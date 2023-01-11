Montrose, CO

Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmLqQ_0kBMrOzf00
Photo byNikki Young/Canva

The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fBVb_0kBMrOzf00
Megan Hess pictured during an interviewPhoto byStill from a video

During gruelling witness testimony, the courts had to hear the details of how Hess would charge grieving families up to $1,000 to cremate their loved ones, only to turn around and sell their body parts. The parts had been sold all around the world, even as far as Saudi Arabia. Agencies and labs will often pay outside sources to obtain bodies with infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in order to perform testing on them. None of the victims had any idea that she was operating a body parts entity called Donor Services out of the very same building where she was offering cremation and funeral services.

The investigation into what was really going on behind closed doors at the Sunset Mesa took investigators five years before compiling enough evidence to put together a search warrant. In 2018, the FBA raided the funeral parlor and the findings were shocking. Not only was the funeral home owner, Hess involved in the scam, but she had the assistance of her 69-year-old mother Shirly Koch, who was mainly responsible for dissecting the body and removing parts.

The mother and daughter duo were able to get away with their fraud for so many years by forging donor forms. Families would turn over the bodies of their loved ones expecting the body to be cremated. In turn, they would get back the ashes of partial remains or something different altogether, while Hess signed forms to sell off the body parts. In many cases, the ashes of the different bodies would become mixed together as the crematorium was as messy and unkept as the funeral home records.

The judge basically “threw the book” at Hess, as the 20-year-long imprisonment is the maximum sentence allowed under the law. As for her mother, Koch, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fraud. Many consider these to be fair sentences as the Mesa body-part-donor-scam was one of the biggest in American history, where it is perfectly legal to donate body parts but not to sell them for profit.

As for the victims - the families whose loved ones' corpses were treated disgracefully, the investigation and trial have been incredibly painful for them.

Nancy Overhoff, whose mother’s body had been sold, said,

"When Megan stole my mom's heart, she broke mine,” |Source: The Denver Post

For Erin Smith, who was informed by the FBI that her mother’s body had not been cremated after her death in 2011 but sold for profit, she just wanted to attend the trial to hear the handcuffs click. It was a long investigation and trial, but justice has been served.

Sources:

https://www.denverpost.com/2023/01/03/sunset-mesa-megan-hess-sentencing/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64159612

# denver# colorado# funeral# true crime# crime

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

2K followers

