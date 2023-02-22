Kansas City, MO

Taken From Her Crib: The Disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hAmx_0kw3DgU600
Lisa IrwinPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. A 10-month-old baby disappeared from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Baby Lisa Irwin was reportedly snatched from her home overnight while asleep in her crib. Despite the hard work of the police, a cash reward for information, and the hiring of a private investigator — it’s been over 10 years since she was taken and she has still never been found.

Who is Lisa Irwin?

Lisa was born on November 11th, 2010 to her parents Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin. The couple already had two boys that they were raising from a previous relationship — a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old. Debbie had been married to a military man previously and had one son with her former husband and Jeremy had a son from a previous relationship as well, so they were super excited to have a baby girl between the two of them.

Though not married, Debbie and Jeremy had been in a committed relationship for several years and were engaged to be married. Lisa’s arrival may have pushed the wedding back a bit — but she was a very loved and wanted baby that really completed their family.

She had a very complexion, very light blond hair, and bright blue eyes — and she was described as a very easy and happy little girl.

The Day of the Disappearance

It’s Oct. 3rd, 2011 in Kansas Missouri. Jeremy had spent the majority of the day working — he was an electrician. He arrived home around 2:30 pm. A few hours later, around 4:30 pm, Debbie decides to go to a local grocery store along with her brother Phillip to pick up a few things. Jeremy stays home with the two boys and baby Lisa while they’re out. Debbie and Phillip would be seen on the grocery store security camera picking up a few groceries, diapers, formula, and a box of wine. They return back to the home around half an hour later, and Philip goes home while Jeremy gets ready to leave for his evening job. He would be working late into the evening wiring the electricity at a Starbucks and wasn’t sure what time he would be home.

Either way, Debbie decided it might be nice to have some company that evening while her husband is at work, so she invites her next-door neighbor over, along with her 4-year-old daughter, for a playdate and so the moms can have a few glasses of wine. Unfortunately, it would later be revealed that Debbie had more than a few glasses, and so her recollection from that evening is a bit fuzzy.

Debbie said that she put Lisa to bed in her crib at around 6:40 pm, and the two women sat outside on the front step chatting and drinking until around 10:30 pm that evening when the neighbor and her daughter decided it was time to head home. By this time, Debbie had between 5 and 10 glasses of wine — which of course is a large gap. There’s a huge difference between 5 glasses and 10 glasses, but this is all according to Debbie, and she was intoxicated so she wasn’t quite sure.

Once the neighbor left, Debbie crawled into her bed with her youngest boy and fell asleep. Around 3:45 am Jeremy arrived home from work. His shift had gone a lot longer than he anticipated and he was ready to get home and get some sleep. But he noticed things seemed a bit unusual when he walked in the door — for example, the front door was left unlocked and Debbie usually made sure it was locked if she was home alone with the kids. Also,  all of the lights were still on in the house, and it was the middle of the night. It was as if someone had forgotten to turn everything off before going to sleep. As he walked around the home, turning the lights off, he noticed that the window was open in the computer room. When he tried to shut it, it wouldn’t close. The latching system appeared to be broken.

Jeremy peeked into the boy's bedroom and saw the older child asleep on the top bunk, but the younger son wasn’t there. He walked into the master bedroom and found him asleep beside Debbie. There was a stray cat that Jeremy didn’t recognize lying on the end of the bed, which is just weird — but Debbie would later say that she had decided to bring this stray cat she had found outside earlier, into the home.

Then Jeremy peeked into Lisa’s room to make sure she was sleeping soundly, but he was shocked to find her not in her crib.

Lisa was only 10 months old — the likelihood of her just crawling out of her crib and taking off into the house was slim, but what other explanation could there be? Jeremy ran back to Debbie’s room to wake her up and tell her that Lisa was not in her crib — and the pair began to frantically search the house for her. When they went to call 911, they discovered that the three cell phones they had in the house were all missing. Now they feared that someone had broken in and taken Lisa along with their cell phones. They used the house phone to call 911 and report their baby missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wg3sz_0kw3DgU600
Baby Lisa IrwinPhoto byKANSAS CITY/MISSOURI POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police showed up at the home to take down a report with all of the details so that they could very quickly get an Amber alert out. Both parents were fully cooperating with the police, allowing them to search the home and providing as much information as they could. Initially, this appeared to be a clear-cut kidnapping — with the unlocked door and the broken window in the computer room. But things were about to get a little complicated.

