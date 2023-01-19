Midlothian, TX

Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47M9C6_0kJUGEqe00
Missy BeversPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

The Missy Bevers case gets talked about a lot as it has surprisingly gone unsolved for the last six years. There is video surveillance footage of the murderer, and yet, no one has been arrested in the murder of 45-year-old mom of three and fitness instructor, Terri “Missy” Bevers. Missy was murdered inside the Creekside Church located in Midlothian, Texas in the early hours of April 18th, 2016. While there have been several persons of interest in the case, there have not been any arrests made as of yet.

Who is Missy Bevers?

Missy was 45 years old woman, married to Brandon Bevers, with whom she had three children: Hannah, Allie and Sarah. They lived in Red Oak, Texas, where she formerly was a public school teacher and worked with students with special needs. Later on in life, she decided to change careers. She started to really watch her health and began working out and eating healthy so she decided to combine her love of teaching with health and become a fitness instructor. This woman was in incredible shape. She would teach Camp Gladiator boot camp classes, which is a high-intensity outdoor fitness class that combines both cardio and strength training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICFbT_0kJUGEqe00
Missy Bevers in an undated photoPhoto byBevers Family

On the evening before Missy’s class, she checked the weather online and learned that it was supposed to rain the following day, so she emailed everyone in her class to let them know that they would be working out indoors for the class at the Creekside Church, which is what they typically did anytime they were going to get bad weather. Then she went to bed because she had to be up at 3 am the next morning.

Missy arrived at the church around 4:20 am the following morning, on April 18th, 2016. She always liked to get there about 45 minutes early to set up everything for her fitness class which was to start around 5 am. When she arrived at the church, she started to get things set up, not knowing that she wasn’t alone in the building.

Around 5 am, Missy’s students began showing up for her class, and when the first few students walked into the room, to their horror they found her lying there, bloody and not unresponsive. They called 911 and paramedics arrived to find that she had a head injury and multiple puncture wounds to her chest. There was a gun found next to her body that didn’t appear to be hers. Missy died shortly after the paramedics arrived, and the investigation into her murder began immediately.

Police found glass from broken windows scattered on the floor of the building. Unfortunately, the building didn’t have an alarm, and outside surveillance cameras weren’t working. They also found marks on the backdoor of the church, which led them to believe that this was likely how the perpetrator got into the building. Initially, it looked like the motive may have been a robbery. However, when they searched the church, they discovered that there was nothing taken. Missy was also wearing a beautiful wedding ring when she was murdered, which wasn’t taken. Her truck was found in the parking lot and still had all of her belongings in it, including her purse, her cell phone and her iPad.

One of the next things the police did was to take a look at the surveillance video footage from the church, and what they found was a goldmine.

At around 3:50 AM on the morning of the murder, surveillance footage captured an unknown individual breaking into the church. What was really unusual, was this person was dressed in head-to-toe, faux SWAT gear. They were wearing a black helmet and a vest with "POLICE" written on it.

The video showed this person wandering through the halls, opening doors and drawers, but not really taking anything. They didn’t even appear to be looking for anything, they just sort of wondered aimlessly. He or she carried a hammer in their left hand, which would be used to kill Missy.

An autopsy of Missy revealed that she died from multiple puncture wounds to her head and her chest. The medical examiner was able to determine that the wounds on Missy’s head, and chest were consistent with the hammer that the suspect was seen walking around with.

The killer was described as between 5’2” and 5’8”, their feet predominately pointed outward and they walked with a limp. This person has a very distinct walk - they sway back and forth and move their arms a certain way. Unfortunately, you can’t see the person’s face and you can’t even tell their gender.

Surveillance video from that morning also shows Missy arriving at and entering the church around 4:20 AM. At some point Missy and the intruder cross paths, and she is killed, with the hammer. This was also captured on video surveillance, however, it was never released to the public for obvious reasons.

Police also sought to question the driver of a 2010 to 2012 model Nissan Altima that appeared in surveillance footage from "SWFA Outdoors", which is a hunting and fishing store a mile down the road from the church. This car was seen driving around the area in the early morning hours before Missy’s murder. The car had a distinct bumper sticker on it, but unfortunately, because of the quality of the video footage, you can’t make out what the bumper sticker says or who is driving the car. Either way, police believe that this may have been either the killer or someone driving a getaway car.

