It's The 10-Year Anniversary Since Teen Found in a Rolled-Up Gym Mat: What Happened to Kendrick Johnson?

It has been 10 years since Kendrick Johnson made news headlines when he was found deceased, rolled up in a gym mat at his high school. It’s been highly debated as to how the teen got there, whether it was an accident or if he was murdered.

While Kendrick's death has officially been ruled an accident, his family has spent the last 10 years fully believing that he was murdered. The only thing more tragic about this young man's death is the aftermath and fallout since his body was discovered. There have been allegations of evidence tampering, lying witnesses and corrupt police, with many people still unsure whether Kendrick was murdered or is this whole thing was a horrific freak accident.

Who Was Kendrick Johnson?

Kendrick Johnson was a 17-year-old young man attending Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. He was big into sports, particularly into basketball where he played on the high school basketball team and one day hoped that he would be able to play football professionally. His family and friends described him as a sweet and quiet boy, a jokester and the life and joy of their house. One thing that can be said without a doubt, is that Kendrick was so very much loved by his family,

The Day of the Discovery

The day of the incident was January 10th, 2013 at Lowndes High School. It was only the second day back to regularly scheduled classes after the holiday break. Kendrick was supposed to have weightlifting class that afternoon, but he never showed up. This was the first sign of Kendrick missing.

Sometimes kids don’t show up to their classes for a number of reasons, as at the time, it didn’t raise any alarms. However, that evening, Kendrick didn’t show up a home either. He was supposed to be watching a sports event after school, but that had already ended. While Kendrick always called his mom to let her know that he was going to be late, initially she figured that maybe he had forgotten, just lost track of time or was busy and couldn’t call yet. But around 9:30 pm, when he still hadn’t shown up at home, she knew something was wrong. She got in her car and went looking for him, driving back and forth down the route he would have taken to get from the school to home, but still no sign of him. Just after midnight, she called the police to report him missing.

The next day was Friday, January 11th. Kendrick was still missing and his mother still hadn’t heard anything from him. Kendrick’s mother Jackie went to the school to inform them that her son was missing and Administration assisted her by printing missing person flyers.

Then, at around 10 am that morning, a group of students arrived at Lowndes High School gym for their gym class. One student noticed a pair of white socks sticking out of one of the wrestling mats that were stored standing up in a corner of the room. At first, they thought that maybe someone had just forgotten their socks there or maybe someone was playing a joke, but when they got closer to the mat, they realized that the socks were on a person, a person who was stuck face down in the mat. They called their coach over to look and believing that this person needed help getting out of the mat, the coach, Philip Pieplow, pulled the mat down to the floor. The person in this rolled-up gym mat was Kendrick Johnson, and at this point, no one had any clue as to how long he had been in there. While one student called 911, Coach Pieplow was going to try to pull Kendrick from the mat and perform CPR, however it was much too late. Kendrick was deceased and he had been in the mat for some time.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and at around 11 am, the school was locked down. Police began to investigate the body, and how it was found in the mat. They asked the office for any video footage they might have near the gym and they started interviewing any staff or students that had been in or around that gym the two days Kendrick had been missing.

The Crime Scene

First of all, we need to talk about where and how Kendrick was found. These gym mats are not small, they’re nearly six feet tall and three feet wide. The way that Kendrick was found in the rolled-up mat is very interesting. He was face down in the mat with his feet sticking out the top. Two pairs of shoes were found in the mat with Kendrick. One pair were shoes he had been wearing; they were off his feet, found pretty much just sitting on top of his body, near his feet and legs. Another pair was found on the floor, underneath his body, near his head.

Many students (including Kendrick) used the rolled-up mats as storage for their things to avoid paying locker fees, so it was thought that maybe he fell into the mat while looking for a shoe and died after being unable to get out. A student at the school said that he shared a pair of Adidas shoes with Kendrick and that after gym class Kendrick would always go to the mats, jump up and toss the shoes inside the middle of the hole. These may have been the shoes he was trying to reach for. When the mat was first unrolled, Kendrick had one arm stretched above his head and the other down around his waist as though struggling for his shoe. There was also vomit found in the mat, belonging to Kendrick.

Police searched the rest of the school’s gym for anything noteworthy, and the only things they found were a hoodie and a pair of orange and black gym shoes lying on the floor of the gym and some bloody tissues in the trashcan of the gym girls’ bathroom. The hoodie and shoes were never taken as evidence and the bloody tissue was tested and it was found to be female DNA. another girl at the school said she had been hit in the face with a flag during practice and the bloody tissues were hers. Beyond that nothing was really found or appeared to be out of place, but it probably would have been a good idea to test the hoodie and gym shoes.

The school provided the police with their surveillance camera footage, which showed that at about 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 10, Kendrick walked into the gym. No one follows Kendrick, and no one else walks into the gym for another three minutes after he entered. Kendrick is of course never seen leaving the gym, and when he is found the next morning it’s determined that had been dead in an inverted position for 21 hours.

Within 24 hours of finding Kendrick Johnson’s body, investigators concluded that it was an accident. An autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) stated that Johnson had died from positional asphyxia, and it was case closed.

Kendrick’s family thought it was way too early to call this an accident and close the case, and they believed part of it was because of his race. They approached Rev. Floyd Rose of Valdosta Southern Christian Leadership Conference to ask him if he would help investigate further and he agreed.

Things got really messy here. The family was firm in their belief that this was not an accidental death and that Kendrick was murdered, the police on the other hand believed that there was absolutely no evidence to suggest murder. And there was a huge battle between the two sides.

A report was discovered written by Lowndes County Coroner, Bill Watson, that slammed how Kendrick Johnson’s investigation was handled. The report read,

“I was not notifedi n (sic) this death until 15:45 hours. The investigative climate was very poor to worse when I arrived on the scene. The body had been noticeably (sic) moved. The scene had been compromised and there was no cooperation from law enforcement at the scene. Furthermore the integrity of the evidence bag was compromised on January 13, 2013 by opening the sealed bag and exhibiting the dead body to his father,” wrote Lowndes County Coroner Bill Watson in a report dated January 22. | Soure: CNN

Georgia state law dictates that the coroner be contacted immediately on the discovery of a body, but Watson claimed that he was not notified until six hours later.

Kendrick’s family decided to get an independent autopsy conducted by William R. Anderson with Forensic Dimensions in Heathrow, Florida on June 15. Kendrick’s body was resumed and the family was shocked to discover that all of Kendrick’s organs had been removed and replaced with newspaper. While at first, it is actually common. this sounds troubling, The state of Georgia determined that though not the best practice, filling body cavities with newspaper isn’t illegal and the funeral home broke no laws. Apparently, the organs were too decomposed when they were received by the funeral home so they were disposed of.

Now as for the autopsy, Anderson claimed that his findings indicated traces of blunt force trauma to the right neck and soft tissues, and suggested the death was not accidental. What was found was a 2–3 cm bruise on the neck, and I guess that was an indication of blunt-force trauma.

For what it’s worth, Authorities said that Kendrick’s body showed no injuries when it was found inside a rolled-up tumbling mat in the old gym.

If you were to look at the autopsy photos, you might initially think that he had been beaten. The photos are brutal, his face is swollen, black and blue and pretty much unrecognizable, but you have to remember that all of the blood pooled to his head because of the position he was in and the photos were taken after the autopsy was conducted.

The next bit of evidence that was questioned was the surveillance video footage. The cameras that faced the actual gym mats were unfocused and skipped around. All that could be seen from the cameras was Kendrick walking towards the gym, and then several seconds of footage of him jogging in the gym. He was never shown in the gym, near the mats or leaving the gym.

Also, a whole hour of footage from the gym was missing, right at the time which would have shed light on what happened that day. Some of the apparent lapses in coverage were found to be a result of camera systems that were not synchronized with one another. Time stamps between some separate camera systems differed by as much as 20 minutes for the same time period, giving the impression of a gap for portions of the footage where no gap existed. Other missing footage was the result of the camera’s motion-activated function not being triggered.

This missing footage made some people question if there was some sort of cover-up happening. Some conspiracy theories suggest an FBI cover-up. There were two students who attended the school whose father was an FBI agent, allegedly. The thought was that he somehow edited the video footage to protect his boys. The Johnsons have really gone after these two boys, believing that they had bullied and possibly murdered Kendrick over his race. There had been an incident, a fight between Kendrick and one of the boys during a school sports trip, but those close to them have indicated that this fight occurred a year prior to the murder and everyone had since reconciled.

In July 2014, a man named Dalton Chauncey went to the sheriff and said he had been present during a conversation in which two people said that they caused the death of Kendrick Johnson. He was arrested for making a false statement to police after he admitted that he had fabricated the story to boast. Dalton Chauncey also clarified the two persons who he vaguely identified were fabricated and do not exist.

The following year, in 2015, the Johnsons took their theory and stepped it up a few notches — they filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against 38 people, including three of their son’s classmates, the school, the local crime lab, the state and federal officials, five agents of the GBI, an FBI agent, and more. Their theory was that the sons of the FBI agent killed Kendrick and used their connections to cover up the investigation.

They sued the school, saying they basically failed to protect Kendrick. The lawsuit alleged that another student “had a history of provoking and attacking” Johnson at school, stating that the provocations took place “in the presence of the coaching staff and employees” of the school after his mother complained about previous attacks. But nothing was done about it.

They had no hard evidence to back up any of these claims and so the Johnsons had to drop the suit. In turn, they were sued for more than $850,000 in attorney fees and more than one million in defamation charges. They were ultimately ordered by a judge to pay close to $300,000 worth of lawyers’ fees to those they had accused with no evidence.

Even with all of these theories, allegations, conflicting evidence and reports, the case was closed and ruled an accident just last year. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk stands by the ruling that Kendrick very likely fell into the gym mat while trying to retrieve his gym shoes. Unfortunately, he became stuck and no one was around to help him. Ultimately, he suffocated, according to the courts, however, his family continues to fight for the justice they believe Kendrick is owed.

