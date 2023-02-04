Richwoods, MO

It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From Abductor

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40INu7_0kaeVGDE00
Shawn Hornbeck and Ben OwnbyPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

The story of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby is also known as the “Missouri Miracle”, and by the end of this story, you’ll understand why.

The Day Shawn Disappeared

It was October 6th, 2002 and at around 1:15 pm in the afternoon, Shawn headed towards his friend's house on his lime green bicycle. This friend only lived a short distance away in the small town of Richwoods, Missouri, and it was a route that Shawn was very familiar with as he had taken it many times. While en route, he was lightly struck by a man driving a white truck. The driver would later be identified as Michael Devlin, and he had planned this whole scenario out.

Devlin jumped out of the truck and rushed over to Shawn, pretending to be concerned about whether he was okay or not. Shawn told him that he was fine - but he had no idea just what kind of danger he was in. Devlin grabbed him off the ground and put him in the truck, before driving off. It all happened that fast and in the blink of an eye, Shawn was gone.

When Shawn did not return home that evening, his parents weren’t immediately concerned and thought that he had probably lost track of time and was running late. But when 45 minutes had passed and their 11-year-old little boy still wasn’t home, they knew something was wrong.

Shawn’s mother, Pam, would say that she had this gut feeling as a mother that something terrible had happened. Along with her husband Craig, they got in their car and drove around the neighborhood looking for Shawn. They followed the same tracks he would have taken to get to his friend’s house, but there was no sign of him. They decided to go home, write down a list of places he could be, along with the phone numbers and get calling. It quickly became apparent that Shawn had never made it to his friend’s house that night.

Meanwhile, Shawn was being held captive in an apartment in St. Louis by Michael Devlin, who was in his 40s and worked as a Pizza restaurant manager.

The plan was initially for Devlin to assault Shawn and then kill him to get rid of the evidence, but Shawn was really smart and wanted to stay alive. He told his capture that if he was allowed to live, he wouldn’t fight him. He would go along with whatever he wanted to do, in exchange for his life. This worked. Devlin would keep Shawn Hornbeck held captive for four gruelling years about 40 miles away from his parent's home.

For the first month that Shawn had been kidnapped, he was restrained. He would be tormented by being awoken from his sleep every 45 minutes. After the first month, Devlin would leave Shawn at home alone when he would leave for work or run errands. This was only after he had fully manipulated Shawn into believing that his entire family would be killed if he tried to escape. This is an 11-year-old little boy we’re talking about - and a grown man. He fully believed that this man would kill him and his family if he were caught trying to get help. He was terrified.

While Shawn was no longer bring physically held captive, he was still in a mental prison. He was given some freedoms, including being allowed to watch TV, use the telephone and even access the Internet. One might question why he didn’t use those opportunities to reach out to the police or his parents - but his captor had immense emotional power over him. Devlin kept guns in the home and told him repeatedly that he would murder him and everyone he loved he even attempted to get help.

Instead, he prayed every night to be rescued, while knowing his parents still loved him and missed him - and yet, he just couldn’t push himself to do it. However, there was one time when he came very close. One time he was browsing the Internet and decided to search his name to see what kind of activity was happening in his missing person's case. He really wanted to know if anyone was still looking for him - especially his parents - because Devlin had made him feel otherwise.

Through his search, Shawn found his parent’s missing person’s website that they had set up for him. The site included a contact point, where people could leave messages of prayer and support for his parents. The user known as “Shawn Devlin” left a message that read, “How long are you planning to look for your son?” However, his posts were dismissed as either fake or spam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svCCa_0kaeVGDE00
Shawn HornbeckPhoto byProvided by family

Four years is a long time, so as the years passed, Shawn would be allowed short stints outside of the home, where neighbours and people in the community would see him. No one remembered his face as the child from the missing person posters. He went by the name Shawn Devlin. He told people that he was homeschooled by his father, who was really his captor. To pass the time, he would sleep and play video games, but this would happen in between the moments of abuse.

One of the most shocking revelations from Shawn’s abduction is the fact that he had actually spoken to police on multiple occasions while he was a missing child. During one incident approximately 10 months after his abduction, he filed a police report for his missing bike. He introduced himself at the station as Shawn Deviln and said that his bicycle had been stolen from outside of the apartment building he lived at. He gave no indication that he was a missing child that police were actively searching for.

This wasn’t Shawn’s only interaction with law enforcement during those four years. On September 29th, 2006, an officer would stop Shawn while he was riding his bike at night because he was wearing dark clothing. He also didn’t have any reflectors on his bike, so the officer simply stopped him to take down his information and let him know that drivers couldn’t see him in the dark. Once again, he reported his name as Shawn Devlin. This time he was asked his date of birth, and he gave July 7th, 1991 - which was actually just 10 days off from his actual birthday. This was years into Shawn’s missing person case and it had been widely publicized by this time. Still, the officer did not recognize him as the missing child and so nothing was done at that point.

