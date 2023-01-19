Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?

Missy Bevers Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

The Missy Bevers case gets talked about a lot as it has surprisingly gone unsolved for the last six years. There is video surveillance footage of the murderer, and yet, no one has been arrested in the murder of 45-year-old mom of three and fitness instructor, Terri “Missy” Bevers. Missy was murdered inside the Creekside Church located in Midlothian, Texas in the early hours of April 18th, 2016. While there have been several persons of interest in the case, there have not been any arrests made as of yet.

Who is Missy Bevers?

Missy was 45 years old woman, married to Brandon Bevers, with whom she had three children: Hannah, Allie and Sarah. They lived in Red Oak, Texas, where she formerly was a public school teacher and worked with students with special needs. Later on in life, she decided to change careers. She started to really watch her health and began working out and eating healthy so she decided to combine her love of teaching with health and become a fitness instructor. This woman was in incredible shape. She would teach Camp Gladiator boot camp classes, which is a high-intensity outdoor fitness class that combines both cardio and strength training.

Missy Bevers in an undated photo Photo by Bevers Family

On the evening before Missy’s class, she checked the weather online and learned that it was supposed to rain the following day, so she emailed everyone in her class to let them know that they would be working out indoors for the class at the Creekside Church, which is what they typically did anytime they were going to get bad weather. Then she went to bed because she had to be up at 3 am the next morning.

Missy arrived at the church around 4:20 am the following morning, on April 18th, 2016. She always liked to get there about 45 minutes early to set up everything for her fitness class which was to start around 5 am. When she arrived at the church, she started to get things set up, not knowing that she wasn’t alone in the building.

Around 5 am, Missy’s students began showing up for her class, and when the first few students walked into the room, to their horror they found her lying there, bloody and not unresponsive. They called 911 and paramedics arrived to find that she had a head injury and multiple puncture wounds to her chest. There was a gun found next to her body that didn’t appear to be hers. Missy died shortly after the paramedics arrived, and the investigation into her murder began immediately.

Police found glass from broken windows scattered on the floor of the building. Unfortunately, the building didn’t have an alarm, and outside surveillance cameras weren’t working. They also found marks on the backdoor of the church, which led them to believe that this was likely how the perpetrator got into the building. Initially, it looked like the motive may have been a robbery. However, when they searched the church, they discovered that there was nothing taken. Missy was also wearing a beautiful wedding ring when she was murdered, which wasn’t taken. Her truck was found in the parking lot and still had all of her belongings in it, including her purse, her cell phone and her iPad.

One of the next things the police did was to take a look at the surveillance video footage from the church, and what they found was a goldmine.

At around 3:50 AM on the morning of the murder, surveillance footage captured an unknown individual breaking into the church. What was really unusual, was this person was dressed in head-to-toe, faux SWAT gear. They were wearing a black helmet and a vest with "POLICE" written on it.

The video showed this person wandering through the halls, opening doors and drawers, but not really taking anything. They didn’t even appear to be looking for anything, they just sort of wondered aimlessly. He or she carried a hammer in their left hand, which would be used to kill Missy.

An autopsy of Missy revealed that she died from multiple puncture wounds to her head and her chest. The medical examiner was able to determine that the wounds on Missy’s head, and chest were consistent with the hammer that the suspect was seen walking around with.

The killer was described as between 5’2” and 5’8”, their feet predominately pointed outward and they walked with a limp. This person has a very distinct walk - they sway back and forth and move their arms a certain way. Unfortunately, you can’t see the person’s face and you can’t even tell their gender.

Surveillance video from that morning also shows Missy arriving at and entering the church around 4:20 AM. At some point Missy and the intruder cross paths, and she is killed, with the hammer. This was also captured on video surveillance, however, it was never released to the public for obvious reasons.

Police also sought to question the driver of a 2010 to 2012 model Nissan Altima that appeared in surveillance footage from "SWFA Outdoors", which is a hunting and fishing store a mile down the road from the church. This car was seen driving around the area in the early morning hours before Missy’s murder. The car had a distinct bumper sticker on it, but unfortunately, because of the quality of the video footage, you can’t make out what the bumper sticker says or who is driving the car. Either way, police believe that this may have been either the killer or someone driving a getaway car.

While police began to take tips from the public, they also speak with Missy’s husband Brandon, who says he has no idea who would want to hurt her. Upon a search of Missy’s cell phone, they discover evidence that the couple is going through some financial difficulty. They also discover that Missy has been having an affair, sending flirtatious text messages back and forth between herself and a man. When they ask Brandon about it, he admits to the financial struggles and says he is also aware of the affair. Brandon becomes a suspect in the court of public opinion almost immediately, however, he has an alibi. He was away on a fishing trip in Mississippi, which is confirmed by several people who saw him there.

But of course, that doesn’t stop people from talking. Even if Brandon was away and not physically the killer, it doesn’t mean he didn’t orchestrate something. Any husband would be furious that their wife was having an affair, and then with the financial troubles he would have been able to cash out on a life insurance policy.

One theory that began to circulate is that if it was not Brandon who actually carried out the murder, maybe it was Brandon’s father, Randy. Physically he has the same body type as the person in the surveillance video. He’s short, stocky and most noticeably he has the same sort of sway when he walks.