Debbie initially told the police that she had checked on Lisa around 10:30 pm that night before going to bed herself. This would turn out to be a lie. The last time she had physically seen Lisa with her own eyes was around 6:40 pm the evening when she put her in her crib. This would leave a very large time gap where something could have happened. And with Debbie so intoxicated she had likely blacked out, it’s a huge window of opportunity for someone to potentially break in and take her.

The following day, on October 5th, the amber alert is turned off — which is kind of strange. The word on the street is that the police are looking closely at the parents and this is mostly due to the inconsistencies in their stories. Debbie was brought in to take a polygraph test and it’s still unclear to me whether she passed or failed. According to Debbie, police told her that she had failed the test, but that they had only said that to try to get her to give a false confession. It’s around this time that the police say the parents have stopped cooperating with their investigation. Still — both Debbie and Jeremy continue to give media interviews declaring their innocence and pleading for the safe return of their baby girl.

News spread very quickly of Lisa’s disappearance, with photos of her tiny little face being distributed everywhere. And while investigators carried out a massive search through fields near the home, wells, and landfills, there were also some very interesting tips that came into the station. One witness reported seeing a man in the area walking with a baby that looked very underdressed. This happened around 4 am that morning, so right around the time that Jeremy would have been arriving home from work, at an intersection about three miles from the Irwin home. Reportedly the man was wearing a t-shirt and the baby didn’t have a coat or anything on — and it was really chilly that night.

A couple that lived in the same neighborhood also saw this man walking down the road in a t-shirt carrying a baby and they thought it was so strange that they called it in right away. The couple said that it didn’t look like the baby was wearing anything other than a diaper. Debbie had reported that Lisa went down in her crib that night wearing purple shorts and a purple t-shirt. But that doesn’t mean that whoever took her didn’t throw her clothing away.

And it would be discovered that the morning Lisa disappeared, there was a dumpster fire near the family home around 2:30 am. Reportedly the dumpster contained burnt clothes, possibly baby clothing. So that could match up with the eyewitness statements, although it would be strange for a man to kidnap a baby, burn their clothing in a dumpster fire and then stay in the neighborhood long enough to be spotted by people.

Police did identify a man that matched the description, and things kind of lined up here. There was a man named John “Jersey Joe” Tanko that was a handyman who worked in the neighborhood where Lisa lived. He did have a criminal record and physically matched the description of this mystery man in the t-shirt, but of course, that’s not enough to connect him with the abduction of a baby. However, there was a phone call placed to his girlfriend Megan Wright that came from one of the cell phones reported missing from the Irwin home. This would make you wonder if she received a phone call from one of the missing Irwin’s cell phones, did this mean that John Tanko had stolen the phone — and did that mean he may have taken baby Lisa too?

Megan would say that many people had access to her cell phone and that she does not recall ever receiving a call from that number. Nonetheless, John Tanko is brought in and interviewed. His photo is used in a lineup of other photos to be presented to the eyewitnesses who reported the random t-shirt man with the baby. One of the eyewitnesses picks him as the guy — but the others do not. There is never any other solid and reliable information found that would connect John Tanko to Lisa’s disappearance, and he has never been named a suspect in the case.

A Search of the Family Home

On October 19th, a couple of weeks after Lisa went missing, a search warrant was executed on the family home. Police went in full force and collected everything imaginable that may be evidence. They also brought in a cadaver dog that positively alerted to the scent of a deceased human in an area on the floor near the bed in the master bedroom. Oddly enough, police never collected the piece of carpet where the dog alerted to see if maybe it contained any of Lisa’s DNA on it.

In the end, police would take six small items from the home for further examination, including a multi-colored comforter, purple shorts, a small Disney character shirt, a glow worm toy, a “Cars”-themed blanket, rolls of tape and a tape dispenser.

While the police maintained that neither Jeremy nor Debbie were suspects, the media of course was having a frenzy. There was a lot of talk and speculation that they may have harmed their daughter and lied about a disappearance to cover it up. And people who knew them in the past were coming out of the woodwork with their own stories — in particular, about Debbie. One former friend gave an interview with CBS and talked about when they were friends living in the same military housing community.

