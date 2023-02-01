Maryville, MO

The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3IfQ_0kXTtdFf00
Daisy ColemanPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go

Who Was Daisy Coleman?

Daisy was born on March 30, 1997, to Melinda and Michael Coleman. Melinda was a veterinarian and Michael was a physician, so the family was doing really well for themselves. They bought an old Victorian family home to renovate and it was truly their dream home.

Daisy had three brothers, Charlie, Tristan and Logan. She grew up in the quiet little city of Albany, Missouri. Before a series of tragic events would lead her down a dark path, she was an incredibly happy little girl with the world at her fingertips.

However, that would begin to change when Daisy was just 9 years old. Along with her brother Logan and her father, she was in a car accident while on their way to a wrestling match. After hitting a patch of black ice, they skid off the road and crashed. Daisy and Logan were okay, however, Daisy’s father was killed. As you can imagine the family was devastated. They had to carry on without their loving father and even had to drive passed the site of the car crash every day. It was too much to handle, so Daisy, her brothers and her mom decided to pick up and started fresh in the nearby town of Maryville, Missouri, just 40 miles away. They kept their family home in Albany and decided to rent a home in Maryville — just in case they ever decided they wanted to return home.

Melinda, Daisy’s mom, would later say:

“Even though it was sad to leave, in some ways it was a huge weight off our shoulders. Just to be anonymous, in a way.” | Source: The Sun

Unfortunately, they would never really get that fresh start and that weight would never really be lifted.

Maryville is a small town where everybody knows everybody and everyone knows everybody’s business. Sports, and especially football, are everything to Maryville, and the high school football team has somewhat of a celebrity status.

The family initially settled in well. Charlie and Logan played sports. The beautiful blonde Daisy won trophies at local beauty pageants and became a member of Maryville High’s cheerleading team.

Then on Saturday, January 7, 2012, Daisy invited her best friend, 13-year-old Paige, to the family home for a sleepover. The girls were watching horror movies and sneaking sips of alcohol. It was totally innocent, the two girls trusted each other, and they felt safe in Daisy’s home. It would have felt like an okay time to try alcohol. That night, she received a text from a popular senior football player, named Matt Barnett, who was actually friends with and played football with her older brother Charlie. The two were texting back and forth when Matt asked her to come over, saying he would pick the girls up from their home shortly. Matt Barnett was 17 years old at the time, so three years older than Daisy and four years older than Paige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUkyk_0kXTtdFf00
Daisy ColemanPhoto byNetflix

Around 1 a.m., the girls snuck out of the house and got in his car. They would later say they knew it was wrong, but they thought it was cool that an older guy wanted to hang out. She probably also thought she could trust him, this guy was her brother’s friend after all. Once he took the girls to his house, they were handed a tall glass of clear liquid. They didn’t know what the liquid was, but it would turn out to be alcohol. Daisy would later say that she tried to drink it all so she would impress him. And that was the last thing she would remember from that night.

It was a freezing 23-degree morning when Daisy’s mom Melinda heard scratching at the family front door. She initially thought it could be a dog. Instead, Melinda found a barely conscious Daisy sprawled on the front porch. Frozen. Blue in the lips. She lay for three hours wearing nothing but yoga pants and a t-shirt. She carried her daughter inside for a warm bath but found red marks on her body.

When Daisy began crying, Melinda said she immediately knew what had happened. Her mother took her straight to the hospital, where doctors confirmed their worst fears. Daisy had been assaulted.

They went to the police to file a police report and Matt Barnett — whose grandfather had been a leading local politician — was arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He insisted that their encounter was consensual. That Daisy was fine and she wasn’t too intoxicated. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Daisy’s friend page, who was only 13 years old at the time, had also been assaulted by another boy at the Barnett home.

It also emerged one of the boys at the house had filmed the incident on an iPhone and there were already several people who had seen the video on the phone.

Still Maryville Sheriff Darren White said was confident he had compiled a case that would “absolutely” result in prosecutions. He said,

“Within four hours, we had obtained a search warrant for the house and executed that. We had all of the suspects in custody and had audio/video confessions.” | Source: DailyDot.com

In the police reports, the boys all admit that Daisy was unconscious, she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t move, she couldn’t walk and they carried her to the car and they carried her to the yard. They just left her out in the cold like a piece of trash.