These encounters with the police, where Shawn was by himself and had every opportunity to tell them who he was and didn’t - just goes to show the high level of manipulation Devlin used. But also, it is quite likely true that if Shawn had attempted to escape and was caught, Devlin would kill him.

While their child was missing, Shawn’s parent’s worked tirelessly with investigators to try to find their son. They decided to attend a taping of the Montel Williams Show, featuring world-renowned psychic medium, Sylvia Browne. Shawn’s parent’s had the opportunity to ask her about his disappearance. Browne would tell these distraught parents that Shawn had been taken by a man named Michael, who was as tall as a basket player and drove an old blue Chevrolet. She also claimed that he was deceased.

A few things to note here. She wasn’t completely wrong in her vision. Shawn had been picked up by a man named Michael. But Michael is one of the most common names in all of North America. He had not been seen by any boy named Keith or picked up in an old blue Chevrolet. As for Michael Devlin, the man who actually abducted Shawn, he wasn’t tall like a basket player. The worst thing of all that she lied about - was that their missing child, Shawn Hornbeck, was deceased. Shawn’s mother asked if he was still with us and Syvlia nods “no” - and his mother breaks down at this point.

Sadly, she had no idea that her boy was still alive and within reach. They knew it was a very real possibility that their son was deceased, and they created a memorial site at a park with a plaque where they could go to feel connected to him. Even with that nagging feeling at the back of her brain, she did not give up. Along with Shawn’s stepfather Craig, they set up a foundation called the “Shawn Hornbeck Foundation” that assisted with funds and resources to look for missing and abducted children. They would put basically all of their life savings into this cause for the next four years.

Ben Ownby is Abducted

Then, on January 8, 2007, Michael Devlin would make a very big mistake. Shawn was getting older, which meant he started looking older and he wasn’t exactly Devlin’s type anymore. For this reason, he decided it was time to abduct another young boy. He would see 13-year-old Ben Ownby standing at a bus stop in Beaufort, Missouri. Without really thinking it through and ensuring there wasn’t anyone around to see, he grabbed Ben and threw him into his white truck. Thankfully, Ben’s friend, 15-year-old Mitchell Hults, was also near the bus stop and saw the whole thing happen. He called the police and gave them a description of Devlin and the truck he was driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EFoF_0kaeVGDE00
Ben OwnbyPhoto byProvided by family

Ben was described as both a straight-A student and a responsible young man who always told his parents where he was going and when he would be home. When Ben didn’t return home after school, his parents jumped into action right away by calling all of his friends and neighbors to see what they knew. This is when they learned about the sighting of the white truck driving erratically away from the bus stop, likely with Ben in it, and the connection was made.

Because this was an abduction, the FBI became involved in the investigation very early on. With the detailed witness account, they were able to quickly identify the truck in question. As it turned out, there was a pizzeria manager named Michael Devlin who owned a truck matching the description. Two FBI agents decided to pay Devlin a visit at work to ask him a few questions in relation to Ben’s bus stop abduction. They asked him if they could search his truck, they he gave them permission.

While one officer began to look through the truck, Devlin sat in the back of the FBI car fumbling over questions the other officer was asking him. At one point, he mentioned having to get home to his son, Shawn. As the FBI officer pushed further with questioning, Michael Devlin broke down and confessed. He said that he had Ben Owny back at his apartment, along with Shawn Hornbeck who had been missing for over four years. Michael Devlin referred to himself as a bad person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiVFH_0kaeVGDE00
Photo bySheriff's Department

When the FBI broke down Devlin’s apartment door, they found Shawn and Ben sitting on the couch playing video games. Both boys were rescued alive and that fact alone was incredible. The story of their recovery spread like wildfire, with people referring to it as the “Missouri Miracle”. They recognized Ben right away, as he had only been missing for the last four days, but it took them a bit to realize who this teenager with dark sweeping hair and piercings was. Shawn looked much different than the 11-year-old boy who had been taken off of his bicycle.

A Reunion at Last

On January 12, 2007, Shawn’s parents, Pam and Craig, received a phone call that they never thought would come. They were actually driving at the time, and the attorney who called knew the news would be so shocking, he told them to pull over. Not only had their son been found, but he was alive. It was the best news they could have ever received, and yet it was shocking to their core. Somehow, after four and a half years of being held by a monster, Shawn survived and was ready to be reunited with his family.

Shawn’s mom Pam would say that although he looked very different than the little boy she remembered, she immediately recognized his face as her son. He had all of the same features that she had lovingly adored as she watched him grow as a child - and yet, something was very different. He had gone through a lot of trauma that had changed him and matured him.

