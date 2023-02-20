The Story of the Black Widow and Mommy Dearest: Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Stacey Castor suddenly lost her first husband to a heart attack and her second husband to suicide. Then, as if her life had not been dealt enough tragedy, her eldest daughter Ashley would attempt to take her own life, leaving behind a suicide note filled with shocking confessions. But, Ashley would survive the attempt, and what she would say when she gained consciousness would shock everyone. This is the story of someone who was, in my opinion, pure evil.

Stacey Castor was born on July 24, 1967, in Clay, New York to her parents Jerry Daniels and Judie Eaton. She was a little girl with big dreams who always said that she wanted to grow up to be a paralegal or a lawyer. And in high school — she began to take classes that would help her along that path. However, those dreams would be interrupted when she was 17 years old and met a young man named Michael Wallace, who she claimed to be the love of her life. She would tell people that it was absolutely love at first sight. Michael has been described by friends to be the life of the party and larger than life — you needed anything that Mike was able to provide, he would.

Stacey would say,

“I knew five minutes after I met him that I was gonna marry him.” | Source: AllThatsInteresting.com

And she did exactly that in a small ceremony on April 7, 1990. Two years prior, in 1988, the couple had their first daughter, named Ashley, and a year after their wedding they would go on to have their second daughter, named Bree.

To those on the outside looking in, the family appeared to be perfectly normal and happy — though they did have their struggles financially. Stacey worked at an ambulance dispatch company while Michael was a mechanic and they definitely had to save and pinch their pennies to get by. Still — people thought they were very much a loving family. But there were rumours that Michael may have been struggling with a drug and alcohol problem and there were rumours that at one point there was infidelity on both sides.

Stacey and Michael Photo by AllThatsInteresting.com

Still — they kept it together. Ashley was mommy’s little girl and Bree was said to be daddy’s little girl. The kids had a close relationship with their parents — while Stacey and Michael appeared to drift apart. Apparently love at first sight does not equate to love forever. They stuck it out for the kids, although there were rumours that Stacey might be looking at divorce lawyers.

In the winter of 1999, things took a turn for the worse. Michael reported feeling really sick all of the time and he couldn’t figure out why. Out of nowhere, he would have coughing fits, he would become unsteady and he described feeling as if he were drunk — however, he hadn’t anything to drink.

Doctors had no idea what was wrong with him, they thought he may have an inner ear disorder, but they were going to do further testing. Unfortunately, they would never get the chance. One day at their home, Michael had another one of these mysterious bouts of illness. Eldest daughter Ashley was home alone with her dad and described him as looking particularly pale and sick on that day.

Ashley would later say,

“And one time, he sat up, and he just vomited across the coffee table and laid back down went back to sleep like nothing ever happened.” | Source: AllThatsInteresting.com

On this day, Jan. 11, 2000, Michael Wallace would be found unresponsive lying on his couch. He died at just 38 years old. The doctors would say that it was due to a heart attack, which is unusual for such a young man but not impossible. What’s really sad is that Ashley, who was only 12 years old at the time, would blame herself for her father’s death, because she saw that he was really sick that day and didn’t encourage him to go to the doctor’s.

Many of Michael’s family members wanted to have an autopsy done because they didn’t believe he had a heart attack, especially with all of the crazy symptoms he had been experiencing just prior to his death. But Stacey — who was his next of kin — refused to have one done, saying that she completely trusted the doctor’s determination that it must have been a heart attack. She would have him buried in one of five family plots she owned at the local cemetery, with a headstone that they would share whenever she was to die, engraved with the words “together forever”. And Stacey collected a $55,000 life insurance policy.

Stacey and Michael’s gravestone. Photo by Find a Grave

The following year, Stacey would meet her 2nd husband, David Castor, and the couple would marry in August of 2003 when she would legally change her last name to match his. David had an older adult son from a previous marriage named David Jr. and Stacey brought with her two girls from her first marriage, Ashley and Bree, who were now teenagers. Admittedly Ashley and Bree struggled with their mother’s marriage, they were still very much mourning the death of their father and didn’t want anyone stepping in who they thought might be trying to replace him.

Stacey would say,

“David was difficult with the kids. He expected them to … do everything that he said without question. And being my children, they questioned everything.” | Source: ABCNews

David was the owner of an air conditioning installation and repair company, and Stacey worked as his office manager. During their first few years of marriage, despite Stacey’s daughter’s displeasure with the situation, friends and family described the relationship as a happy one.

Stacey and David | Daily Mail Photo by Daily Mail

Then, one afternoon around 2 pm on August 2005, Stacey called 911 to tell them that her husband David had locked himself in their bedroom and wouldn’t come out and wasn’t responding. She noted she was very concerned for his well-being because he had been depressed and they had a terrible argument earlier in the day. She was worried he may have done something to himself.

When the police arrive at the home, they call out David’s name in an attempt to get him to open the door but they get no response, so they kick down the door of the bedroom. Inside they find David naked, lying on the bed, unresponsive. Beside him on the mattress and floor was vomit. On the nightstand was a glass with some sort of green liquid and there was a container of antifreeze sticking out from under the bed. According to Sergeant Robert Willoughby, when Stacey saw her husband she screamed out, “he’s not dead, he’s not dead!”

Paramedics attended to David’s body, but it was clear he was deceased. Tragedy had struck Stacey again, as this appeared to be an obvious suicide. Stacey told the police that David had recently lost his father and was extremely distraught and depressed about it — this was likely why he had decided to ultimately take his life.

However — David’s ex-wife Janice, absolutely rejected the idea that David would kill himself, saying that he would never even contemplate suicide and had no history of depression.

Police began to think that maybe there was more to the story than first met the eye, especially when they searched the kitchen and discovered a turkey baster in the kitchen garbage can that appeared to have remnants of anti-freeze in it. For this reason, they decided to process the scene and investigate further. The turkey baster would come back as having David’s DNA on the tip of it, with anti-freeze inside of it. Why would he have used a turkey baster to ingest the anti-freeze?

They would also discover that Stacey’s fingerprints were on the glass that was on the night table half-full of anti-freeze. Of course, there could be a logical reason for this — she did live in the house and had access to the glassware. She could have picked the glass up at any time and had her fingerprints transferred to the glass. But there were other factors that made them suspicious. It was David’s will — which had recently been updated to leave his entire $300,000 estate to his wife Stacey — while also cutting out his son, David. Jr. from receiving any money at all.

So the police began an investigation that would last two years. One of the things they did was set up surveillance at the cemetery. Stacey had buried David right beside her first husband, Michael. Police figured that if in fact, she was a grieving widow who cared so much about her deceased husband, she would at some point go to visit. But — she never did. They also set up a wiretap on her phone to see if she would reveal any new information.

Police began to notice similarities in both of Stacey’s husband’s death. Both Michael and David died in a suspicious circumstance, leaving behind everything they owned to Stacey. So, they believe that it was possible Stacey had poisoned them both. Of course, this was all circumstantial. Police needed solid evidence to actually build a case, so they were able to obtain a warrant to have Michael’s body exhumed. Remember, Michael is Stacey’s first husband and it was believed that he had a heart attack after suffering for weeks from a terrible mystery illness.

An autopsy was performed and the medical examiner determined that Michael Wallace’s body was “loaded with crystals”. A toxicology screening ruled that Micahel had also been killed through antifreeze poisoning, just like David. They brought Stacey into the station to question her and she made a Freudian slip — which I just love when that happens. A Freudian slip is basically a slip of the tongue, where you mean to say something else but your subconscious brain takes over and says what you’re really thinking.

Investigators asked her if she remembered which glass it was that she had poured the cranberry juice in, as there had been two glasses on the nightstand. And Stacey began to reply with, “Well when I poured the anti-free — I” and then she stopped and said, “I mean the cranberry juice”.

Stacey was now very much aware that she was under the microscope and that police were looking very closely at the connection between her ex-husband Michael’s death to her husband David’s death. She was also now very aware that they had exhumed his body and discovered he had been poisoned. Still — they didn’t have enough to keep her, so they let her go.

A few days later, investigators called Ashley, who was attending her first day of college, to let her know their findings — that her father had died of antifreeze poisoning, not a heart attack. Of course, she was absolutely distraught, but she had no idea who would have done that to him. And remember — she was very close to her mom, her mother was one of her best friends — so she couldn’t imagine her ever hurting her father.

Ashley called her mom for comfort and of course, police were listening to the conversation through their wiretaps. They listened as Stacey questioned her daughter about what kind of things the police were asking her about and if they had any suspects. Then, they heard Stacey tell Ashley that she should come home and have some drinks with her. Things were stressful and she thought it would be a good opportunity for them to relax. Ashley was underage at the time, so she thought it was really cool of her mother to offer her a drink.

Ashley went home and they had a few drinks. She gets tired and eventually passes out in bed, wakes up with a hangover and goes off to her 2nd day of college the next morning. After school, Ashley returned home and Stacey suggests that they have a few drinks again, to celebrate her 21st birth a little early. This time, Stacey was making cocktails. Of course, Ashley didn’t think anything of it. She completely trusted her mother. But this drink tasted terrible, according to Ashley. So Stacey got her a straw and told her to put it to the back of her throat and drink up — it was just a high-alcohol content kind of drink. And again, Ashley listened to her mother and drank it, because she trusted her.

