The Stockdale Family Wife Swap Murders

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHSA3_0k3p2UL300
The Stockdale Family Wife Swap MurdersPhoto byNikki Young/Canva

It's been a while since the hit TV series Wife Swap aired. In case you forget, the premise of the show was that two very different family dynamics would swap the matriarch in the family for a week. They would follow the host family’s rules for the first half of the swap, and then the new wife would implement new rules in the second half of the show. It basically allowed the families to see how other American families operated, and maybe find new rules they could adapt to their own household.

Episodes were usually interesting to watch play out because they always picked two families who could not possibly be any more different from each other. One such family to appear on Wife Swap was the Stockdale family, who lived a very restrictive lifestyle. After the show aired, one of the children of the family, Jacob Stockdale, would go on to kill his mother and younger brother in cold blood. After seeing how the Stockdale’s parented their children on the show, many people wonder if this could have been avoided.

The Wife Swap Episode

In 2008 the Stockdale family appeared on the show Wife Swap. At the time of the airing of Wife Swap, the family consisted of mom and dad, Tim and Kathy, along with their boys, Calvin who was 19, Charles who was 16, Jacob 15 and James, just 11 years old.

It was pretty clear right from the beginning of the episode that this wasn’t your typical family unit. The parents were very strict and had many rules for their children to follow. Other than the unconventional parenting, they appeared to be a close-knit family, even playing together in their very own bluegrass family band. Calvin played the banjo, Charles played mandolin, Jacob played the fiddle, and James played the upright bass. Tim, the father and head of the household, played the guitar.

The family lived in a very rural area of Northeast Ohio and said they moved there to get away from all of the sins of the city, like violent language, sexual influences, drinking, smoking, drugs, and rap music. The Stockdales were very religious and the boys had very sheltered lives away from the rest of society. They were homeschooled, which in itself isn't uncommon, but things like TV, video games, dating and just about every other element of the outside world were strictly forbidden. The thought behind this was that these things made people lazy and would ruin their young minds.

Their family motto: ‘It might be a hard life but it’s a good life’.

The Stockdale Family Dynamic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3cB6_0k3p2UL300
The Stockdale FamilyPhoto bygoalcast.com

Mom Kathy Stockdale was described as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mentor. She was also a devout Christian, which is where a lot of these ideas around parenting seem to stem from. She was a stay-at-home mom who not only managed the household but also managed the band. You’d see her at all of the bluegrass concerts cheering on her family and selling CDs and other merchandise. This kept her quite busy because the Stockdale family band was actually really popular! They performed not only in Ohio but in many other states around the country and they were great at it. They even competed and won in several different competitions. The family toured and performed so often that it was rare for them to have a weekend off to relax.

When the family wasn’t performing at various bluegrass concerts, there were many chores to be done around the house. They used a token system to earn rewards for completing their chores. The boys would receive tokens for every chore they did and they’d even get an extra token if they did it with a “glad heart”, meaning they did it with a smile, didn’t complain and stayed positive. Then they could trade their tokens for privileges like listening to the radio or for a stick of gum. If they do trade in their tokens for a bit of TV, a movie or the radio, they can choose something from a selection that mom Kathy has already pre-vetted.

Processed foods were strictly forbidden from the home, and because they lived on a farm they were able to pretty much eat farm to table. The boys were active in the process of raising animals as well as butchering them. I have nothing bad to say here, just that their experience growing up would have been quite different from many of their peers.

One of the biggest shocks was that there was no dating allowed. They had a 19-year-old young man living in the house who was not even allowed to hang out with females. Dating was to be delayed until they were actually ready to get married and settle down with a girl. It’s perfectly normal for a teenage boy to be thinking of girls, but the Stockdale family saw this as sinful. At one point, Kathy talks about how 16-year-old Charles has asked about dating, and how they’ve had to tell him that it’s not a good idea to do it until they’re married.

A typical day in the Stockdale family had mom Kathy getting up at 7 am to begin cooking breakfast for the family. Dad Tim would get up to work on the farm at 5:30 am, so Kathy always made sure to prepare breakfast for him the evening before. Once breakfast is made, the boys are woken up to eat around 7:30 am.

The boys have four minutes from the time they are woken up to get downstairs and eat their breakfast. This is a strict four minutes and Kathy would set a timer so that she knew when the four minutes had passed. If they didn't come down to breakfast on time, she would give them two more minutes to arrive and then charge them 25 cents for being late. If they continue being late, she would increase the charge every two minutes until they come to the table.

Homeschooling would begin right after breakfast and morning chores. At 10 am mom Kathy rang a bell outside to let them know that it was time for school. After an hour of homeschooling, the boys were then sent to do their outside chores, which included letting the chickens out, feeding them and picking up their eggs, as well as mowing the fields.

Lunch is then served at 1 pm. No snacking is allowed between meals, whether it be between breakfast and lunch or lunch and dinner, so the boys always finish their plates so that they don’t get hungry. After lunch, the boys get together and practice their music. At 4 pm the boys have their debate lesson and then school is out for the day and it’s time for evening chores, including processing the chicken and any other farm duties. In the evenings, the family will either have a concert to play at or if they don’t they’ll usually spend it together practicing their music before bedtime.

They lived very busy structured lives, with not a whole lot of downtime.

The Murders

In 2017, the family looked a little differently, as the boys had grown up. The two eldest boys, Calvin and Charles had both moved out of the home and had their own lives. The two younger boys, 25-year-old Jacob and 21-year-old James still lived at home, and James was also a business management major at Kent State University.

On June 15th, 2017, Stark County police received a 911 call from the Stockdale residence at around 4:36 pm, which resulted in a hang-up. Whoever had made the call had hung up the phone when 911 picked up. Per protocol, authorities dispatched police to the location of the call, the Stockdale farm, to ensure that everything was okay. When they arrived, it became very clear that everything was not okay.

Just as officers reached the home, they heard a gunshot go off. When they would finally get inside the house and secure the scene, they would discover Jacob with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They would also find Jacob's mother, Kathy, and little brother James deceased from a gunshot.

Neighbors said they heard between 10 and 12 shots between 1 pm and 3 pm that day. Jacob Stockdale had put a shotgun to his own head and pulled the trigger as deputies arrived on the scene, which was after he had killed his mother Kathy and his younger brother James. Kathy’s body would be found upstairs in a bathroom, where James’ body was located near the front door. Jacob lay nearby with a self-inflicted gun wound, but he was alive. He was transported to the Cleveland Hospital and listed in critical condition but survived his suicide attempt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwLpq_0k3p2UL300
Jacob StockdalePhoto byPHOTO: STARK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The community was shocked. Friends recalled seeing the family together just a week earlier at a musical gathering where everything seemed to be fine and everyone appeared happy. Nobody who personally knew the family could understand why or how something so horrific like this could happen.

When the news broke about the double homicide, Laurie Tonkovic — the wife that swapped places with Kathy on the Wife Swap show came forward to give a statement. She said,

“When I switched the rules, and I was going to let them have fun, and have television and video games and experience life a little bit, [Jacob] ran outside crying, “And when I went out after him, I asked what was wrong, and he said that his mom and dad tell him that basically he would burn in hell. He lived in a very controlled environment … really wasn’t allowed to do anything. He worked, he worked, he worked, home schooled him, wouldn’t let him go out amongst society. They’re very religious … They weren’t allowed to make choices. I just think that it caught up to them.” | Source: celebuzz.com

And of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion — though I will say, Laurie wasn’t the most perfect mom out there either. Of course, for the show, they pick two polarizing families, so if the Stockdale family was on the very strict religious end of things, it appeared as if Laurie let her kids do whatever they want without any responsibilities. Her teenage kids had boyfriends and girlfriends living in the home and no one had jobs or contributed to the family in any way. All of this could just be the way that Wife Swap portrayed these two families, in the most extreme of ways, so it’s difficult to tell where the truth lies.

While in the hospital Jacob had to undergo a ton of reconstructive surgery from the self-inflicted gunshot wound. It took quite some time for him to heal and be released from the hospital, but once he was — he was charged with two counts of murder, and he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. While awaiting trial, he was admitted into a mental institution for treatment and tried to escape twice. In November 2019, he allegedly tried hiding between book stacks in the mental hospital library, leaving staff concerned he was trying to find a way to exit the building. Then a month later, he tried blending in with a group of people who were on their way out the door. But was caught.

Later on, he decided to plead guilty to the two murder charges and received a 15-year sentence for each murder, making it a 30-year jail sentence to be served consecutively.

Jacob has never said why he did it or what his motive was, but his family has since forgiven him, even asking the judge to give him the lightest sentence possible. Even the father and head of household Tim, who was not home at the time of the killings, has forgiven his son while also honoring his late wife Kathy.

He said,

“She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother. She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health and organic farming”. | Source: news5cleveland

Would Jacob have murdered his mother and younger brother, if he had not been raised in such a restrictive household? It’s not something that we’ll ever have the answer to. But he did have three other brothers raised in the same household who did not go on to kill anyone.

