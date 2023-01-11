The Thwarted Valentine's Day Massacre Plot

The Halifax Valentine's Day Massacre Plot Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

The world can be a lonely place, which is why many people often turn to the Internet to find connections with like-minded people. That’s exactly what 19-year-old James Gamble did. While those who were looking in from the outside described James as being a loner and a social outcast, his mother would describe him much differently.

James Gamble

Born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, James was said to be a happy loveable child growing up by his mother, but things changed when he became a teenager. He became more withdrawn and distant at home and he had difficulty maintaining his childhood friendships. His grades slipped and he struggled in school because he began to spend the majority of his time in an online world, where he could be himself. While trying to find friends in different online communities and social media sites, he started to drift towards some dark stuff. He became really interested in weapons, particularly guns, and would spend hours reading about mass shootings, like the shooting at Columbine High School. It became a sick, twisted hidden obsession that didn’t translate to the real world.

A Friend with Common Dark Interests

Although he was described as a social outcast, while James was in high school he would meet his best friend, Randall Shepherd, who went by Randy. Randy had been homeschooled almost his whole life, so attending a local high school was a big shift for him. He found himself having difficulty making friends and became a social outcast right alongside James. The two were basically trauma-bonded because of the way they were relentlessly bullied.

Beyond their loneliness, they had a lot of other typical teenage boy stuff in common. They both loved heavy metal music and horror movies. - but they also bonded over the dark stuff too. They both were fascinated with school shootings, death, blood and gore. They even maintained Tumblr pages on the subject. If you’re not familiar with Tumblr, it’s a mini-blogging and social media site that allows users to fully customize and personalize their page. Many people are a part of fan groups and communities on specific interests, and as you can imagine, there are a lot of really disturbing fan groups out there.

It’s been over 20 years since the mass shooting at Columbine, and there is still an entire subculture of Tumblr fans who are obsessed with the two killers. Sometimes they refer to themselves as "Columbiners,". These fan groups exist for every serial killer or mass shooter out there - keep an eye on your kids.

After graduating from high school, James decided to stay at home living with his parents in Halifax. He was unemployed and spent the majority of his time online. Meanwhile, his best friend Randy had decided to get a job working in retail, and then at a call centre. He was trying to be productive, make money and get out of the house at the same time, but he absolutely hated his job. He became really depressed, to the point of even talking about taking his own life. It was a recipe for disaster. When James and Randy would get together, James would talk about his dreams of carrying out his own mass shooting. Randy, who was clearly despondent, would listen to these stories and while he initially resisted, over time he began to become more agreeable to the idea.

A Twisted Girlfriend Across the Border

Randy wasn’t James’ only friend - though maybe his only friend in the real world. He had also been communicating online with a 23-year-old woman named Lindsay Souvannarath from Chicago, Illinois. The pair had a lot in common, including both of them continuing to live at home with their parents and they were unemployed. Lindsay had her own blog on Tumblr, where she would share very controversial and racist content. She described herself as “school shooter chic”. Her blog was a combination of swastikas, violence, gore - and then kawaii esthetic, including pastels and cute animals.

James and Lindsay developed a romance over their mutual interests that began in December of 2013. They would spend hours sending each other explicit messages through Facebook messenger. They would also chat obsessively about Columbine and the shooters, Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, taking quotes out of their journals. Together, they decided that they would adopt Dylan and Eric’s personas to carry out a massacre. They described it as going “NBL”, which stands for “natural born killer”, and is a term that the Columbine shooters used frequently in their own plans.

The more they chatted about the mass shooting, the more excited they became - and James knew the perfect location. They would target the food court at the Halifax Shopping Centre. James asked Randy if he could record videos of different areas of the mall so that they could be better prepared for the shooting. He reluctantly agreed. Randy would say that he didn’t want anything to do with carrying out the actual shooting, but he would help with the plotting.

Over the next seven weeks, James, Lindsay and Randy would put together the pieces of a plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Halifax Shopping Centre. Lindsay would cross the border and fly into Canada. James would kill both of his parents before she arrived so that they would have total freedom. The couple would then consummate their relationship.

As for the massacre, they would wear masks and borrow a shotgun and hunting rifle from Jame’s father to use on the crowd. But first, they would use Molotov cocktails to disorient the crowd. Once the shooting was done, they would use the guns to kill each other. After their death, there would be pre-scheduled Tumblr posts that would go live, bragging about the massacre. they described it as their destiny to carry out this plan.

Part of the scheduled post read,

“Perhaps you have already heard the news of a mass shooting in Halifax. This is where you’d expect me to post my reaction to it, but unfortunately, I have no reaction, for I am now dead. My head has been broken apart with a single shotgun shell.” | Source: CFJToday.com

James and Lindsay’s dark obsession brought them closer than anyone could have imagined. In the pages upon pages of Facebook messages that they exchanged, they described how they never felt this kind of love or connection with anyone before. It was almost as if it were fate, according to the lovebirds. In my opinion, they clearly had lost any sense of grip on reality. They were young and impressionable and clearly needed some kind of mental health intervention. A lot of what the pair discussed involved them becoming infamous and inspiring others like them to copy the attack.

Ultimately, the pair decided the mass shooting would happen on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2015, and they named the plan “Der Untergang”, which translates to “the downfall”.

The “Der Untergang” Plan

Lindsay was going to fly from her home in Chicago, Illinois to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on February 13th and Randy would pick her up from the airport. Prior to Lindsay arriving at her boyfriend James’ home, he was going to kill his parents so they had free range of the house. In a separate plan, James was going to shoot Randy in an assisted suicide that same day. Then, that evening Randy and Lindsay would consummate their relationship.

The following day, February 14th, the shooting would begin in the food court of the Halifax Shopping Centre. They would arm themselves with a lever-action hunting rifle, a single-action 16-gauge shotgun and a hunting knife. Before firing into the crowd, they would throw Molotov cocktails into the crowd to disorient people, and then they would begin firing into the smoke. They would save their final bullets to take their own lives. The following day, they would have those scheduled social media posts go live, detailing what they had done and bragging about the whole thing. That seems to be the big motivator here - attention and infamy.

This was the way that the Halifax Valentine’s Day Massacre was supposed to go - if everything had gone according to plan.

A Thwarted Plan

On February 12, 2015, in the early morning hours, Lindsay would sneak out of her parent's home in Chicago, Illinois and got on a plane to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada to go meet her online boyfriend James. As a part of their agreed-upon plan, James was supposed to kill his parents before she arrived. For whatever reason, James was not able to pull this off, so he sent Lindsay a message to let her know that she will have to stay the night at Randy’s house because he couldn’t kill his parents until the following day. Perhaps this should have been a sign for them to back down and give this idea up - but it wasn’t.

Thankfully, that same day, an anonymous tip came into Crime Stoppers, which was passed to the Halifax Regional Police. The tip included the following details: Two suspects had been posting on social media about a plan to shoot up the Halifax mall on Valentine's Day. One suspect, a female from Chicago, was on their way to Nova Scotia to meet up with the male suspect who lives in Halifax. The female suspect was described as being of Asian descent, around 23 years old, 5’3 tall and 90 lbs. The first name given was Lindsay and the last name started with an “S”. They listed the alias that Lindsay would use on different social media sites and described her relationship with James. Whoever called in this anonymous tip, said that they had never met James Gamble in person.

When investigators got their hands on this tip and began looking into the backgrounds of both James and Lindsay, as well as their social media presence, they knew they had to act quickly to stop this. It wasn’t difficult for the police to track down the home James was living in with his parents. When they surrounded the residence intending on taking James into custody for questioning, they first spoke with his parents who confirmed he was inside, but not coming out. They decided to call James on the phone to talk him into walking out with his hands up and without incident and he agreed. But, he would never walk out. Instead, just moments later the police would hear gunfire coming from inside the home. James had taken his own life with his father’s hunting rifle instead of turning himself over to authorities. This weapon was the very same one he had intended on using in the mall shooting.