While police began to take tips from the public, they also speak with Missy’s husband Brandon, who says he has no idea who would want to hurt her. Upon a search of Missy’s cell phone, they discover evidence that the couple is going through some financial difficulty. They also discover that Missy has been having an affair, sending flirtatious text messages back and forth between herself and a man. When they ask Brandon about it, he admits to the financial struggles and says he is also aware of the affair. Brandon becomes a suspect in the court of public opinion almost immediately, however, he has an alibi. He was away on a fishing trip in Mississippi, which is confirmed by several people who saw him there.

But of course, that doesn’t stop people from talking. Even if Brandon was away and not physically the killer, it doesn’t mean he didn’t orchestrate something. Any husband would be furious that their wife was having an affair, and then with the financial troubles he would have been able to cash out on a life insurance policy.

One theory that began to circulate is that if it was not Brandon who actually carried out the murder, maybe it was Brandon’s father, Randy. Physically he has the same body type as the person in the surveillance video. He’s short, stocky and most noticeably he has the same sort of sway when he walks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIlrP_0kJUGEqe00
Brandon and Randy BeversPhoto byCBSDFW video still

This theory spread like wildfire when it was discovered that Randy had dropped off a bloody woman’s large blouse at a dry cleaner’s. Apparently, the person working there was so freaked out they called the police. Randy says his wife’s Chihuahua was injured in a dog fight and that blood belongs to the dog. There is a veterinarian who confirms that Randy brought the dog in after the attack, and unfortunately the dog did pass away. The police obviously can’t just take his word for it so they test the shirt, and it comes back to belonging to a dog. It isn’t human blood at all.

And guess what — Randy also has an alibi for the day of the murders that police say checks out. He was travelling in California, and so he was ruled out as a suspect.

Who killed Missy Bevers?

Was it random, or was it a planned attack? Police have received more than 2,000 tips and spent thousands of hours investigating the 2016 murder of Terri “Missy” Bevers, but over six years later, the case remains a mystery.

One theory is that the killer was completely unknown to missy, and that’s why still to this day the murderer has not been caught. We always begin by looking closely at those who knew the victim. Here are six years later, and everyone close to Missy has been cleared by the police. It’s possible that Missy was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It doesn’t appear that the intent was ever burglary as nothing was taken, but the suspect could have gone there just to hurt someone and it happened to be Missy that showed up. This person was wandering around and “exploring” the church, rather than staking out the area Missy would enter and waiting for her, which would be expected of a targeted killing. Maybe they were there to look around and not commit murder at all.

Or perhaps they knew who Missy was, but Missy didn’t know them. Missy did have a social media presence, and because she was a fitness instructor, she would have shared her schedule pretty publicly. Someone may have targeted her specifically, whether online or elsewhere, killed her and then left. They may not have any connection with her other than the fact that they targeted her as a victim.

It was reported that Missy had a favourite gym that she would visit just about every day for three years. She knew all of the staff, she became friends with the owner, and it was her happy place. However, about two weeks before her murder, she stopped going to this gym. It is unclear if she randomly switched gyms or if she stopped going for any particular reason, but it was definitely not like her.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Missy had received a creepy message on LinkedIn three days before she was killed and that when she showed her friend the message, they both thought it was strange because it was from a man neither of them knew. That’s about as far as this lead went. Police did get a warrant to search her LinkedIn account, but they couldn’t locate this so-called creepy message.

While it seems to commonly be believed that this person is a man, many speculate that the person in the swat gear could actually be a woman. Missy’s husband, Brandon also strongly believes that the murderer is a female and knew her on some form of a personal basis. Furthermore, he suggests that this unidentified person attempted to make this tragedy look like a burglary gone wrong, mainly due to surveillance showing this person opening doors and breaking glass windows, but not actually taking anything. One theory is that it could even have been someone from Missy’s fitness class, seeing as they would know what date and what time she would be there.

To go along with the female theory, some suspect that it may have even been a pregnant female. This is backed up by those who point out the way the person walks, almost sort of like a waddle. They stagger for additional balance because their centre of gravity is way off balance. This may also be why they are wearing riot gear, to protect themselves and their unborn baby. If you look at the video of the suspect, you might think it’s a stocky and somewhat overweight male, but some people speculate that this is actually a baby belly and padding used to protect the baby.