Ashley would later say she felt really tired and went to her room to lie down. The following morning, her little sister Bree went into her room to wake her up and Ashley was completely unresponsive in her bed.

Bree ran to tell her mother that Ashely wasn’t breathing. Now here’s where things get really crazy. Bree had left her sister’s side to call 911 and when she came back, there was a note that she hadn’t seen before, lying beside her sister. When the paramedics arrived, Stacey gave them the note as they transported Ashley to the hospital via ambulance. Tests would determine that she had been given a potentially lethal dose of painkillers — and if she had been found any later, she would have died. The note that had been discovered beside her, turned out to be a typed 750-word suicide note slash admission to murder.

The Letter Photo by ABCNews

It’s a long letter and difficult to read, however here are a few excerpts.

“Mommy, when you read the letter, just remember I love you and everything I did is because I love you. I’m sorry all of this happening to you but now everyone is going to know what really happened and they know it wasn’t you it was me. No one was ever supposed to know about daddy. I told you when daddy died, it was all my fault and it was.”

An interesting letter, huh? And it was basically one giant run-on sentence, no periods or proper punctuation — just full of spelling mistakes.

When Ashley woke up from her comatose state, the police had questions for her. She would say,

“I actually woke up in the hospital, and I had no idea what day it was, I had no idea where I was. One of the detectives was asking me questions like, ‘What was in that note that you wrote?’ I was like, ‘What letter? What pills are you talking about?’ All I remember was having a drink with my mom; that’s all I knew.” Source: ForensicFiles

It was immediately clear that Ashley had not written this confession letter — she had not killed her father or her stepfather and she had not attempted to take her own life. It was also clear that Stacey had poisoned her daughter and placed the typewritten letter beside her in an attempt to kill her and place all of the blame on her daughter. The daughter that she supposedly was so close to that she called her best friend.

Stacey was arrested at the hospital and charged with the murder of David Castor and the attempted murder of Ashley that very same day. She was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and a plot to present a forged will.

Of course, she denied having any involvement in either her husband’s death or her daughter’s poisoning. But thankfully the prosecution had a ton of hard evidence to back up their theory.

Stacey went to trial in January 2009. One piece of evidence that was presented was a typed confession/suicide letter that had been found beside Ashley. The prosecution alleged that Stacey had written it and framed her daughter — one reason they believed this was because of the way anti-freeze was written in the letter. It was written as “anti-free” which is how Stacey had said anti-freeze in police interviews.

They also pointed to the glass of antifreeze found in David Castor’s bedroom that had Stacey’s fingerprints on it, and the turkey baster with traces of antifreeze they found in the trash can of the home. It had David’s DNA on the end of it. Why would he have used a turkey baster to poison himself? It appeared that Stacey had force-fed him the poison with the baster. And while the majority of people believed Stacey was guilty — with many calling her the Black Widow, Stacey’s mother always stood by her side, believing that it really was her granddaughter Ashley who killed both men.

This is exactly what the defence team argued as well — even though Ashley was only 12 at the time her father died. They said that Ashley had always had mental health issues, that she had plenty of time to kill both men and that her written confession sealed the deal.

In the end, after four days of deliberation, the jury did not agree — and Stacey was convicted of second-degree murder of David Castor, attempted murder of her daughter, and forging David Castor’s will, leaving all of his money to her.

She was sentenced to just 51 years in prison. But, she would hardly serve any time at all — instead, she died of a heart attack in prison at 48 years old. No foul play is suspected. But wow — if ever there was a moment that proved karma existed.

Neither Bree nor Ashley spoke to their mother again after the trial was over. And I don’t blame them. It’s incomprehensible that a mother would attempt to kill their own child and blame them for the two murders they had committed — all to save their own ass. Stacey maintained her innocence and said Ashley knew what she did — right to the day of her death.

Stacey is buried in the plot next to her first husband, Michael Wallace. She was going to be buried right next to her second husband, David Castor — however, thankfully David’s son was able to legally have him moved to their own family plot. Can you imagine this woman, buried between the two husbands she murdered? It’s disgusting to think about.

There is also some speculation as to whether or not Stacey may have also killed her own father. Her dad, Jerry Daniels, landed in the hospital in 2002, sick with a lung ailment, however, according to medical reports his condition appeared to be improving. But the day after Stacey visited him in the hospital, he suddenly died. She was seen bringing him an open can of soda to drink — and it’s rumoured that she may have poisoned him, as she did with her two husbands. As the executor of his estate, she had him cremated and gained access to his assets. He is currently buried in the same cemetery, in a plot just below hers.

This has never been proven, and will likely never be proven — but clearly, anything is possible and this woman has no boundaries with how evil she is.

