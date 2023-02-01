A One-Way Ticket to Japan: The Unsolved Disappearance of Skye Budnick

Skye Budnick Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

On April 1st, 2008 Skye Lynn Budnick took a one-way flight to Japan. She was just 21 years old. She didn’t tell anyone she was planning to take this trip and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her departure continues to be a struggle for her family, as they have no idea what has happened to her - or whether she is still alive, or not. They cannot grieve, because there’s no body, and if she is still alive and well, knowing that simple fact would provide them with some relief.

Skye's Disappearance

At the time of her disappearance, Skye was 21 years old and it’s said that she had a real passion for anything related to Japan, like the culture and esthetic but she particularly enjoyed anime and manga. She always dreamed of one day getting the opportunity to visit, and she was going to make that happen through the international studies course she was taking in school. One of the cool things about this course was that they offered a study abroad program in Japan, which would make it much more feasible for her to get to Japan. It would have been a really incredible opportunity, however, Skye was struggling to keep up with her studies, she was falling asleep in class and appeared to be suffering from depression, which ran in her family and was something that she had been battling for a while.

Photo of Skye Photo by Facebook

A year prior to going to Japan, she wrote on her Facebook page:

I hate me. I hate how easy it is to get my hopes up, and how it’s even easier to send them crashing down into the abyss. Is it strange? One moment I can be fine, or even extremely happy; and then some little bad thing happens and all joy shatters and I want to die, or rip myself to shreds.

If asked what’s wrong or if I’m alright; what can I say? I don’t know what’s wrong! People ask, but they accept that things are okay when I say “I’ll be fine.” Can’t you see I’m not okay?! I don’t like for people I don’t trust to see my tears but here I am crying in front of these people I hardly know, and despite all the times they tried to make me feel better before, all they do is yell at me, when it’s their fault I can’t do my job!

I wonder what tomorrow will bring. If they say it’s my fault, I’ll leave. How is it my fault when that man doesn’t do his job?! It’s his job to make sure we have everything we need, and we have nothing! I can’t go running around looking for all the things I need to do my job when the customer is waiting. Why does noone help me? Why is it that 2 to 4 people work in one area while I’m all alone!? How can they have the time to talk, laugh, and sing along with the store radio; while I’m left stressed, rushing, and crying!?

I hate my work ethic. Why is it that I feel obligated to do my best, to not leave work unfinished, and to work through my breaks and lunch to get it all done b/c noone else will cover while I’m on break? Why do I feel like I should be nice to these people when they walk all over me?

I hate that these pointless little things hurt so much. I hate that I cry when I’m alone in a crowd. I hate that it hurts when people notice me, and that it hurts when they don’t notice me. I’m a contradiction! I want to be seen, but I also don’t. I crave to be the center of attention, yet I’m afraid of attention. I don’t get it. Why can’t I speak when I know exactly what to say?

I’m sorry. I’m sorry if my self loathing depresses you. I’m sorry if my apologizing about my pain aggravates you. But what else can I do? I’m sorry for being weak, and I’m sorry for even typing this up; but I’m tired of this unidentifiable pain. I’m tired of crying for no reason. I’m tired of being scared. But what else can I do?

Her last post on Facebook was from October 2007, where she talked about planning a hike and picnic with friends, in it she says,

“I am inviting all those interested, to join me for a hike/picnic this saturday oct.20th. Why b/c I am hiding from work… and I’ve run out of random destinations to go and don’t feel like winding up in Massachusetts again for no reason… if I had a reason maybe things would be different…”

It was clear that she was getting sick and tired of the mundane and familiar, even back then. I’m not sure if she had stopped using Facebook altogether or if she started a new secret account, but on the one that is still searchable today, she only has 30 friends on it and only a few sporadic posts.

Skye was devastated when her application to study abroad in Japan was denied because she missed the deadline. It was a low blow, the straw that broke the camel’s back — and she decided to take things into her own hands.

We don’t know why, because we haven’t been able to ask Skye, but she decided to purchase a one-way plane ticket to go to Japan. This was actually the 2nd time she had done this, it would later be discovered that she had purchased a ticket to Japan earlier on in the year but for some reason, she changed her mind and decided not to go.

The Day Skye Left

Skye decided to visit with her family on March 31, 2008, and it was likely to say goodbye. None of her family had any idea that the following day she’d be getting on a plane to Japan. During the visit, everything seemed normal at the time, though now her sister Megan is able to identify some things that may have been clues to Skye leaving.

For example, Skye asked her mother to make her favourite cookies — chocolate with cream cheese icing. It was like she wanted to be able to have them one last time, and she had even mentioned something along those lines to Megan, who thought it was a bit weird but didn’t think too much about it. Skye told her family that the following day she was going to be going to spend a few days at her friend's dorm room and when they said goodbye no one was any the wiser of what would really be happening the next day.

The following day is April 1st, 2008, the day that Skye gets on the flight to Japan with a one-way ticket in hand. Which in itself is incredibly strange, that they would let her go to Japan without a return flight booked. Japan is very strict with its immigration laws, a lot of people want to move to Japan but it’s already so densely populated that you have to jump through hoops in order to get residency here.

The current requirements to enter Japan as an American citizen require you to have a valid passport and an onward/return ticket for “visa-free” stays of up to 90 days. Of course, this also doesn’t mean that it is always enforced, clearly as Skye was able to slip through the cracks. Japanese immigration officers may deny you entry if you appear to have no visible means of support. This makes me wonder if maybe Skye was meeting someone in Japan, who said that they would be purchasing her return ticket. Or perhaps they had purchased a return ticket for her, but it was never used. All that we do know is Skye did not purchase a flight home or to anywhere else outside of Japan.

The day Skye got on that flight to Japan, her sister Megan had this overwhelming terrible feeling that something was wrong. She had this throbbing in the back of her brain that wouldn’t go away. The pain became so bad, that she went into the hospital for testing and it was ruled a migraine. Something in the universe was telling her that her whole world had changed, but she could never have guessed what it was.

During that time, Megan realized that she hadn’t seen Skye around or heard from her in a while. Skye was supposed to be staying at a friend’s dorm so no one really thought anything of it. Skye was an introvert. So it’s kind of what we do. Disappear from the world whenever we need a break and show back up when we’ve recharged a bit.

Image of the newspaper when Skye went missing Photo by The Recorder

But after a little while Skye’s family began to ask each other — has anyone seen Skye? And they realized they hadn’t. They phoned around to friends and no one had seen her the last few days.

Getting a hold of Skye proved to be difficult. She didn’t have a cell phone so they had no way of calling her. She didn’t really use social media that her family knew of, so that wasn’t an option either. Out of pure luck, her email password was saved on her brother’s computer, so her family decided it was time to log in to look at her latest history to see if they could find anything that would direct them to where Skye was at.

They logged in and were shocked to see that she had booked a one-way ticket to Japan for April 1st. Her sister Megan realized that when she had that terrible migraine, it was when Skye got on the plane and left their lives forever. As a side note, Megan says she gets the same migraine every April 1st.

After calling the local police, Skye’s family did some digging in her email account to see what else they could find. In her drafts she had an unsent email that was going to be sent to a friend of hers, it had vibes of starting over and it included a list of things that she had left behind for people. Side note here, they never found any of those items on the list that she had left behind. The email was never finished, and never sent and the way it was written it seemed as if it was rushed.

This email was addressed to a classmate named Brittany Davis. Brittany would tell police that she and Skye had argued just one week before she vanished. In one of the last interactions the friends had, Skye told her that “her Japanese sucked”.

To this day it's unclear what the intent of the email was and why it was never sent.

The Search in Japan

Now that Skye’s family had a direction or clue of where to look for her, the real search began - and it came with a lot of hurdles. They spoke with the powers that be who worked at the airport that Skye flew out of, and they were no help. They wouldn’t help with surveillance video footage or any other information, except to say that their records showed that Skye did get on the flight and that maybe they should check the parking garage for her car. Which they did — and they found.

It didn’t appear that Skye took much with her, and she didn’t leave much behind either. Her computer was missing, her Nintendo Ds was missing, and she never had a cell phone or credit card. She didn’t take a jacket or anything — her jacket was found left in the car along with some other random belongings. It looked like she just got on a plane and off to japan she went with very little preparation; $800 in cash that she withdrew from her bank and pretty much only her laptop in hand.

Megan and her mom decided to follow Skyke over to Japan. As you can imagine, the whole investigation was messy, complicated and difficult. According to Megan, the trail went cold very quickly. The Japanese police didn’t appear to take action, Megan was an adult after all who decided to go to Japan on her own. The U.S. ambassador at the time to Japan unfortunately wasn’t all that helpful either, according to Megan.

Megan and her mother wound up flying to Tokyo to hold a press conference because that’s where all of the major media is located.

Skye was last seen outside of an Inn, in Noboribetsu, southern Hokkaido. She had checked in to the Inn on April 7th, just over a week after arriving in Japan. The person who spotted her reported that she appeared to be in good spirits and mentioned that she planned to travel to Sapporo. As I mentioned previously, Skye had withdrawn $800 cash to take with her on the trip. Reportedly she had booked this Inn herself and had been enjoying tourist-type things in the area, shops, spas and other attractions.

After the sighting at the Inn in Noboribetsu, Skye kind of dropped off the map. We don’t know if she made it to Sapporo as she had planned or where she went after she checked out of the inn. She has never made contact with any of her family since leaving for Japan, so they’re left to kind of try to fit the pieces together.

We know that Skye loved everything about Japan and spoke of wanting to see the cherry blossoms, which would have begun to bloom from mid-April to mid-May. It tends to be on the late side in Hokkaido. We don’t know if she made it to see them. We don’t know if she met someone, either before going to Japan or maybe while in Japan. We don’t know how or why she was allowed to stay in Japan with only a one-way ticket in hand.

What we do know is that Skye was very introverted and quite shy. This would have been a huge ordeal, to get on the plane by herself and travel across the world to a foreign country. This begs the question — did she meet someone here in Japan? Did she have help either getting here or once she arrived?

If you look at online forums and even news publications, they all seem to insinuate the same thing — that Skyle likely came to Japan to end her life. Along with that comes the speculation that maybe she went to Aokigahara aka the "suicide forest", which was made very famous in anime.

It’s not knowing that hurts Skye’s family. If Skye either chose to end her life or start a new one, her family would just like to know. It's equally possible that neither of these things happened, and this may have been a case of foul play. Whatever the answer is, Skye’s family deserves a conclusion.

