life for the last four years, so she didn’t think she had to listen to him like she would a father. And Fred would get frustrated over the fact that Carrie did not abide by his rules or respect him.

One thing that really caught their eye was the fresh concrete patio that he had just laid in their yard. They believed that maybe he was trying to hide something — a body perhaps. Fred denied doing anything to hurt Carrie, but investigators decide to use ground-penetrating equipment on the patio to see if they could find any disturbances. I’ve heard of police using these tools in more recent cases, but wow I had no idea that this kind of technology excised in the 80s. Either way, with Fred denying the accusations and the investigators finding absolutely nothing suspicious under that concrete patio, he was pretty much ruled out as a suspect.

Another person in Carrie Ann’s life that they took a closer look at was Johnny Mandt, who was the older brother of Robin Mandt. Carrie spent a lot of time at Robin’s house — the two were best friends and they literally lived right across the street from one another. Johnny Mandt, who was 17 years old at the time, still lived at home and Carrie had mentioned to her mother recently that Johnny was starting to show interest in her and was maybe trying to get with her.

Johnny was known to be a bit of a troublemaker himself, he had been in trouble with the law for petty crime and reportedly he was the guy the younger girls went to if they were looking for drugs and alcohol. But the police interviewed Johnny, and he maintained he hadn’t seen Carrie at all. He said on the day that she disappeared, he was home all day by himself. Police didn’t have anything to connect him to her disappearance so they couldn’t really dig any further.

A year and a half would go by with no answers as to what happened to Carrie Ann. And then, in September of 1983, there would be a grisly discovery. Across the road from Carrie’s family home, there were renovations happening at the Mandt house. One of the bigger projects involved renovating the deck at the back of the house. A contractor was called in to do the work and he tore down the old deck and began to level the ground in order to build the new deck. As soon as he started digging into the ground, he smelled something absolutely foul. It was a badly decomposing body, curled up in a fetal position. Robin’s older brother Johnny was there when the body was found and he began crying, visibly shaken — and he also threw up. Many thought this could be a sign of guilt.

News spread fast through the neighborhood of the news of this discovery — and everyone, including Carrie Ann’s mother, ran across the road to the back of the yard where the skeletal remains were found. Police arrived and cordoned off the scene so that they could retrieve the body and preserve evidence. Carolyn knew right away in her gut that this was her daughter. Four days later, this would be confirmed through dental records. She was found buried in the clothing she was last seen in and according to the autopsy she had died as a result of bleeding inside her skull from head and neck injuries.

The Mandt house Photo by 2015 Photo by DailyMail

As you can imagine, the heat went right back on Johnny Mandt since Carrie’s body had been found under the porch of the house he lived in. Police brought him in for questioning again. But without evidence to connect him to the murder — the police have to let him go. Still, the neighborhood begins talking . This is a small community and many wonder how Carrie’s body could have been buried under the Mandt house for so long without anyone knowing. This is when people begin to talk about the party that had happened at the home the night that Carrie Ann went missing, speculating that maybe Johnny had killed her at this party.

This was the first time police had heard anything about a party but it opened them up to a new theory and new suspects to speak to. Johnny is adamant that there was no party at his house, and they could not find anyone to say that yes there was a party and yes they were there. So they were stuck again on this party theory.

But then came a break. A new lead to look at. Someone in the neighborhood reported to police that they had seen a young man at the Mandt house a few days after Carrie’s body was found. He was seen standing beside the hole in the ground where the body was and appeared to be crying and raising his hands up, which seemed suspicious to the witness. The young man would be identified as Jose Ferreira, a 17-year-old boy who lived just a few houses down from the Mandt house. Police brought him in for questioning and he claimed to have known Carrie. He said he just wanted to pay his respects but that he knew nothing of how she died.

Again there was nothing to connect him to Carrie and he denied knowing of any kind of party that had taken place.

Police didn’t really have any solid leads or any evidence to point them to a suspect. And so time carried on and the case went cold. Surprisingly, Carrie-Ann’s mother Carolyn decided to stay in their home and while Carrie-Ann’s friends would stop by to visit every once in a while, they would grow up and move away and start lives of their own.

One friend did however keep in touch with the family and would visit often. Jose Ferreira. He would stop by and chat with Carrie Ann’s parents in their kitchen, trying to comfort them, and apparently, they became very close with them. He would come to family functions and parties, and Carolyn felt like it was a nice connection to have — someone who knew and cared for Carrie too. Yet the case would go cold for 33 years.

And then, in the early morning hours of October 11, 2015, a call would come into the Milwaukee news station WISN 12. A man was on the line saying that he wanted to confess to a murder. While he didn’t want to reveal his identity, he said that he wanted to confess to killing Carrie Ann Jopek and how he did it. The reporter let him speak, writing down all of the details and when he hung up — he knew he had to bring the information to the police. The man who had called the news station was none other than Jose Ferreira, and this was the third time this day he had given his confession.

First , Jose had called his wife, who was in the process of divorcing him, and told her he had met Carrie Ann Jopek at a party, and he had killed her. She immediately went to the West Milwaukee Police station and told them about Jose’s confession. Then, Jose called a crisis hotline counsellor, and told her the story of how he had killed Carrie Ann and then buried her under the porch of Mandt’s home. On this call he also told the counsellor that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to “go out in a blaze of glory or in silence,” but he did want it to be on the news, so that’s when he called the news station.

Two days later, Jose Ferreira turned himself in to the police. Once in police custody, he laid out exactly what had happened — according to him of course.

Jose Ferreira Photo by Milwaukee County Sheriff

According to Jose, he met Carrie-Ann for the first time at the Mandt house party. Of course, there were no parents at the home at the time — they were all at work. Jose was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs. He saw Carrie and liked her. They began chatting and he offered her a joint. Then he asked Carrie if she wanted to go down to the basement with him, and at first, she agreed. The basement was kind of known as the makeout area. But once they started walking down the stairs, Carrie Ann changed her mind. She didn’t want to go, and she said to him, “I don’t know if this is a good idea,” to which he replied, “You are going downstairs.”

This is when he pushed her and forced her down the stairs where she fell. He said he walked down the stairs, stood over Carrie, and pulled her fully onto the floor so she was lying flat on her back. According to Jose, he thought she was “knocked out,” and saw this as “an opportunity.”

He told Carrie, ‘You are such a beautiful girl’ and proceeded to take advantage of the situation, not realizing that she had broken her neck and had other internal injuries from being pushed down the stairs. She was dead.

According to Jose, he panicked. At first, he thought maybe he would just run and act as if nothing had happened but there were other people at the party who had seen him with Carrie. So he dragged her body through the basement to an exterior cellar door outside and buried her in a shallow grave under the porch of the Mandt house. Because Carrie had long hair, he could still see some of her hair sticking out of the ground and so he would go back later to try to cover her with more dirt. He also claimed he did this alone — no one else helped him.

And in fact, Jose’s lawyers tried to set up a different scenario to keep his client out of jail even though he had confessed. They posed the theory that it was actually Johnny Mandt who had killed Carrie-Ann, remember Johnny was Robin’s older brother and Robin was Carrie’s best friend. This whole party scenario happened at their house and neither of them had said a peep about the party. A boy that Robin was dating at the time of Carrie Ann’s death actually came forward and claimed Robin told him her brother Johnny was responsible for the murder. However, Robin denied she ever said this, suggesting that he made the story up to try to get less time for an unrelated crime he had committed. This theory wouldn’t be pursued any further.

Because so much time had gone past, police were worried that they wouldn’t be able to get a murder conviction. They made a deal with Jose that would see a quick trial and seven years of prison time. He accepted and plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

In court, he apologized directly to Carrie Ann’s family, saying,

“I can’t take back how it happened… Sorry, from the deepest pain in my heart, sorry.” Source: ChicagoTribune

Carrie Ann’s mother was horrified to learn that it was Jose who had killed her daughter because he had really inserted himself into their lives over the last 30 years. She had a private conversation with him to find out more about what happened, and according to her, Jose said that it was Carrie-Ann herself that forced him to confess. He said that her ghost had been haunting him and he could not escape her. And so she credited Carie Ann herself for solving the case, not the police.

Many people were outraged that Jose would only get seven years, but Carrie’s family was satisfied with the sentence. They were happy that the killer had finally been identified and was receiving some punishment for it , which to them, meant closure. They also knew there was a risk of him walking free after all of this time, so at least with the plea bargain, they knew he would have to serve those seven years.

Sources:

https://fox11online.com/news/crime/milwaukee-man-receives-7-year-sentence-for-girls-1982-death

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4324872/Milwaukee-man-receives-7-year-sentence-girls-1982-death.html

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jose-ferreira-carrie-ann-jopek_n_58810ad7e4b096b4a2306517

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/17/man-charged-1982-killing-13-year-old-milwaukee-girl-gets-7-years-after-plea-deal/99299064/