She said:

“She was definitely just an attention hound. It was just like I said, it was almost like I couldn’t have other friends around her because she would just do things to try to cause a scene everywhere. She would go out with us. I mean me and my friend, Jamie, we would go out to the clubs and stuff. She would come with us just to the local clubs out there that she could get into. She was drinking yeah…She drank.”  | Source: HuffPost

Of course, not everyone was looking at the parents as the culprit. Many fully believed that neither of them would do anything to harm their baby. There was even an anonymous benefactor who posted a $100,000 reward posted for the safe return of baby Lisa or information leading to a conviction for whoever took her. That reward still stands to this day.

In 2013, there was a glimmer of hope as a young girl in Greece was found after being abducted. The blonde hair blue-eyed little girl shared similar features to Lisa and many thought it could be her. Unfortunately, DNA tests would determine that the little girl’s mother was of Bulgarian Roma descent. She had given her child away because she could not afford to take care of her any longer. It was another dead end in a very tiring case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyYwt_0kw3DgU600
Agre progression photo of LisaPhoto byAP News

It’s been over 10 years since baby Lisa Irwin disappeared from her crib while she slept. Lisa still has not been found. Her parents continue to believe that she was taken from their home that night,  possibly as part of an illegal adoption scheme.

One of the positives here is that in the last 12 years, technology and social media have come a long way. If Lisa was taken and adopted out — it is very possible that she could be identified through social media. Someone somewhere has to know something. And then there’s the possibility of getting a match on one of those ancestry DNA sites . Both Jeremy and Debbie have submitted their DNA in hopes that maybe one day Lisa might take the test as well.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they continue to get leads. Hopefully one of them pans out and we can bring Lisa, who would be 13 years old now, home to her family.

Sources:

https://people.com/crime/baby-lisa-irwin-missing-2016-5-years-later/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/baby-lisa-irwin-surveillance-footage-mystery-man/story?id=1479584%204

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/deborah-bradley-baby-lisa-irwin-missing_n_1022905

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# unsolved# missing

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Milwaukee, WI

Her Ghost Haunted Her Killer to a Confession: The Story of Carrie Ann Jopek

More than three decades after 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek went missing after a house party, her killer would come forward to confess , saying that Carrie’s ghost had been haunting him ever since that fateful day. Her disappearance and death went unsolved for 30 years until the perpetrator said he just could not handle being haunted by her spirit any longer. What’s crazy, is that this case would likely have never been solved if he did not come forward and admitted to what had happened.

Read full story

A Tragic Tinder Date and a Controversial Fall: The Story of Warriena Wright

26-year-old Warriena Wright decided to meet up with a Tinder date while she was staying on the Gold Coast in Australia for a wedding. Warriena’s date would turn out to be 28-year-old Gable Tostee, and by the end of the evening, one of them would stand accused of causing the other to fall off a 14-floor apartment balcony. The events that unfolded in the early hours of August 8th, 2014, almost sound too insane to be true, however, the audio of the entire thing was captured on a cell phone recording. This is a story where the elements that make up the law don’t necessarily match up with how we expect an innocent person to act. The outcome of the trial has been highly debated and is controversial.

Read full story

He Disappeared From a Popular Ski Resort Town: The Story of Ryan Shtuka

This is the story of the unsolved disappearance of 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka, who vanished on his way home from a party located in a small resort town known as Sun Peaks, in British Columbia Canada. It has been five years since Ryan seemingly disappeared  and we still don’t know what happened to Ryan.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, PA

A Missing Woman Showed up 14 Years Later as the Suspect of A Murder Case: Kimberly Kessler

This is the very bizarre story of two very different women, Kimberly Kessler and Jolene Cummings, whose lives would come crashing into one another. A disappearance and a murder would lead detectives to the startling truth of who Kimberly Kessler was and the life that she may have been secretly leading.

Read full story
Saginaw, TX

Opal Jennings: The Unsolved Abduction and Murder of a Texas Darling

Opal Jo Dace Jennings was born on November 24, 1992, and she was just six years old at the time of her murder. If you look at the photos of her, you’ll just melt - she has the sweetest little face. Opal had dark brown hair, bright blue eyes and these little chubby cheeks with freckles. The idea of someone being able to harm her in any way is just incomprehensible.

Read full story
Greenville, AL

Conspiracies, a Pig Farm and Other Theories: The Disappearance of Sherry Marler

Sherry Marler disappeared in 1984 and 39 years later, we are no closer to finding out what happened to her, however, there is an abundance of theories, including one involving a pig farm.