Brandon and Randy Bevers Photo by CBSDFW video still

This theory spread like wildfire when it was discovered that Randy had dropped off a bloody woman’s large blouse at a dry cleaner’s. Apparently, the person working there was so freaked out they called the police. Randy says his wife’s Chihuahua was injured in a dog fight and that blood belongs to the dog. There is a veterinarian who confirms that Randy brought the dog in after the attack, and unfortunately the dog did pass away. The police obviously can’t just take his word for it so they test the shirt, and it comes back to belonging to a dog. It isn’t human blood at all.

And guess what — Randy also has an alibi for the day of the murders that police say checks out. He was travelling in California, and so he was ruled out as a suspect.

Who killed Missy Bevers?

Was it random, or was it a planned attack? Police have received more than 2,000 tips and spent thousands of hours investigating the 2016 murder of Terri “Missy” Bevers, but over six years later, the case remains a mystery.

One theory is that the killer was completely unknown to missy, and that’s why still to this day the murderer has not been caught. We always begin by looking closely at those who knew the victim. Here are six years later, and everyone close to Missy has been cleared by the police. It’s possible that Missy was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It doesn’t appear that the intent was ever burglary as nothing was taken, but the suspect could have gone there just to hurt someone and it happened to be Missy that showed up. This person was wandering around and “exploring” the church, rather than staking out the area Missy would enter and waiting for her, which would be expected of a targeted killing. Maybe they were there to look around and not commit murder at all.

Or perhaps they knew who Missy was, but Missy didn’t know them. Missy did have a social media presence, and because she was a fitness instructor, she would have shared her schedule pretty publicly. Someone may have targeted her specifically, whether online or elsewhere, killed her and then left. They may not have any connection with her other than the fact that they targeted her as a victim.

It was reported that Missy had a favourite gym that she would visit just about every day for three years. She knew all of the staff, she became friends with the owner, and it was her happy place. However, about two weeks before her murder, she stopped going to this gym. It is unclear if she randomly switched gyms or if she stopped going for any particular reason, but it was definitely not like her.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Missy had received a creepy message on LinkedIn three days before she was killed and that when she showed her friend the message, they both thought it was strange because it was from a man neither of them knew. That’s about as far as this lead went. Police did get a warrant to search her LinkedIn account, but they couldn’t locate this so-called creepy message.

While it seems to commonly be believed that this person is a man, many speculate that the person in the swat gear could actually be a woman. Missy’s husband, Brandon also strongly believes that the murderer is a female and knew her on some form of a personal basis. Furthermore, he suggests that this unidentified person attempted to make this tragedy look like a burglary gone wrong, mainly due to surveillance showing this person opening doors and breaking glass windows, but not actually taking anything. One theory is that it could even have been someone from Missy’s fitness class, seeing as they would know what date and what time she would be there.

To go along with the female theory, some suspect that it may have even been a pregnant female. This is backed up by those who point out the way the person walks, almost sort of like a waddle. They stagger for additional balance because their centre of gravity is way off balance. This may also be why they are wearing riot gear, to protect themselves and their unborn baby. If you look at the video of the suspect, you might think it’s a stocky and somewhat overweight male, but some people speculate that this is actually a baby belly and padding used to protect the baby.

Another theory that gets talked about is maybe this was a case of teen vandalism. Maybe it was some kid who decided to dress up in swat gear and go vandalize the church for whatever reason. Maybe they weren’t expecting anyone to be in the building since it was so early in the morning and they panicked when they came across Missy and killed her. To me, it doesn’t really appear this way. In the video the person is seen opening doors and drawers, they break a window glass at one point but beyond that, they didn’t really cause any destruction, and there were lots of things they could have damaged.

Now that leads us to a potential suspect by the name of Bobby Wayne Henry. Police received several tips to look into this man, who was a former police officer and still owned his police riot gear. He was removed from the police force years prior because of rape allegations. He was also charged with possession of child pornography.

Henry is known to walk with a limp, which lines up with the video surveillance footage, however, the police say he is taller than their description, about 6’1 according to his police file, which is taller than the person in the video. It appears that the police have ruled him out, however, his alibi for the day of the murder was that he was at home with his wife, which she backed up.

Bobby Wayne Henry worked security at the church after the murder, including working at Missy’s memorial service. He also drove an SUV that looked similar to a vehicle a witness saw leaving the church parking lot. He did pass a polygraph test - though, we know that those tests are not 100%, but it’s just another reason to doubt that he’s the man police are looking for.

This is one of those cases that seems like it should have been solved. With that crystal clear surveillance footage of the murderer, it's shocking that over six years later we don’t seem to be any closer to any answer.

In 2017, Missy’s husband, Brandon Bevers, responded to an email request for comments on his wife’s ongoing case. Here’s a bit of what he said,

"The children are not terribly fond of apprehending this person. They don’t want to revisit those emotions-they have told me this,’ he wrote in part.

‘They see/hear the daily anxiety I have in finding this person, and I think they are tired of the mentality this puts our day to day life in.

‘This behavior has not left Missy the real legacy she deserves- particularly in my children’s eyes.

From this point forward, the only thing I will discuss is ‘who’ Missy was. Her contributions to my life, the children, this family, and numerous other people that she loved." | Source: The Daily Mail

If you have any information, you can contact the tip line at 972–937–7297.