Another theory that gets talked about is maybe this was a case of teen vandalism. Maybe it was some kid who decided to dress up in swat gear and go vandalize the church for whatever reason. Maybe they weren’t expecting anyone to be in the building since it was so early in the morning and they panicked when they came across Missy and killed her. To me, it doesn’t really appear this way. In the video the person is seen opening doors and drawers, they break a window glass at one point but beyond that, they didn’t really cause any destruction, and there were lots of things they could have damaged.

Now that leads us to a potential suspect by the name of Bobby Wayne Henry. Police received several tips to look into this man, who was a former police officer and still owned his police riot gear. He was removed from the police force years prior because of rape allegations. He was also charged with possession of child pornography.

Henry is known to walk with a limp, which lines up with the video surveillance footage, however, the police say he is taller than their description, about 6’1 according to his police file, which is taller than the person in the video. It appears that the police have ruled him out, however, his alibi for the day of the murder was that he was at home with his wife, which she backed up.

Bobby Wayne Henry worked security at the church after the murder, including working at Missy’s memorial service. He also drove an SUV that looked similar to a vehicle a witness saw leaving the church parking lot. He did pass a polygraph test - though, we know that those tests are not 100%, but it’s just another reason to doubt that he’s the man police are looking for.

This is one of those cases that seems like it should have been solved. With that crystal clear surveillance footage of the murderer, it's shocking that over six years later we don’t seem to be any closer to any answer.

In 2017, Missy’s husband, Brandon Bevers, responded to an email request for comments on his wife’s ongoing case. Here’s a bit of what he said,

"The children are not terribly fond of apprehending this person. They don’t want to revisit those emotions-they have told me this,’ he wrote in part.

‘They see/hear the daily anxiety I have in finding this person, and I think they are tired of the mentality this puts our day to day life in.

‘This behavior has not left Missy the real legacy she deserves- particularly in my children’s eyes.

From this point forward, the only thing I will discuss is ‘who’ Missy was. Her contributions to my life, the children, this family, and numerous other people that she loved." | Source: The Daily Mail

If you have any information, you can contact the tip line at 972–937–7297.

Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5209243/Husband-says-searching-wifes-killer.html

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2016/05/05/slain-fitness-instructor-missy-bevers-received-creepy-and-strange-message-days-before-death-search-warrant-says/

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2017/04/18/who-killed-missy-bevers-year-later-fitness-instructor-s-slaying-at-midlothian-church-still-unsolved/

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2021/04/14/after-5-years-midlothian-police-remain-determined-to-find-missy-bevers-killer/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# unsolved# murder

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

More from Nik

Elnaz Hajtamiri: Abducted From Her Home by Fake Police Officers; Cash Reward Offered for Information

It has been one year since 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach by three armed masked men who were dressed in police gear. She has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2022, and the police are now offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to finding Elnaz. Her abduction is made even more bizarre because less than a month prior to this incident, Elnaz had been viciously attacked by two men who had attempted to abduct her then. She fought back and managed to escape with her life - only to have three men abduct her at gunpoint just weeks later. Once you hear the details of this case, you’ll understand why it is important to share this story as much as possible. Someone knows something. Elnaz’s family just wants her home.

Read full story

From TikTok Star to Killer: Ali Nasser Abulaban

According to Statistica, TikTok saw its app grow by 180% among 15–26 years in the first quarter of 2020. It’s seen a lot of creators rise to fame just by creating 15-second video clips. One of those big creators is a man by the name of Ali Nasser Abulaban, who went by the username JinnKid and grew to have almost 1 million followers by creating comedy skits and impressions videos.

Read full story

Her Brother Falsely Confessed to Have DNA Tested: The Murder of Nicole van den Hurk

There's been a lot of news lately about how new DNA technology and how genealogy is breaking cold cases wide open these days. This case is a great example of how it might be used to rule a specific suspect out. The story of the murder of Nicole van den Hurk is one that is both tragic and heroic. She was only 15 years old when she was murdered in 1995 in the Netherlands. Initially, the spotlight was put on her brother and her stepfather, who had been raising her since her mother had taken her own life. After being cleared of the killings, in a shocking twist, her brother would confess to killing Nicole - but not because he was guilty. He wanted DNA testing to be done that could confirm the identity of the true killer so he falsely confessed. But would it confirm many people’s suspicion or point investigators in a new direction?

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor

The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.

