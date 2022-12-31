Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal Justice

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Since four University of Idaho students were discovered stabbed to death in their home on November 13, 2022, the local police have been fairly tight-lipped about the investigation. However, there is breaking news in the case that has shocked the community. A suspect has been arrested for the brutal killings. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania and he is not new to the world of crime. Kohberger has finished his first semester working towards obtaining a Ph.D. in criminal justice and criminology from Washington State University.

On Friday, Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson held a press conference where he announced some of the details of the arrest. The suspect has already appeared before the judge and is now awaiting extradition to Idaho, where he will face charges of first-degree murder.

It’s unclear at this time if the suspect is known to any of the victims, however, web sleuths have already begun to uncover details about Kohberger’s personal life, including an Instagram profile supposedly belonging to the suspect in which they are following two of the female murder victims. An unnamed source has also come forward to CNN to tell the that genetic genealogy was used to identify the suspect in this case. There was unknown DNA found at the crime scene that was run against a public database used by people to find familiar connections around the world. It came back as a match for Kohberger, who was already on the police radar as he owned a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen in the vicinity of the home around the time of the murders.

The investigation has been ongoing since the bodies of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were discovered in their rental close to their campus. The victims, who were all in their early 20s, had been stabbed to death, likely while they were still sleeping. Some of them had woken up during the attack, as they had defence injuries on their hands. Two other roommates, who were sleeping in another area of the home, were uninjured and discovered the bodies when they awoke. While there was a lot of speculation and gossip immediately following the murders, the two roommates have been cleared of any suspicion related to the case.

Kohberger currently sits behind bars without any possibility of bail. No motive for the murders has been given yet, and no murder weapon has been found. He is expected to return to court on January 3rd for his extradition hearing. This is still very much an ongoing case and investigation, as authorities continue to plead with the public to come forward with any information they may have.