While this incident is happening at the Gamble home, Lindsay’s flight nears closer to Halifax. She has no idea what is awaiting her when she lands. Randy is already at Stanfield International Airport waiting for her to arrive. The plan is for her to stay with him that evening, because as far as anyone knows at this point - James still hasn’t killed his parents, so there’s a slight delay. Neither of them is aware that James has killed himself in his home.

When Lindsay lands at around midnight that evening, she has difficulty going through customs, but not for the reason you might think. Obviously, her name and description have been flagged, but for some reason, there is no alert raised because of this. However, the CBSA officer who was processing her into Canada found her story to be suspicious. Lindsay had told him that she had a one-way ticket into Canada and only $33 in cash on her. She said she was there to meet her online boyfriend James, but she had no idea what his address was. The officer questioning her thought that she may have been trying to smuggle drugs into Canada because she had bad teeth and sores on her face that appeared to be similar features to those addicted to meth or cocaine.

In Linsday’s luggage, CBSA officers would find a bit of makeup, a couple of books on serial killers and an outfit - the outfit that she had planned to wear specifically during the shooting. While the search and the interview between Lindsay and customs continue, the police move into place to arrest both Lindsay and Randy, who is still sitting in the waiting room area. Both are thankfully arrested without incident, putting an immediate stop to their plan.

Every single big and little thing that these three individuals had planned for this massacre was documented in writing, which would make the prosecution’s case much easier. Additionally, Lindsay was silly enough to spill everything she knew in a conversation with an undercover police officer who was posing as just another prisoner. Her face lit up as she detailed what she was going to wear during the shooting and how they were going to shoot themselves like two star-crossed lovers when it was all over.

The Trials

Lindsay Souvannarath and Randy Shepherd were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, illegal possession of weapons for dangerous purposes against the public, and making threats over social media. The courts were able to make a clear distinction between the very active role that Lindsay played in the plot versus Randy. For this reason, Randy would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and be sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars, minus the time he already served, which left him with a little over seven years left. While his sentence doesn't technically end until 2024, as of now Randy is out of prison. He is regularly monitored, living in a halfway house and is banned from the Internet.

As for Lindsay, she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson. She was half of a couple who was determined to carry out this murder pot, so the courts saw her role as much more serious than Randy’s. For this reason, she was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for ten years. She tried to appeal her sentence, sighting it as excessively harsh, but she lost in May of 2019. The judge believed that she got exactly what she deserved.

As for her boyfriend James, he likely knew that he would be spending the rest of his life in prison for his role in the plot. He was already suffering from depression and was clearly anticipating taking his own life anyway.

I’m going to end this story with a quote from Lindsay Souvannarath, who is now over 30 years old. She left this scribbled on the back of a Sudoku puzzle a couple of weeks after her arrest. I share it not because I want to give her any more kind of attention or infamy, but because I think it really highlights the delusion that these young adults were experiencing.

“It is a strange feeling to meet someone and almost immediately know that you ought to die with them. To James and I, it happened simultaneously. At first, we were casual acquaintances having discovered each other’s Tumblr blogs through a mutual interest in the Columbine shooting and in National Socialism. Less than a month later, we were planning our deaths. I was to be his Eric Harris and He would be my Dylan Klebold. We trusted each other instantly, behaving as if we’d known each other for years. “We must have known each other in a past life,” I said, half-jokingly. Eventually, I realized that we really were Eric and Dylan, their minds having taken refuge in our bodies sometime after their demise in 1997.” | Source: Lindsay Souvannarath Agreed Statement of Facts



For most people, we’re able to distinguish between a decent person worth idolizing and an absolute monster whose face should be forgotten. But for others, particularly those who are lonely, vulnerable and looking for connection and community. They’re at risk of being targeted by these groups for failing to see how twisted this thinking is.

I’m just so thankful for that anonymous tipper, whoever they are - they likely saved a whole lot of lives because I truly believe if they were given the opportunity - they would have carried out the Valentine’s Day Massacre.