Read full story

The Thwarted Valentine's Day Massacre Plot

The world can be a lonely place, which is why many people often turn to the Internet to find connections with like-minded people. That’s exactly what 19-year-old James Gamble did. While those who were looking in from the outside described James as being a loner and a social outcast, his mother would describe him much differently.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin Helms

Millennials were the generation of young teens in chat rooms and on instant messenger  before there were warning signs for parents to watch out for. Before we really knew what could happen. Before our parents had any inclination that maybe they should step in.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit

University of Idaho murdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. The probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, has been released - and the details are chilling.

Read full story
1 comments

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap Murders

The Stockdale Family Wife Swap MurdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. It's been a while since the hit TV series Wife Swap aired. In case you forget, the premise of the show was that two very different family dynamics would swap the matriarch in the family for a week. They would follow the host family’s rules for the first half of the swap, and then the new wife would implement new rules in the second half of the show. It basically allowed the families to see how other American families operated, and maybe find new rules they could adapt to their own household.

Read full story

The Twisted New Year's Eve Disappearance of Marina Boelter

It’s officially 2023, a new year is here. Everyone is busy making big plans, changes in their lives and resolutions for the future. It’s typically seen as a chance to start over, a time of hope. But for 18-year-old Marina Boelter, New Year's Eve of 2014 would be the last time she was seen.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal Justice

Since four University of Idaho students were discovered stabbed to death in their home on November 13, 2022, the local police have been fairly tight-lipped about the investigation. However, there is breaking news in the case that has shocked the community. A suspect has been arrested for the brutal killings. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania and he is not new to the world of crime. Kohberger has finished his first semester working towards obtaining a Ph.D. in criminal justice and criminology from Washington State University.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.

Read full story
11 comments

New DNA Evidence Could Clear Name of Death Row Inmate Convicted in Quadruple Christmas Eve Murder

This is a Christmas-eve true crime case that is back in the news recently since it happened in 1975. There would be a quadruple homicide on Christmas Eve in Winter Garden, Florida. A young woman, her parents and another individual would be found murdered in a local furniture store. The young woman’s husband, Tommy Zeigler, would be arrested and charged with all four murders and sentenced to death. However, as Tommy still sits behind bars today awaiting his execution date, many people believe he is an innocent man and this may be his very last chance at freedom and life.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, NY

Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s Death

On January 26th, 2011, in the city of Philadelphia, a man by the name of Samual Goldberg had just finished his workout at the gym located in his apartment building. He was renting out unit 1645 with his fiancee Ellen Greenberg and had left her there alone in the apartment for about 30–45 minutes during his workout. When he returned back to the apartment, he used his key to unlock the door but was prevented from fully being able to open it because the latch had been used to lock it from the inside. Sam calls out for Ellen to let her know he’s locked out, but gets no answer — so he begins calling her cell phone and texting her a flurry of messages.

Read full story

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story

The Betty Broderick StoryPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. A woman scorned, left by her breadwinning attorney husband for a much younger woman. Crazy battles in the court, manipulation, mind games and ultimately, murder. The story of Betty Broderick is famous for all of the wrong reasons, with many women believing that she was justified. Did her ex-husband push her over the edge or was this sort of craziness hiding within Betty all along?

Read full story
6 comments
Crawford County, PA

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.

Read full story
27 comments
Taylor, MI

The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight

The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.

Read full story
5 comments
Fayetteville, WV

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.

Read full story
40 comments
Burbank, CA

Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's Body

Whether you believe psychics are real or fake, their abilities are sometimes used by police agencies to help provide information when not a whole lot of details are known. Sometimes the police feel like the psychics have helped and sometimes they can turn out to be completely wrong .

Read full story
Vicksburg, MS

A Young Mother Doesn't Return Home for Thanksgiving Dinner; Years Later and Police Are Still Puzzled

It was Thanksgiving Day in 2004. 27-year-old Angela Schultz Shiers Barrentine was supposed to attend Thanksgiving dinner at her grandparent’s home that evening. She had promised them just the day prior and assured them that she would be there. When she didn’t show up to dinner and no one could reach her, her family decided it was time to file a missing person’s report. Months would go by with no sightings of Angela until her body was discovered in her truck, upside down in a river in west-central Mississippi. Her death was deemed suspicious, with no real answers as to what happened to her and how she ended up in the river bed. Yet, 18 years later, her family still does not have the truth of it all.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy