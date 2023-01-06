Moscow, ID

Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit

Nik

University of Idaho murders

The probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, has been released - and the details are chilling.

Last month, University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in their off-campus home of an apparent knife attack. The roommates had been stabbed to death while they slept, with at least one victim waking up during the attack as they had sustained self-defence injuries. There were two other roommates, who were also students, sleeping in the home who were unharmed in the attack.

While local authorities worked the crime scene tirelessly as web sleuths made comments and theories of their own, most of the evidence and information related to the murders was kept very close to the chest.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University, was arrested last week during a traffic stop and charged with four counts of murder. With the suspected killer now behind bars awaiting trial, the probable cause affidavit has been released to the public with chilling new information.

The affidavit details the following:

  • One of the roommates who was sleeping at the time of the attacks said they heard crying from the other room, and a man’s voice say something similar to “it’s ok I’m going to help you.” After deciding to open the door to take a look at who was there and what was happening, the roommate described seeing a “figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.”
  • The male walked right past the roommate, as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’
  • A knife sheath was found at the scene of the crime on the bed of two of the victims with DNA that matched Kohberger’s
  • Investigators believe that the homicide likely occurred sometime between 4 am and 4:25 am and surveillance footage would provide that link to Kohberger being in the area at the time

You can read the full document here.