This was just the beginning for Shawn, who would have to go through extensive therapy for what he went through. He appeared on many different talk shows, including Oprah, where he spoke about how he prayed to be rescued and held out hope that his parents were still looking for him. It was the only thing that got him through the days. Now that he was home, he had a lot of catching up to do. He discovered that his parents had kept his bedroom exactly the way he left it... for when he was found. But there were a lot of other changes, including all of his childhood friends growing up and his big sister having married.

Shawn also spoke about Ben Ownby, the other boy who had been taken and was mostly quiet during this time, and how he may never have been discovered if not for ben. Shawn said,

“[I feel] thankful that he held in there for those couple of days, and I'm sorry for what he went through, because I told myself a long time ago I never want any other kid to go through what I went through. But I am thankful for him for holding in there, and I'm happy that he's back with his family." | Source: Oprah

As for Michael Devlin, the monster behind it all, he was charged with numerous offences, including kidnapping, molestation and use of a deadly weapon. He had basically been caught red-handed, so he plead guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 74 years behind bars. He was also given an additional 2,020 years which seems redundant but he won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100. If he makes it that long in prison. In 2011, he was attacked by another inmate and stabbed with a shank, allegedly due to the nature of his crimes.

2023 Updates

Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Owny would move on with their lives the best that they could while living in the St. Louis area. Shawn would get married and become a father. The foundation that had been created in his name to assist with finding missing children disbanded in 2013 due to a lack of resources and has since thrown its support behind other organizations with similar missions.

As an interesting side note related to this case, true crime investigator and writer, Michelle McNamara, started investigating this case when Shawn’s story was going cold and tips stopped coming in. She was actually very close to figuring out the details of this case prior to the police finding both missing boys. She was one of the first people to make the connection between Ben’s abduction and Shawn’s. Michelle would assist in the investigation into the Golden State Killer, but sadly she died at just 46 years old before he was caught and sentenced.

Sources:

https://www.oprah.com/oprahshow/families-reunited/all

https://content.time.com/time/nation/article/0,8599,1578084,00.html

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-kidnap-rescue/kidnapped-teen-was-abused-parents-tell-oprah-idUSN1847302120070118

https://www.ctvnews.ca/missing-mo-boy-spoke-with-police-report-1.225351

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# solved# abduction# missing person

Comments / 34

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Belleville, IL

Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival Story

This is the survival story of Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old young woman who was savagely attacked by a teacher. He would leave her behind in a remote wooded area to die alone, hoping no one would find her at least for a while. His violence was chilling and his behaviour after the fact was even more shocking.

Read full story
10 comments
Sturbridge, MA

Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder

This is the story of the unsolved murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen, who would be abducted and murdered during a week-long summer vacation at her grandparent's home in Sturbridge, Ma. In August of 1993, she was taken from this small rural community while she was waiting near a neighbour’s home to see the puppies she was promised. Only one of Holly's shoes would be found by the side of a road - but no sign of Holly.

Read full story
5 comments

A One-Way Ticket to Japan: The Unsolved Disappearance of Skye Budnick

On April 1st, 2008 Skye Lynn Budnick took a one-way flight to Japan. She was just 21 years old. She didn’t tell anyone she was planning to take this trip and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her departure continues to be a struggle for her family, as they have no idea what has happened to her - or whether she is still alive, or not. They cannot grieve, because there’s no body, and if she is still alive and well, knowing that simple fact would provide them with some relief.

Read full story
Maryville, MO

The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman

When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go.

Read full story
3 comments
Townsend, MA

The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlante

This is another one of those true crime cases where if it played out on the big screen, you would think the storyline was far too wild to ever be true. Unfortunately what 17-year-old Daniel LaPlante did to pregnant mother of two, Priscilla Gustafson, was very real. It’s unimaginable that a young man at his age could do something so sickening, but Daniel wasn’t new to causing people terrible pain. He had worked his way up to a triple homicide by stalking a young woman, even going as far as to live in the walls of their home.

Read full story
Philadelphia, NY

It Has Been 12 Years Since Ellen Greenberg Was Stabbed 20 Times and It Was Ruled a Suicide

It has been 12 years since the death of Ellen Greenberg, who died tragically after she was stabbed 20 times on January 26th, 2011. Right off the bat, this sounds like a violent, vicious murder — but the police called it a suicide. After her family fought for the truth, a new neuropathologist would examine Ellen’s body and discover evidence that she wasn’t even alive at the time of some of her stab wounds. Yet, even with this compelling information, they are still fighting the courts to have their daughter's death investigated as murder.