Read full story
Clay, NY

The Story of the Black Widow and Mommy Dearest: Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor suddenly lost her first husband to a heart attack and her second husband to suicide. Then, as if her life had not been dealt enough tragedy, her eldest daughter Ashley would attempt to take her own life, leaving behind a suicide note filled with shocking confessions. But, Ashley would survive the attempt, and what she would say when she gained consciousness would shock everyone. This is the story of someone who was, in my opinion, pure evil.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

The Boy on the Back of the Milk Carton: The Story of Johnny Gosch

In the U.S., it used to be fairly common for you to see the names and photos of missing people on the back of milk cartons. This practice became obsolete when the Amber alert system was created in 1996, but prior to this, it was a way to alert the public of missing people, particularly missing children.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

She Used to Help Find Missing People…Until She Went Missing: Andrea Knabel

Andrea Knabel is a single mother of two, who worked as a private investigator as a member of Missing in America, a volunteer organization that devoted its time to finding missing adults and children. In a cruel twist of fate, Andrea herself would become a missing person. It has been two years since she seemingly vanished without a trace — are we any closer to finding the truth of it all?

Read full story

The Tragic Story of the "Freak Show" Lobster Boy, Grady Stiles

This is the tragic story of the life of a young boy, born with a physical deformity, who grew up as an American freak show performer. As he became older and larger, he turned into an angry, abusive alcoholic who would murder, and then be murdered. This is the story of Grady Stiles, also known as the “Lobster Boy”.

Read full story

What Happened to the Woman Who Pushed Her Husband Out of a Window? The Story of Amber Hilberling

The case of Amber Hillberling is one that is both incredibly tragic and complicated. It will make you question the way that women are perceived by the media, treated in the court of public opinion and failed behind the walls of female prisons.

Read full story
Belleville, IL

Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival Story

This is the survival story of Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old young woman who was savagely attacked by a teacher. He would leave her behind in a remote wooded area to die alone, hoping no one would find her at least for a while. His violence was chilling and his behaviour after the fact was even more shocking.

Read full story
11 comments
Sturbridge, MA

Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder

This is the story of the unsolved murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen, who would be abducted and murdered during a week-long summer vacation at her grandparent's home in Sturbridge, Ma. In August of 1993, she was taken from this small rural community while she was waiting near a neighbour’s home to see the puppies she was promised. Only one of Holly's shoes would be found by the side of a road - but no sign of Holly.

Read full story
6 comments
Richwoods, MO

It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From Abductor

The story of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby is also known as the “Missouri Miracle”, and by the end of this story, you’ll understand why. It was October 6th, 2002 and at around 1:15 pm in the afternoon, Shawn headed towards his friend's house on his lime green bicycle. This friend only lived a short distance away in the small town of Richwoods, Missouri, and it was a route that Shawn was very familiar with as he had taken it many times. While en route, he was lightly struck by a man driving a white truck. The driver would later be identified as Michael Devlin, and he had planned this whole scenario out.

Read full story
34 comments

A One-Way Ticket to Japan: The Unsolved Disappearance of Skye Budnick

On April 1st, 2008 Skye Lynn Budnick took a one-way flight to Japan. She was just 21 years old. She didn’t tell anyone she was planning to take this trip and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her departure continues to be a struggle for her family, as they have no idea what has happened to her - or whether she is still alive, or not. They cannot grieve, because there’s no body, and if she is still alive and well, knowing that simple fact would provide them with some relief.

Read full story
Maryville, MO

The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman

When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go.

Read full story
5 comments
Townsend, MA

The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlante

This is another one of those true crime cases where if it played out on the big screen, you would think the storyline was far too wild to ever be true. Unfortunately what 17-year-old Daniel LaPlante did to pregnant mother of two, Priscilla Gustafson, was very real. It’s unimaginable that a young man at his age could do something so sickening, but Daniel wasn’t new to causing people terrible pain. He had worked his way up to a triple homicide by stalking a young woman, even going as far as to live in the walls of their home.

Read full story
Philadelphia, NY

It Has Been 12 Years Since Ellen Greenberg Was Stabbed 20 Times and It Was Ruled a Suicide

It has been 12 years since the death of Ellen Greenberg, who died tragically after she was stabbed 20 times on January 26th, 2011. Right off the bat, this sounds like a violent, vicious murder — but the police called it a suicide. After her family fought for the truth, a new neuropathologist would examine Ellen’s body and discover evidence that she wasn’t even alive at the time of some of her stab wounds. Yet, even with this compelling information, they are still fighting the courts to have their daughter's death investigated as murder.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy