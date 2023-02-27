A Tragic Tinder Date and a Controversial Fall: The Story of Warriena Wright

Warriena WrightPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

26-year-old Warriena Wright decided to meet up with a Tinder date while she was staying on the Gold Coast in Australia for a wedding. Warriena’s date would turn out to be 28-year-old Gable Tostee, and by the end of the evening, one of them would stand accused of causing the other to fall off a 14-floor apartment balcony. The events that unfolded in the early hours of August 8th, 2014, almost sound too insane to be true, however, the audio of the entire thing was captured on a cell phone recording. This is a story where the elements that make up the law don’t necessarily match up with how we expect an innocent person to act. The outcome of the trial has been highly debated and is controversial.

This is the story of the tragic death of Warriena Wright, who fell 14 floors to her death after a tumultuous and violent tinder date.

Who Was Warriena Wright?

Warriena Tagpuno Wright was born in the Phillippines and moved to New Zealand with her mother Merzabeth when she was only around a year old. While living in New Zealand, her mother would have another daughter, Marreza, and the sisters were very close, both growing up as kids and when they were older. They were more like best friends, inseparable from the start.

Warriena was described by those who knew and loved her as a beautiful, intelligent and caring person, who was also a total practical joker. She was very mature and responsible, always making sure that her little sister was well taken care of. She was someone you could always rely on. Even as the sisters grew older, they still remained very close and stayed in constant communication every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UiED_0l1OVKfT00
Warriena in an undated photoPhoto byFamily

In the summer of 2014, Warriena was invited to a friend's wedding that would be taking place on the Gold Coast of Australia. She was really excited about the trip and decided to capitalize on the opportunity to vacation while she was there. She took an additional week off from her work at Kiwibank so that she could stay after the wedding and enjoy some downtime. She left for Australia on July 29, 2014, and she would never return home alive.

A few days after arriving, Warriena decided to check out the Tinder dating app on her phone to see what kind of single guys were living in the area. On the app, she came across the profile of a 28-year-old man named Gable Tostee. The pair would match up, spending the next week messaging each other back and forth, sending photos and explicit text messages.

Warriena was really excited about chatting with Gable, she even told her sister about their exchanges, saying that she thought he looked like Sam Winchester from Supernatural. They would text back and forth between the wedding events and decided they would eventually like to meet up in person once she had more free time.

Who is Gable Tostee?

Gable was a 28 years old local young man that loved fast cars, bodybuilding and meeting women. Some may describe him as being a bit of a playboy. At that time, he said he used to go out a lot, drink a lot and apparently get around a lot.

When the wedding was over on August 6th, Warriena rented a hotel room in Surfer’s Paradise, which is a seaside resort city on the Gold Coast. It’s filled with cafes, nightclubs, shops and high buildings that line the beautiful white sandy beach. As you can imagine, it’s a popular spot for tourists, particularly young people who want to enjoy some sand, sun, and surfing - along with the nightlife.

While she was there, Warrien met up with a childhood friend who would later say that they spent a few days together doing typical things like relaxing on the beach, cruising around and taking selfies. This friend would be grateful for the time she had with Warriena because at that point no one had any idea that she was just days away from dying.

The following day, on August 7th, Warriena and Gable made plans to meet up in person. They would be captured on video surveillance footage meeting outside of a surf shop at around 8:45 pm that night. Moments later they are seen walking into the Surfers Paradise Tavern's beer garden, but they soon exit the tavern, instead opting for a liquor store where they pick up a 6-pack of beer. Then they go back to Gable’s apartment, which is located on the 14th floor of a high-rise building.

The Night of the Fall

Warriena and Gable spend 321 minutes together in his apartment. According to Gable, they drink the alcohol they’ve purchased, they’re having a great time and even start taking selfies together. Warriena is also in constant communication with her little sister throughout the course of the night, with her sending fuzzy photos of her date to her sister. Marreza would say that one message from Warriena said, "Drinking with him, woo.”

Earlier on in the evening, Warriena and Gable appeared to be hitting it off and the drinks continued to flow, heavily. This is when Gable said he decided to use a sound recording device to capture the audio of the entire events from that night. It’s something that Gable would say he did all of the time, he liked to have audio proof of how things play out. In this case, having that audio documented was incredibly important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdyMO_0l1OVKfT00
Selfie of Warriena and Gable taken shortly before her deathPhoto bySupplied by Queensland Supreme Court

According to Gable, they were intimate, which can be heard in the recording. They listen to music, laugh and chat. But soon after this, things became tumultuous. Gable would say that Warriena was already very intoxicated and she continued to drink and became combative.

At around 1:35 am, Warienna is heard getting upset with Gable, accusing him of stealing her phone. Gable would say that they had looked for the cell phone together, but when they couldn’t find it, she thought he had taken it. Gable says he doesn’t have it and Warriena doesn’t believe him. They go back and forth and it’s clear they are both intoxicated.

Gable is heard asking her to calm down, saying he should have never given her so much to drink. Warriena says she wants to go because he is “just a bit violent”. Gable offers to cook them some food so they can sober up a bit and things seem to settle down for a bit before getting really aggressive again. At times, it sounds as if Warriena is having trouble breathing and speaking as if something is restricting her airflow.

Just after 2 am, on the recording, you hear Warrienna throwing something at Gable, which would turn out to be these small decorative rocks that he had on display in his apartment. She was picking them up one by one and throwing them at him. Gable then gets agitated, he tells her that's enough and you can hear in the audio that there is a physical struggle happening. It’s important to note that Gable is a large man, he’s around 6’3 and he works out - Warriena is around 5’3, so he would have had no issue subduing her.

Then he says something that is haunting. Gable threatens, “you’re lucky I haven’t thrown you off the balcony you goddamn psycho b----,” which he would later say was not intended to be a threat, but it was a figure of speech. He would say that it was a horrible, unfortunate choice of words and this is very true.

On the recording, you hear scuffling around - Gable would say that he picks her up and tries to get her out of his apartment. Unfortunately, we only have audio and no video to show what is actually happening. On the recording, you can hear Warienna screaming, “no” - she actually screams it 33 times. Then she screams, “You let me go home! ”, and Gable responds with, “I would but you’ve been a bad girl”.

According to Gable, he picks her up and he puts her out on the balcony, closing the glass door behind him. He would later say that he put her on the balcony instead of outside his apartment out of pure instinct. The balcony was closer and he just wanted to get her away from him. Just 27 seconds after Warriena is locked out on the balcony, she falls to her death. Her scream is caught on the recording.

Gable would say that he didn’t hear it with his own ears. One second he saw Warriena out there on the balcony and then the next, she was gone. Gable assumed that she had gone over and died, though he decided not to check.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, he would say he made the conscious decision at that moment not to go out to the balcony and check over the railing because he knew it wouldn’t look good if there was anyone around. Instead, approximately 35 seconds later, Gable calls his lawyer. This was his first call, and unfortunately, the lawyer did not answer. Instead of calling 911 at this point, Gable gets dressed and leaves his apartment building.

At this point, Gable is more concerned with how things look than he is about Warriena. He has no idea if she has fallen all of the way down 14 floors or if she is alive, and he doesn’t appear to care. This is a woman who he had just been intimate with only hours earlier and he makes no attempt to help her in any way.

Instead, Gable is captured on CTTV casually leaving his apartment unit, going down the elevator and leaving his building. Then he went to go get pizza. He said he was still very drunk and confused, so he found some food to eat so that he could sober up. At 3:23 am he calls his father, and he says:

“Hello Dad. I might have a bit of a situation. See um I met up with a girl for a date tonight and she started getting really aggressive. It was alright at first and like we, you know, had sex in bed and she kept drinking and I think that she thought that it was like a joke or something, and she kept like beating me up and whatever. It was cos she was really drunk and whatever and I like forced her out on the balcony and I think that she might have jumped off." | Source: BrisbaneTimes

Sadly, Warrienna Wright had fallen the entire 14 floors from that balcony and had died. The neighbor who lived below Gable reported hearing a woman screaming the words “no, no, no!” and seeing a woman’s legs dangling by her window. Seconds later she would fall to her death.

Gable and his lawyer would stop at the police station but Gable refused to cooperate with a police interview. Instead, they order an exam and take a few photos of his body, where they find a few minor scrapes on his body. At this point, the police have no idea what his involvement is with Warriena’s death. They don’t know if he pushed her, if she fell or if she jumped from the balcony.

An autopsy is conducted on her body, but because of the extensive injuries she sustained in the fall, they are unable to conclude whether or not she had injuries prior to going over the balcony. Still - the police believe they have enough information to move forward and they arrest Gable for murder.

Warriena’s friends and family were devastated to hear how she had died. They wanted answers - and they were going to get many of them during the trial when the recording was played from that night.

Though Gable would not take the stand during the trial, a lot was said about him. As a child, he had been diagnosed with Asperger's and struggled with the rules of social engagement. He also had difficulty having empathy and showing emotion. As an adult, he very much enjoyed his bachelor lifestyle and found community in an online bodybuilding group where they’d brag about the women they slept with.

The prosecution alleged that Warriena had either fallen off the balcony trying to get away from Gable, or she climbed over the balcony to escape him. Gable would argue that Warriena must have jumped off the balcony. She was crazy, erratic and attacking him. He needed to get her out one way or another.

After four days of deliberations, the jury found Gable not guilty of murder or manslaughter. He was a free man. His family was over the moon thrilled, feeling like he had been vindicated.

While Gable had many supporters - there were also many that believed Warriena had only fallen off of the balcony as a result of being terrorized and terrified by Gable’s actions that night. It was a unique take on a murder charge and the responsibility of an aggressor - but ultimately it was found that Gable did not break the law and the requirements were not met for the charge to stick.

Gable would publicly say that he was looking forward to moving on with his life, and it seems he tried to do that for at least a bit. About seven years after Warriena’s death, Gable’s name would be back in the media, standing accused of harassment by an ex-girlfriend. A woman claimed that she met him on a dating app and the pair got together several times. After they broke up, the woman says she began to receive abusive texts and voice messages from his friends. She also claims that one time when she was at his apartment, he locked her out on the balcony to show her what it would have been like for Warriena.

Gable denied all of these allegations, instead calling the woman insane.

Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2Z_2ozl9W8

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/gable-tostee-in-fresh-controversy-seven-years-after-balcony-death/LF7ALQPKHHGDDXXLLFATUFH3EA/

https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/timeline-the-night-warriena-wright-fell-from-gable-tostees-apartment-balcony-20140908-10e4zm.html

https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/what-happened-to-warriena-wright-after-she-met-gable-tostee-20170315-guyfx8.html

