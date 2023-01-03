The Twisted New Year's Eve Disappearance of Marina Boelter

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

It’s officially 2023, a new year is here. Everyone is busy making big plans, changes in their lives and resolutions for the future. It’s typically seen as a chance to start over, a time of hope. But for 18-year-old Marina Boelter, New Year's Eve of 2014 would be the last time she was seen.

After clocking out at her shift at a local grocery store, she headed home to get ready for a New Year's Eve party. She was last seen getting into the vehicle of an unidentified man who was waiting for her at a gas station across from the store she worked at. While this is an unsolved case and Marina has never been seen again since this day, it is assumed by law enforcement that she is no longer with us. There is enough reason to believe that someone might want to hurt Marina, as she was involved in a very tumultuous long-term relationship with her child’s father, and an older married man.

Who Is Marina Boelter?

Marina Boelter was born on July 15th, 1996 to her parents John and Tressie, who were very much on and off again. When she was a younger child, she lived with her father and her brothers in Hamilton, Ohio, however, she would move to Bloomfield, Indiana when she was in the 8th grade in order to be closer to her mother. It’s obviously not a conventional upbringing, but there’s no indication that she had a terribly difficult or traumatic childhood or family life.

Marina was described as a happy, healthy, child who excelled in school until she hit her teen years. Around this time she began hanging out with the wrong kind of crowd and became boy-crazy. While she was still in high school, she began dating a much older man, named Douglas Lockhart, who went by the name DJ.

DJ was five years older than Marina, and beyond that, he was a full-grown adult who was dating a teenage girl. When Marina was 17 years old, she became pregnant with a little boy, named Landon. Marina absolutely loved her son and tried her very best to be a good mother with the limited resources she had available to her.

Sadly, Landon would be placed into foster care when he was just four months old because neither of his parents could provide a loving, stable home for him. Marina did the best that she could, but she was still a child herself. There would be an incident in August of 2014, about four months before Marina would disappear, involving her sister and her sister’s boyfriend. Marina’s sister Faith had a physical altercation with her boyfriend in the same home where Marina lived with her baby boy. Somehow during the fight, the baby was struck in the head, resulting in a brain injury. As you can imagine, authorities swooped in and took the baby out of the home. Because his father, DJ, couldn’t take care of him either, he was placed in foster care.

Marina was furious with her sister, Faith. According to those close to the family, Faith was never a great sister to Marina anyway and always fought with her. Now, Marina felt like it was Faith’s fault that her baby was seriously injured and taken away. Marina basically cut her sister off from all communication, which was probably for the best because not long after this, Faith went on the run. She was on probation from the incident when she failed her drug test, so she ran from authorities instead of going back to jail.

All this to say - Marina had a lot going on in her life, but she was trying to get things back on track and get custody of her son.

Now it’s 2014, she’s 18 years old and she has a job working behind the deli counter at the local IGA grocery store so that she could save up enough money to go to school. This was just going to be a temporary position, as her real dream was to become a pastry chef someday. She had dropped out of high school when she started dating DJ and became pregnant, but she had obtained her GED and had planned to apply to culinary training school. It’s really sad because she would get caught up in some really nasty drama and she would never get the chance to go to school or to get her son back.

Marina had broken it off for good with her on-again-off-again boyfriend D.J. She had found her own apartment, where she was planning to bring her son to live with her once she gained custody. All good things. But, a few months prior to her disappearance, Marina began dating a much older married man, named Toby Deem. Toby had been a long-time friend of the family, particularly a close friend of Marina’s mother, Tressie. While the affair was mostly a secret, Tressie was aware that her close friend was in a romantic relationship with her young daughter. Toby’s wife was unaware her husband was stepping out on her with a young girl for the majority of the time, this is until Tressie called her up and made her away, again shortly before the disappearance.

As for Marina, she felt like she was head over heels for this older man. He had helped Marina get her own place just a few blocks away from where he lived with his wife, and he had even helped her to move in. He made Marina all of these big promises to help her to rebuild her life and get her son back, and Marina fell for every line. She is an 18-year-old girl, after all.

The Day of the Disappearance

It is December 31st, 2014. Marina is working her shift at the deli counter at the IGA in Bloomfield, Indiana. At 6 pm, her shift is done and she begins to head home to get ready for a New Year's Eve party she is attending that night. The party is being held by Toby Deem, the married man she is having an affair with - and apparently, she wants to attend despite the fact that it's happening in Toby’s marital home, and his wife will be there.

Before she gets out of the grocery store sliding automatic stores, her ex-boyfriend DJ approaches her and tries to talk her out of going to the party. She is on the phone with Toby when DJ walks up to her. He is aware of the affair with Toby and he’s obviously jealous of their relationship. DJ wants Marina to spend New Year's Eve with him instead, but she declines. Toby would later say that he heard Marina say, “oh sh*t”, when DJ had approached her, and she said she’d have to call him back. She would never return his call.

There were witnesses around the grocery store parking lot who saw Marina and DJ having an argument before Marina jumped into the vehicle of a man who would later be identified as a frequent customer of Marina's from the deli. Initially, this would be the police’s number one suspect and an alert was put out for people to keep watch for his metallic-colored Mercury Milan. This was a unique-looking vehicle with a shark fin antenna, a spoiler and shiny rims, so it was identified fairly quickly, which allowed the police to rule out the driver.

Marina would not show up at the party - and she would not come to work the following morning. Nobody was immediately panicked, it was New Year’s Day, maybe Marina had stayed up a little too late, drank a little too much and would phone in soon. But as the hours passed, and her friends, family and co-workers tried to contact her with no success, it became evident that something was wrong.

Her mother, Tressie, would go to her apartment to see if she could find any clues as to where Marina might be. The front door was closed but unlocked and nothing appeared to be out of place, except for Marina’s purse and cell phone, which were missing. Later, it would be discovered that Marina’s personal journals were also missing from the apartment and they would never be found.

It is unclear whether or not Marina ever entered her apartment that evening or not. Her work clothing was never found inside, so some people believe something may have happened to her before she even walked inside.

When the day passes and still no one has heard from Marina, a missing person’s report is filed with the Indiana State Police. Flyers were posted anywhere and everywhere, and there were several small searches launched - but no sign of Marina. She also missed her visitation with her son, Landen - which she would have never done willingly. Through speaking with friends, family and witnesses, police learned of the complicated life Marina was leading at the time of her disappearance. They learned of her complicated relationship with her child’s father, and the affair with the married old man. For this reason, they had a lot of people to talk to and backgrounds to check.

They took a look at Marina’s married boyfriend, Toby Deem. He was honest and upfront with investigators about his relationship with Marina. He appeared to be cooperative and in the beginning, he even assisted with the searches. Toby had been long-time friends with Marina’s mother, Tressie, who was aware of the relationship and did not approve, though she accepted it. At a certain point, a mother can no longer tell her grown daughter what to do, instead, they can only guide them to make the right decisions.

A third person who was at Toby’s party that evening confirmed that Toby kept asking someone to call Marina and find out what was holding her up, and they did but it would go straight to voicemail. It’s also alleged that Toby had a key to Marina’s apartment since he is the one that helped her find it. This is pretty much all of the information I could find on Toby - it’s unclear if he stayed with his wife or if he took a lie detector test, but he has never been named a suspect.

Then, there was DJ Lockhart, Marina’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, who she was seen arguing with that evening. He was completely against the relationship she was having with Toby, and wanted to work things out - maybe get back together and be a family. DJ would take a polygraph test and pass, although it’s important to take this with a grain of salt because some people are capable of beating these things. In a very sad tragedy, DJ would pass away after being stabbed in the heart during an altercation that was ruled to be self-defence. This means we can no longer gain any information about Marina from him, but her mother has always maintained she believes DJ loved her daughter and would never hurt her.

Investigators tried to get her cell phone records to see who she was in contact with but were unsuccessful because of the kind of burner phone she used. Marina’s mother, Tressie, somehow managed to convince the manager of the Walmart where the phone was purchased to help the police uncover the data on the phone. She was a mother on a mission to find her daughter and she used every resource in her hand. When they got into the phone data they discover that the last ping on the phone happened around 10 minutes after her shift ended and the location was near her apartment building and a pizza shop.

This coincided with what the unnamed man who picked Marina up in his car would say. His story was that he dropped Marina off at a pizza shop, which was permanently closed. Marina had specifically asked to be dropped off here, which is super smart. Her apartment was located just across the street, but she didn’t want this man to know where she lived. Again, this man has been ruled out by the police but maybe there was a reason she didn’t want him to know where she lived. Or maybe she was just being safe. We don’t know - but a smart thing to do, either way.

Sadly, there were no surveillance cameras so we only have this man’s word. He has never been named.

There was a third person the police took a close look at. A man named Vernon Gayle Briner was a convicted murderer/registered sex offender living next door to Marina. He didn’t really have any other connection to her disappearance other than being on the sex offender registry and living in close proximity to the victim. Briner was known as the “Aurora College Killer” in the 70s, and he had been in prison for murdering a 19-year-old girl. He was released just two years prior to Marina’s disappearance, living beside her in the same apartment complex without her ever knowing.

Apparently, Briner had an airtight alibi - he was working on New Year's Eve and there were several co-workers who confirmed his story. Briner would move out of the apartment complex shortly after Marina went missing, maybe because he didn’t want to be connected to the case or maybe because he had more information he wasn’t sharing. Either way, there hasn’t been any evidence to connect him to Marina’s disappearance.

This is still very much an ongoing unsolved case. Sadly, Marina’s mother Tressie would live a really difficult life after her daughter went missing, battling with her own struggles and addictions, ultimately leading up to her early death. It’s really sad because she would die without ever knowing what happened to her daughter. Marina’s son, who was in foster care when she went missing, will also never have the opportunity to know his mother or his father DJ. Hopefully, he is growing up in a loving home and will one day have the opportunity to learn more about his birth mother through stories from her friends and family.

While Marina’s case is still open, it’s quiet. There haven’t been any new leads or tips to come in that could finally help find out what happened to Marina Boelter. Investigators seem to be keeping any evidence they may have really close to their chest, and I wish they’d share a bit more with us. Especially after so many years of having no movement in the case. Maybe someone will come forward with something small that they may be aware of that could actually turn out to be huge. A young woman like Marina, who has been described as a tornado of a young lady, does not simply vanish into thin air. She’s out there somewhere and her son deserves to have her home.

Marina is described as having strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, being between 5’ and 5’’3 inches tall, and weighing between 95-120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and purple plaid peacoat, a pair of jeans that had rhinestones on the pockets, pink and white Nikes, as well as a cross necklace. She would have had with her a purse that had the Philidelphia “LOVE” statue on it. Marina has her ears pierced and a tattoo of a star with butterfly wings on her foot. And she’s out there somewhere, so let’s bring her home.