You would think that this sounds like an open-and-shut case right? Wrong. Daisy tried to keep a low profile at school as the police investigated Matt and his friends. But because Matt was such a popular guy at school, people relentlessly attacked Daisy nonstop on Facebook and Twitter because they thought she was lying. They said horrible things, even taunting her to take her own life.

There were reports the iPhone footage of the incident was being passed around. Mysteriously this video had been deleted and officials would later go on to say the video could not be recovered. All the while, Daisy and her family suffered vile attacks on social media from both kids and adults. One girl arrived at a local dance competition wearing a homemade shirt saying, “Matt 1, Daisy 0”.

Daisy wasn’t the only one getting all of the backlash. Melinda was fired from her job at Maryville’s Southpaws Veterinary Clinic as a veterinarian because they didn’t want to deal with all of the negative attention. Daisy was suspended from her high school’s cheerleading team, suffered depression and attempted to take her own life.

Two months after the assault allegations, prosecutor Robert Price dropped all charges citing a lack of evidence.

Shortly before the announcement, Melinda reportedly received a telephone call from a friend with political connections telling her that “favours were being called in” to ensure that charges were dropped.

Matt Barnett’s grandfather, Rex who was a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper before serving four terms as Republican State Representative, denied using his influence to have the charges against the boys in this case dropped. Even though the evidence seemed to be overwhelming, Matt Barnett was not charged with statutory rape. Missouri law generally applies in cases when a victim is under 14 years old. However, felony statutes define sex as non-consensual if the victim is incapacitated by alcohol.

Matt Barnett pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor child endangerment, but not to a felony sexual assault charge. Ultimately, he was sentenced to four months in jail, which was then commuted to two years probation.

Even after the case was closed, the online abuse at Daisy’s expense continued. The harassment of the Coleman family got so bad that they planned to leave Maryville to return to their family home, but the family home they left behind mysteriously burned down. Daisy struggled, barely having the energy to get out of bed, let alone go to school and practices, but the family had nowhere to turn.

Eventually, her brothers convinced her to start wrestling again, this time on their team - and because her brothers were on the team, wrestling became a safe, family-like escape from reality, and she felt like she had taken back some of the control that she had lost.

Healing Begins

Daisy went on to dedicate her life to advocating for survivors of sexual assault. She founded a peer-to-peer organization, SafeBAE, to raise awareness of sexual assault in middle and high schools. HuffPost named Coleman as one of the “13 most Fearless Teens of 2013”. Even as she fought tirelessly for others, putting on a strong face through it all, she continued to struggle with mental health. It was always an uphill battle that she was bravely taking on each day.

And then, tragedy struck again. Her brother, Tristan Ash Coleman, passed away in June of 2018 from a car accident when he was just 19 years old. He was on his way home from helping his sister move to Colorado Springs when he was involved in an accident.

In an Instagram post, Daisy said Tristan was her “best friend”, adding,

“But I’ll never stop loving you. You’ll never stop being my best friend. My baby brother you’ll always be.” | Soure: Instagram

On August 4th of 2020, Daisy’s mom called the police to do a welfare check on her. Daisy spoke with the police and crisis prevention paramedics for more than an hour — but never said or did anything indicating she wanted to harm herself. Because of this, Daisy could not legally be held for mental health problems, and she was cleared by medics. Just hours later, however, police reportedly got a call from a female friend in the same apartment building around 8:30 pm that Daisy had taken her life. Daisy’s body was found in her apartment that evening. She was only 23 years old.

A Stalker in Daisy's Life

You’re likely thinking that a lot of this has to do with all of the tragedies that occurred in her short life, and you may be right. But there are a lot of strange circumstances leading up to her death. Her friends say that just prior to her death, she had been stalked and harassed by a man for months. On her Twitter and Facebook, she would write that police knew about her complaints of alleged stalking and harassment by the same man, which, according to her, had occurred since December.

She said she was afraid to leave her house to walk her dogs or go to work. She wrote she was not eating or sleeping well because she was so alarmed by the alleged ongoing harassment.

She said the man had shown up at her house repeatedly and pounded on her door. She also wrote she believed he had managed to steal keys to her apartment and had tried to directly access her apartment. Apparently, he had also put her personal telephone number in craigslist ads soliciting adult service.

Daisy filed a police report on the day of her death. When officers arrived at her home to perform a welfare check, she filed a report of stalking and harassment. This was merely hours before she took her own life. It's unclear whether there was a connection between what happened to her when she was 14 and this stalker.

Now, unfortunately, the tragedy does not stop there.

Melinda Coleman, Daisy’s mother, would take her own life just four months after her daughter’s death, on December 8th, 2020. Just hours before her death, Melinda posted a series of posts and pictures of Daisy to her Facebook page.

Then, on November 18, 2020, two weeks before her death, she wrote:

‘Albany wins. I’m dead’  , which is an apparent reference to her Missouri hometown, where Daisy was shunned after her attack.

A Tragic Family Story

The events that happened to the Coleman family were much more than any should have to bare. Charlie and Logan are the only remaining living members. They lost their father in a car crash, their brother in a car crash, his sister by suicide and his mother by suicide. Now they must pick up the pieces and carry on as best as they can.

We cannot let this be Daisy Coleman’s legacy. Watch her documentary, Audrie & Daisy. Hear her words. Be an advocate for other men and women like her, because this still happens every single day.

Sources

https://www.dailydot.com/unclick/maryville-daisy-coleman-anonymous/

https://variety.com/2020/film/news/daisy-coleman-dead-dies-audrie-daisy-netflix-1234726309/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13407808/daisy-coleman-mum-melinda-suicide-netflix-audrie/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# tragedy

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Sturbridge, MA

Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder

This is the story of the unsolved murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen, who would be abducted and murdered during a week-long summer vacation at her grandparent's home in Sturbridge, Ma. In August of 1993, she was taken from this small rural community while she was waiting near a neighbour’s home to see the puppies she was promised. Only one of Holly's shoes would be found by the side of a road - but no sign of Holly.

Read full story
3 comments
Richwoods, MO

It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From Abductor

The story of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby is also known as the “Missouri Miracle”, and by the end of this story, you’ll understand why. It was October 6th, 2002 and at around 1:15 pm in the afternoon, Shawn headed towards his friend's house on his lime green bicycle. This friend only lived a short distance away in the small town of Richwoods, Missouri, and it was a route that Shawn was very familiar with as he had taken it many times. While en route, he was lightly struck by a man driving a white truck. The driver would later be identified as Michael Devlin, and he had planned this whole scenario out.

Read full story
29 comments

A One-Way Ticket to Japan: The Unsolved Disappearance of Skye Budnick

On April 1st, 2008 Skye Lynn Budnick took a one-way flight to Japan. She was just 21 years old. She didn’t tell anyone she was planning to take this trip and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her departure continues to be a struggle for her family, as they have no idea what has happened to her - or whether she is still alive, or not. They cannot grieve, because there’s no body, and if she is still alive and well, knowing that simple fact would provide them with some relief.

Read full story
Townsend, MA

The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlante

This is another one of those true crime cases where if it played out on the big screen, you would think the storyline was far too wild to ever be true. Unfortunately what 17-year-old Daniel LaPlante did to pregnant mother of two, Priscilla Gustafson, was very real. It’s unimaginable that a young man at his age could do something so sickening, but Daniel wasn’t new to causing people terrible pain. He had worked his way up to a triple homicide by stalking a young woman, even going as far as to live in the walls of their home.

Read full story
Philadelphia, NY

It Has Been 12 Years Since Ellen Greenberg Was Stabbed 20 Times and It Was Ruled a Suicide

It has been 12 years since the death of Ellen Greenberg, who died tragically after she was stabbed 20 times on January 26th, 2011. Right off the bat, this sounds like a violent, vicious murder — but the police called it a suicide. After her family fought for the truth, a new neuropathologist would examine Ellen’s body and discover evidence that she wasn’t even alive at the time of some of her stab wounds. Yet, even with this compelling information, they are still fighting the courts to have their daughter's death investigated as murder.

Read full story
3 comments
Valdosta, GA

It's The 10-Year Anniversary Since Teen Found in a Rolled-Up Gym Mat: What Happened to Kendrick Johnson?

It has been 10 years since Kendrick Johnson made news headlines when he was found deceased, rolled up in a gym mat at his high school. It’s been highly debated as to how the teen got there, whether it was an accident or if he was murdered.

Read full story

She Killed the Friends Who Saved Her From Bullying: The Story of Christine Paolilla

Kids can be cruel, and relentless with bullying, especially if you’re any different from what they perceive to be normal. This is the story of Christine Paolilla, who was relentlessly bullied before she was shown kindness by a pair of two girls at her school. Unfortunately, this story doesn’t have a happy ending, because sometimes a person’s past and inner demons can drive them to make choices they may not have otherwise made. In this story, the choice was murder.

Read full story
10 comments

Elnaz Hajtamiri: Abducted From Her Home by Fake Police Officers; Cash Reward Offered for Information

It has been one year since 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach by three armed masked men who were dressed in police gear. She has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2022, and the police are now offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to finding Elnaz. Her abduction is made even more bizarre because less than a month prior to this incident, Elnaz had been viciously attacked by two men who had attempted to abduct her then. She fought back and managed to escape with her life - only to have three men abduct her at gunpoint just weeks later. Once you hear the details of this case, you’ll understand why it is important to share this story as much as possible. Someone knows something. Elnaz’s family just wants her home.

Read full story
Midlothian, TX

Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?

The Missy Bevers case gets talked about a lot as it has surprisingly gone unsolved for the last six years. There is video surveillance footage of the murderer, and yet, no one has been arrested in the murder of 45-year-old mom of three and fitness instructor, Terri “Missy” Bevers. Missy was murdered inside the Creekside Church located in Midlothian, Texas in the early hours of April 18th, 2016. While there have been several persons of interest in the case, there have not been any arrests made as of yet.

Read full story
1 comments

From TikTok Star to Killer: Ali Nasser Abulaban

According to Statistica, TikTok saw its app grow by 180% among 15–26 years in the first quarter of 2020. It’s seen a lot of creators rise to fame just by creating 15-second video clips. One of those big creators is a man by the name of Ali Nasser Abulaban, who went by the username JinnKid and grew to have almost 1 million followers by creating comedy skits and impressions videos.

Read full story

Her Brother Falsely Confessed to Have DNA Tested: The Murder of Nicole van den Hurk

There's been a lot of news lately about how new DNA technology and how genealogy is breaking cold cases wide open these days. This case is a great example of how it might be used to rule a specific suspect out. The story of the murder of Nicole van den Hurk is one that is both tragic and heroic. She was only 15 years old when she was murdered in 1995 in the Netherlands. Initially, the spotlight was put on her brother and her stepfather, who had been raising her since her mother had taken her own life. After being cleared of the killings, in a shocking twist, her brother would confess to killing Nicole - but not because he was guilty. He wanted DNA testing to be done that could confirm the identity of the true killer so he falsely confessed. But would it confirm many people’s suspicion or point investigators in a new direction?

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor

The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.

Read full story

The Thwarted Valentine's Day Massacre Plot

The world can be a lonely place, which is why many people often turn to the Internet to find connections with like-minded people. That’s exactly what 19-year-old James Gamble did. While those who were looking in from the outside described James as being a loner and a social outcast, his mother would describe him much differently.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin Helms

Millennials were the generation of young teens in chat rooms and on instant messenger  before there were warning signs for parents to watch out for. Before we really knew what could happen. Before our parents had any inclination that maybe they should step in.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit

University of Idaho murdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. The probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, has been released - and the details are chilling.

Read full story
1 comments

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap Murders

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap MurdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. It's been a while since the hit TV series Wife Swap aired. In case you forget, the premise of the show was that two very different family dynamics would swap the matriarch in the family for a week. They would follow the host family’s rules for the first half of the swap, and then the new wife would implement new rules in the second half of the show. It basically allowed the families to see how other American families operated, and maybe find new rules they could adapt to their own household.

Read full story

The Twisted New Year's Eve Disappearance of Marina Boelter

It’s officially 2023, a new year is here. Everyone is busy making big plans, changes in their lives and resolutions for the future. It’s typically seen as a chance to start over, a time of hope. But for 18-year-old Marina Boelter, New Year's Eve of 2014 would be the last time she was seen.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal Justice

Since four University of Idaho students were discovered stabbed to death in their home on November 13, 2022, the local police have been fairly tight-lipped about the investigation. However, there is breaking news in the case that has shocked the community. A suspect has been arrested for the brutal killings. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania and he is not new to the world of crime. Kohberger has finished his first semester working towards obtaining a Ph.D. in criminal justice and criminology from Washington State University.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy