Taken From Her Crib: The Disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin

Lisa Irwin Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. A 10-month-old baby disappeared from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Baby Lisa Irwin was reportedly snatched from her home overnight while asleep in her crib. Despite the hard work of the police, a cash reward for information, and the hiring of a private investigator — it’s been over 10 years since she was taken and she has still never been found.

Who is Lisa Irwin?

Lisa was born on November 11th, 2010 to her parents Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin. The couple already had two boys that they were raising from a previous relationship — a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old. Debbie had been married to a military man previously and had one son with her former husband and Jeremy had a son from a previous relationship as well, so they were super excited to have a baby girl between the two of them.

Though not married, Debbie and Jeremy had been in a committed relationship for several years and were engaged to be married. Lisa’s arrival may have pushed the wedding back a bit — but she was a very loved and wanted baby that really completed their family.

She had a very complexion, very light blond hair, and bright blue eyes — and she was described as a very easy and happy little girl.

The Day of the Disappearance

It’s Oct. 3rd, 2011 in Kansas Missouri. Jeremy had spent the majority of the day working — he was an electrician. He arrived home around 2:30 pm. A few hours later, around 4:30 pm, Debbie decides to go to a local grocery store along with her brother Phillip to pick up a few things. Jeremy stays home with the two boys and baby Lisa while they’re out. Debbie and Phillip would be seen on the grocery store security camera picking up a few groceries, diapers, formula, and a box of wine. They return back to the home around half an hour later, and Philip goes home while Jeremy gets ready to leave for his evening job. He would be working late into the evening wiring the electricity at a Starbucks and wasn’t sure what time he would be home.

Either way, Debbie decided it might be nice to have some company that evening while her husband is at work, so she invites her next-door neighbor over, along with her 4-year-old daughter, for a playdate and so the moms can have a few glasses of wine. Unfortunately, it would later be revealed that Debbie had more than a few glasses, and so her recollection from that evening is a bit fuzzy.

Debbie said that she put Lisa to bed in her crib at around 6:40 pm, and the two women sat outside on the front step chatting and drinking until around 10:30 pm that evening when the neighbor and her daughter decided it was time to head home. By this time, Debbie had between 5 and 10 glasses of wine — which of course is a large gap. There’s a huge difference between 5 glasses and 10 glasses, but this is all according to Debbie, and she was intoxicated so she wasn’t quite sure.

Once the neighbor left, Debbie crawled into her bed with her youngest boy and fell asleep. Around 3:45 am Jeremy arrived home from work. His shift had gone a lot longer than he anticipated and he was ready to get home and get some sleep. But he noticed things seemed a bit unusual when he walked in the door — for example, the front door was left unlocked and Debbie usually made sure it was locked if she was home alone with the kids. Also, all of the lights were still on in the house, and it was the middle of the night. It was as if someone had forgotten to turn everything off before going to sleep. As he walked around the home, turning the lights off, he noticed that the window was open in the computer room. When he tried to shut it, it wouldn’t close. The latching system appeared to be broken.

Jeremy peeked into the boy's bedroom and saw the older child asleep on the top bunk, but the younger son wasn’t there. He walked into the master bedroom and found him asleep beside Debbie. There was a stray cat that Jeremy didn’t recognize lying on the end of the bed, which is just weird — but Debbie would later say that she had decided to bring this stray cat she had found outside earlier, into the home.

Then Jeremy peeked into Lisa’s room to make sure she was sleeping soundly, but he was shocked to find her not in her crib.

Lisa was only 10 months old — the likelihood of her just crawling out of her crib and taking off into the house was slim, but what other explanation could there be? Jeremy ran back to Debbie’s room to wake her up and tell her that Lisa was not in her crib — and the pair began to frantically search the house for her. When they went to call 911, they discovered that the three cell phones they had in the house were all missing. Now they feared that someone had broken in and taken Lisa along with their cell phones. They used the house phone to call 911 and report their baby missing.

Baby Lisa Irwin Photo by KANSAS CITY/MISSOURI POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police showed up at the home to take down a report with all of the details so that they could very quickly get an Amber alert out. Both parents were fully cooperating with the police, allowing them to search the home and providing as much information as they could. Initially, this appeared to be a clear-cut kidnapping — with the unlocked door and the broken window in the computer room. But things were about to get a little complicated.

Debbie initially told the police that she had checked on Lisa around 10:30 pm that night before going to bed herself. This would turn out to be a lie. The last time she had physically seen Lisa with her own eyes was around 6:40 pm the evening when she put her in her crib. This would leave a very large time gap where something could have happened. And with Debbie so intoxicated she had likely blacked out, it’s a huge window of opportunity for someone to potentially break in and take her.

The following day, on October 5th, the amber alert is turned off — which is kind of strange. The word on the street is that the police are looking closely at the parents and this is mostly due to the inconsistencies in their stories. Debbie was brought in to take a polygraph test and it’s still unclear to me whether she passed or failed. According to Debbie, police told her that she had failed the test, but that they had only said that to try to get her to give a false confession. It’s around this time that the police say the parents have stopped cooperating with their investigation. Still — both Debbie and Jeremy continue to give media interviews declaring their innocence and pleading for the safe return of their baby girl.

News spread very quickly of Lisa’s disappearance, with photos of her tiny little face being distributed everywhere. And while investigators carried out a massive search through fields near the home, wells, and landfills, there were also some very interesting tips that came into the station. One witness reported seeing a man in the area walking with a baby that looked very underdressed. This happened around 4 am that morning, so right around the time that Jeremy would have been arriving home from work, at an intersection about three miles from the Irwin home. Reportedly the man was wearing a t-shirt and the baby didn’t have a coat or anything on — and it was really chilly that night.

A couple that lived in the same neighborhood also saw this man walking down the road in a t-shirt carrying a baby and they thought it was so strange that they called it in right away. The couple said that it didn’t look like the baby was wearing anything other than a diaper. Debbie had reported that Lisa went down in her crib that night wearing purple shorts and a purple t-shirt. But that doesn’t mean that whoever took her didn’t throw her clothing away.

And it would be discovered that the morning Lisa disappeared, there was a dumpster fire near the family home around 2:30 am. Reportedly the dumpster contained burnt clothes, possibly baby clothing. So that could match up with the eyewitness statements, although it would be strange for a man to kidnap a baby, burn their clothing in a dumpster fire and then stay in the neighborhood long enough to be spotted by people.

Police did identify a man that matched the description, and things kind of lined up here. There was a man named John “Jersey Joe” Tanko that was a handyman who worked in the neighborhood where Lisa lived. He did have a criminal record and physically matched the description of this mystery man in the t-shirt, but of course, that’s not enough to connect him with the abduction of a baby. However, there was a phone call placed to his girlfriend Megan Wright that came from one of the cell phones reported missing from the Irwin home. This would make you wonder if she received a phone call from one of the missing Irwin’s cell phones, did this mean that John Tanko had stolen the phone — and did that mean he may have taken baby Lisa too?

Megan would say that many people had access to her cell phone and that she does not recall ever receiving a call from that number. Nonetheless, John Tanko is brought in and interviewed. His photo is used in a lineup of other photos to be presented to the eyewitnesses who reported the random t-shirt man with the baby. One of the eyewitnesses picks him as the guy — but the others do not. There is never any other solid and reliable information found that would connect John Tanko to Lisa’s disappearance, and he has never been named a suspect in the case.

A Search of the Family Home

On October 19th, a couple of weeks after Lisa went missing, a search warrant was executed on the family home. Police went in full force and collected everything imaginable that may be evidence. They also brought in a cadaver dog that positively alerted to the scent of a deceased human in an area on the floor near the bed in the master bedroom. Oddly enough, police never collected the piece of carpet where the dog alerted to see if maybe it contained any of Lisa’s DNA on it.

In the end, police would take six small items from the home for further examination, including a multi-colored comforter, purple shorts, a small Disney character shirt, a glow worm toy, a “Cars”-themed blanket, rolls of tape and a tape dispenser.

While the police maintained that neither Jeremy nor Debbie were suspects, the media of course was having a frenzy. There was a lot of talk and speculation that they may have harmed their daughter and lied about a disappearance to cover it up. And people who knew them in the past were coming out of the woodwork with their own stories — in particular, about Debbie. One former friend gave an interview with CBS and talked about when they were friends living in the same military housing community.

She said:

“She was definitely just an attention hound. It was just like I said, it was almost like I couldn’t have other friends around her because she would just do things to try to cause a scene everywhere. She would go out with us. I mean me and my friend, Jamie, we would go out to the clubs and stuff. She would come with us just to the local clubs out there that she could get into. She was drinking yeah…She drank.” | Source: HuffPost

Of course, not everyone was looking at the parents as the culprit. Many fully believed that neither of them would do anything to harm their baby. There was even an anonymous benefactor who posted a $100,000 reward posted for the safe return of baby Lisa or information leading to a conviction for whoever took her. That reward still stands to this day.

In 2013, there was a glimmer of hope as a young girl in Greece was found after being abducted. The blonde hair blue-eyed little girl shared similar features to Lisa and many thought it could be her. Unfortunately, DNA tests would determine that the little girl’s mother was of Bulgarian Roma descent. She had given her child away because she could not afford to take care of her any longer. It was another dead end in a very tiring case.

Agre progression photo of Lisa Photo by AP News

It’s been over 10 years since baby Lisa Irwin disappeared from her crib while she slept. Lisa still has not been found. Her parents continue to believe that she was taken from their home that night, possibly as part of an illegal adoption scheme.

One of the positives here is that in the last 12 years, technology and social media have come a long way. If Lisa was taken and adopted out — it is very possible that she could be identified through social media. Someone somewhere has to know something. And then there’s the possibility of getting a match on one of those ancestry DNA sites . Both Jeremy and Debbie have submitted their DNA in hopes that maybe one day Lisa might take the test as well.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they continue to get leads. Hopefully one of them pans out and we can bring Lisa, who would be 13 years old now, home to her family.

Sources:

https://people.com/crime/baby-lisa-irwin-missing-2016-5-years-later/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/baby-lisa-irwin-surveillance-footage-mystery-man/story?id=1479584%204

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/deborah-bradley-baby-lisa-irwin-missing_n_1022905