Read full story
3 comments
Valdosta, GA

It's The 10-Year Anniversary Since Teen Found in a Rolled-Up Gym Mat: What Happened to Kendrick Johnson?

It has been 10 years since Kendrick Johnson made news headlines when he was found deceased, rolled up in a gym mat at his high school. It’s been highly debated as to how the teen got there, whether it was an accident or if he was murdered.

Read full story

She Killed the Friends Who Saved Her From Bullying: The Story of Christine Paolilla

Kids can be cruel, and relentless with bullying, especially if you’re any different from what they perceive to be normal. This is the story of Christine Paolilla, who was relentlessly bullied before she was shown kindness by a pair of two girls at her school. Unfortunately, this story doesn’t have a happy ending, because sometimes a person’s past and inner demons can drive them to make choices they may not have otherwise made. In this story, the choice was murder.

Read full story
10 comments

Elnaz Hajtamiri: Abducted From Her Home by Fake Police Officers; Cash Reward Offered for Information

It has been one year since 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach by three armed masked men who were dressed in police gear. She has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2022, and the police are now offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to finding Elnaz. Her abduction is made even more bizarre because less than a month prior to this incident, Elnaz had been viciously attacked by two men who had attempted to abduct her then. She fought back and managed to escape with her life - only to have three men abduct her at gunpoint just weeks later. Once you hear the details of this case, you’ll understand why it is important to share this story as much as possible. Someone knows something. Elnaz’s family just wants her home.

Read full story
Midlothian, TX

Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?

The Missy Bevers case gets talked about a lot as it has surprisingly gone unsolved for the last six years. There is video surveillance footage of the murderer, and yet, no one has been arrested in the murder of 45-year-old mom of three and fitness instructor, Terri “Missy” Bevers. Missy was murdered inside the Creekside Church located in Midlothian, Texas in the early hours of April 18th, 2016. While there have been several persons of interest in the case, there have not been any arrests made as of yet.

Read full story
1 comments

From TikTok Star to Killer: Ali Nasser Abulaban

According to Statistica, TikTok saw its app grow by 180% among 15–26 years in the first quarter of 2020. It’s seen a lot of creators rise to fame just by creating 15-second video clips. One of those big creators is a man by the name of Ali Nasser Abulaban, who went by the username JinnKid and grew to have almost 1 million followers by creating comedy skits and impressions videos.

Read full story

Her Brother Falsely Confessed to Have DNA Tested: The Murder of Nicole van den Hurk

There's been a lot of news lately about how new DNA technology and how genealogy is breaking cold cases wide open these days. This case is a great example of how it might be used to rule a specific suspect out. The story of the murder of Nicole van den Hurk is one that is both tragic and heroic. She was only 15 years old when she was murdered in 1995 in the Netherlands. Initially, the spotlight was put on her brother and her stepfather, who had been raising her since her mother had taken her own life. After being cleared of the killings, in a shocking twist, her brother would confess to killing Nicole - but not because he was guilty. He wanted DNA testing to be done that could confirm the identity of the true killer so he falsely confessed. But would it confirm many people’s suspicion or point investigators in a new direction?

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor

The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.

Read full story

The Thwarted Valentine's Day Massacre Plot

The world can be a lonely place, which is why many people often turn to the Internet to find connections with like-minded people. That’s exactly what 19-year-old James Gamble did. While those who were looking in from the outside described James as being a loner and a social outcast, his mother would describe him much differently.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin Helms

Millennials were the generation of young teens in chat rooms and on instant messenger  before there were warning signs for parents to watch out for. Before we really knew what could happen. Before our parents had any inclination that maybe they should step in.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit

University of Idaho murdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. The probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, has been released - and the details are chilling.

Read full story
1 comments

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap Murders

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap MurdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. It's been a while since the hit TV series Wife Swap aired. In case you forget, the premise of the show was that two very different family dynamics would swap the matriarch in the family for a week. They would follow the host family’s rules for the first half of the swap, and then the new wife would implement new rules in the second half of the show. It basically allowed the families to see how other American families operated, and maybe find new rules they could adapt to their own household.

Read full story

The Twisted New Year's Eve Disappearance of Marina Boelter

It’s officially 2023, a new year is here. Everyone is busy making big plans, changes in their lives and resolutions for the future. It’s typically seen as a chance to start over, a time of hope. But for 18-year-old Marina Boelter, New Year's Eve of 2014 would be the last time she was seen.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal Justice

Since four University of Idaho students were discovered stabbed to death in their home on November 13, 2022, the local police have been fairly tight-lipped about the investigation. However, there is breaking news in the case that has shocked the community. A suspect has been arrested for the brutal killings. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania and he is not new to the world of crime. Kohberger has finished his first semester working towards obtaining a Ph.D. in criminal justice and criminology from Washington State University.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy