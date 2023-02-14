She Used to Help Find Missing People…Until She Went Missing: Andrea Knabel

Andrea Knabel Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Andrea Knabel is a single mother of two, who worked as a private investigator as a member of Missing in America, a volunteer organization that devoted its time to finding missing adults and children. In a cruel twist of fate, Andrea herself would become a missing person. It has been two years since she seemingly vanished without a trace — are we any closer to finding the truth of it all?

The date is Aug. 12, 2019. Andrea Knabel is a 37-year-old woman completely down on her luck. She had recently been laid off from her job where she had worked as an analyst for Humana, and as a result, lost her home. Her car had also recently been totalled in a hit-and-run accident, and it seemed like it was just one big blow after another.

The Day Andrea Went Missing

Andrea is a mother of two but during this time she didn’t have full custody of her children because of everything that was going on in her life. She was really struggling and as much as her family tried to help her get on her feet or to find mental health assistance, Andrea was the independent type of woman who was too proud to take anything that she felt was charity. She wanted to do it all on her own.

While she was trying to work through things, she had been staying with different family members and a few different friends, hopping around from place to place so as not to be a bother to anyone. On this evening, August 12th, Andrea was going to be spending the night at her mother’s home in Audubon Park which is a neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky. Around 9 pm, Andrea, along with her sister Sarah’s fiancee Ethan Bates and Andrea’s nephew, who had also been living at the mother’s house, decided to head over to the local McDonalds for a bite to eat.

At around 10 pm, Andrea asks Ethan to take her to the hospital. They leave McDonald’s and drive to the hospital where Andrea receives treatment for an infection that she had on her face. She spent about an hour and a half there and after receiving treatment she took a Lyft back to her mother’s home. Her mother wasn’t actually living in the home at the time — it was being renovated and lived in by Andrea's sister, her sister's fiance Ethan (who was trained as a home builder), and her nephew. Andrea spent time there as well while she was bouncing around.

On this night, in particular, Andrea’s two sons were staying with their fathers. This is a good thing because Andrea and her sister ended up getting into a fight and the situation became so toxic that around midnight Andrea walked over a mile to her other sister, Erin’s home.

When she arrived at Erin’s she was really upset and frustrated over the argument and wanted to vent about it. The two chatted for a short while, but Andrea was really riled up about the whole thing. Erin’s upper level of her home was under construction due to some busted pipes, so she and her children were sleeping on the bottom floor. With Andrea still flustered and Erin needing to get her kids to bed, Erin suggested she go back home and sleep the whole thing off.

According to Erin,

“We didn’t argue. I told her I was tired and had to work the next day and my kids were sleeping and she should go home and rest.” (Source)

Erin had a friend watch her children while she dropped Andrea off at their mother’s house. Then Erin drove back home and fell asleep for a short time until she was awoken by Andrea once again knocking at the door. This time Andrea was asking to stay the night, but Erin again said she should go home and get some rest ad she would feel better in the morning. This time Andrea walked back to her mother’s house and it has been confirmed that she did make it back there just before 2 am.

Unfortunately, the door was locked and so she couldn’t get in. Text messages from her phone would be recovered showing that she asked a friend for a ride around 1:30 am and she attempted to Facetime someone at 2:12 a.m. but the person was sleeping and missed the call. These would be sent from outside of her mother’s home as it's not believed that she was ever able to get into the home. It doesn’t appear that she was ever picked up by the friend though, as her phone would ping from her mother’s home two more times before being turned off or draining the battery — once at 3:53 am and again at 6:31 am. She has never been seen again.

Andrea Knabel missing person’s poster Photo by Where is Andrea Knabel Facebook page

Who is Andrea?

Andrea was the oldest of three daughters — as mentioned, her sisters were Erin and Sarah Knabel. She grew up in Lousiville Kentucky, where she obtained a marketing degree from the University of Louisville.

She had two sons who were 6 and 8 years old by two different men and she absolutely loved both of her boys. However, because of her circumstances, they were staying with their fathers. Still — during the day Andrea would go and pick them up to spend as much time with them as she could.

Even this was difficult because a few months before her disappearance her car was ruined. She had broken down on the side of the road in January and had to abandon the vehicle with her two sons. When she went to retrieve her car the following day, she found it totalled — likely hit by a snowplow. Without her own vehicle, she struggled to get from place to place and heavily relied on her family to help her to get around. At one point Andrea had even started a GoFundMe page to try and raise money to purchase a new vehicle, but she didn’t get enough from it to be able to get a new set of wheels.

She had been living with a boyfriend but it was a really toxic relationship and recently he had kicked her out on the street — so she was living with family and bouncing around between friends' houses. Her main place of residence was at her mother’s house — however as I mentioned her mother wasn’t actually living there. Andrea was living there with her sister Sarah, Sarah’s fiancee, and Sarah’s son. It was sometimes a strained living situation. With Andrea so down on her luck and struggling with her mental health, she began hanging out with some unsavory characters that would steal from her and even show up at the house sometimes completely strung out. Sarah didn’t want these people around the home, especially with her child living there, and so this caused a lot of friction and arguments between the sisters.

Andrea's Connection to Missing People

One of the more interesting parts of Andrea’s life is that she was an active member of an organization called Missing in America, which is a volunteer group of women that helped search for missing people. This meant that Andrea had to sometimes communicate with criminals and perhaps some other unsavory characters to try to get information regarding the whereabouts of missing people.

Missing in America was founded by a woman named Nancy Schaefer who left her accounting job to pursue this — and she is absolutely dedicated to the organization. She says she has invested hundreds of thousands of her own money to assist in these investigations to locate missing people — to the point where she was evicted from her apartment for not being able to pay rent. According to a video posted to the Facebook page featuring Nancy, Andrea was part of a search where they located a teen who had disappeared. Andrea was an active member of this organization — which is a cruel twist of fate seeing as how she has vanished. Since she disappeared, volunteers from Missing in America have travelled to Kentucky from over the United States to assist with the search for Andrea with very little success.

The Investigation

Unfortunately, there was not any video footage of Andrea from the evening at her mother’s house or leaving the area. There were surveillance cameras set up, but none of them were active at the time — so the police really only have her phone records to track her location and movement from that evening and early morning.

Later in the day on August 13th, Andrea's sister Erin woke up and sent her a text message to see how she was feeling from the events of the night before. But she received no response. It wasn’t completely untypical for Andrea to take off and do her own thing, go to visit with other friends, and maybe become so busy she didn’t respond to messages immediately. But after a few days, her family noticed that her phone seemed to be off — all of the calls were going straight to voicemail and no one had heard from her. It was not typical of Andrea to be away or unreachable for so long.

On August 17th, after no sightings of Andrea — not from any of her family or her close friends — her sister Erin filed a missing person’s report. Police were able to track most of her movement through her cell phone, noting that she was likely in the vicinity of her mothers’ home until just after 6 am when her phone was turned off for good. But they had no idea what she was doing in the area or what she was planning, only that she was there — or at least her phone was there. Again, there were no actual sightings of her. The last time anyone actually saw her was her sister Erin when she had sent her home. When Andrea arrived back at her mother’s home, her sister Sarah and fiancee Ethan claim they were already asleep in bed and did not hear her at the door.

With this information, police started their search in the area around the mother’s house, looking for any clues as to where she may be or what might have happened to her. A search warrant was also executed at the mother’s home but nothing suspicious turned up there and Andrea’s phone was not located at the residence.

Some have speculated that Andrea's sister Sarah and her fiancee Ethan know more than they have claimed because it sounds suspicious that they just didn’t hear her at the door after the huge fight they had. Police did interview the pair and cleared them as suspects, suggesting there was no evidence to connect them to Andrea’s disappearance.

Photo by Where is Andrea Knabel Facebook page

During Tracy Leonard’s investigation into some of these sketchy people that Andrea may have been affiliated with, there was a fire at his office and it burned to the ground. Tracy Leonard seems to believe it may be connected with Andrea’s investigation although I’ve also read reports that it was a simple electrical fire and that other attached properties were also affected.

Until there is a body found or evidence of criminal activity, a criminal investigation typically isn't launched, which can hinder progress. The effort, time, and resources for investigating a homicide versus investigating the disappearance of a missing adult woman greatly vary — especially when we are talking about a missing woman with addiction and a transient lifestyle.

One theory is that Andrea decided to run away and leave her life behind. But her family doesn’t think she would ever do that to her two boys. Despite the problems that she was facing, she was still very much a loving and active mother. Combining that with the fact that there has been no activity at her financial institution, it is fair to say that there is a good chance foul play has happened.

If Andrea didn’t run away on her own accord — what could have happened to her? We really don’t know. There have been a few different sightings over the last few years but nothing has been confirmed. So yes, it is absolutely possible that Andrea is still alive. But is she okay? Is she free to reach out to her family? It does not appear so.

Another very common theory is that Andrea got caught up with the wrong crowd. It was discovered that she had multiple Facebook accounts and had many relationships with violent criminals and drug addicts — and even had a drug addiction herself.

It was documented that Andrea went to the hospital that night for a skin infection on her face. If you look at the photos of her, she’s an absolutely beautiful young woman but drugs take a harsh toll over time and it’s very clear that she did begin to struggle with substance abuse. This was one of the prominent theories featured in the Dr. Phil episode that talked about Andrea’s disappearance. However, Andrea’s family felt like the show did more harm than good and they victim-shamed her. They didn’t focus on Andrea as a human being, instead, they focused on her shortcomings and the bad people in her life. But it is always possible. Even from Andrea’s phone records, it’s apparent she was trying to hitch a ride and get the heck out of there. So did someone she knows pick her up? Or perhaps was she in the wrong place at the wrong time — maybe someone was watching her and took the opportunity to abduct her.

There has been a ton of public scrutiny of the family, especially sister Erin because she was the last one to see her sister and she sent her home in the middle of the night. I have absolutely no judgment to pass on. Andrea was an addict. Erin has babies at home who were trying to sleep and she had to work in the morning. We always want the best for people but it can become tiresome — and you never know when will be the last time you see someone. There is absolutely no way that Erin could have predicted this. I’m sure the guilt that she carries around is far harsher than the comments the public may throw her way, but it’s important to remember to be kind.

Her family hopes that she’s still alive and well — but ultimately they just want to find her and bring her home. Andrea is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, white shorts, and light-colored Nike shoes. There is a $5,000 cash reward being offered for any information leading to her whereabouts.

People don’t vanish into thin air — someone knows something. And so I’d like to redirect you to the Finding Andrea Facebook page where you can find all of the latest details on the investigation. Just because someone is struggling with addiction, poverty, or anything else — doesn’t make their lives any less valuable.

